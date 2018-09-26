Priest reverses decision to end specific date for first Communion following outrage from parents

A CARLOW PRIEST has reversed his decision to end holding First Holy Communion ceremonies on a specific date in his parish following some backlash from parents.

It had previously been reported yesterday by KCLR that Fr Tom Little told parents of children set to make their communion next year at three local schools in the Askea parish in Carlow that he was scrapping Communion ceremonies.

Parents had been told that they were welcome to bring their children to receive the sacrament at mass any Sunday in May or June.

Parents who called into KCLR were unhappy with this proposal and wanted their children to make their Communion with all of their friends and school pals.

Speaking on Morning Ireland earlier today, Fr Little said he regretted the confusion caused.

“I would have preferred if parents would have seen this as a work in progress rather than a social media frenzy,” Fr Little said.

‘Its a piss up for so many’

Speaking on KCLR this afternoon, Fr Paddy Byrne said that he agreed with Fr Little’s initial idea as he himself finds it hard to “police these ceremonies”.

“I find that so many adults come into the church as if they’re coming into Langton’s in Kilkenny.

“I’m not going down the road of a whinge, but there is a clear disconnect between the adults.

“If it’s a child’s day it’s wonderful, but it’s a piss up for so many, pardon the bluntness of it,” Fr Byrne told KCLR.