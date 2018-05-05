  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 5 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Priests ask for an end to referendum campaigning at mass

The Save the 8th campaign says it will not decline invitations.

By Paul Hosford Saturday 5 May 2018, 10:22 AM
51 minutes ago 5,652 Views 89 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3996346
Image: Shutterstock/Anneka
Image: Shutterstock/Anneka

A GROUP REPRESENTING priests has called for an end to anti-abortion campaigners speaking from pulpits at mass.

A number of speakers have made representations to congregations in recent weeks, something that the group of priests say should end.

The leadership of the Association of Catholic Priests issued a statement last night on the vote saying that while they did not wish to tell anyone how to vote, the issue was nuanced.

“We encourage both ourselves and any citizens who may be interested in our viewpoint, to do the best we can to acquaint ourselves with exactly what we are being asked to vote for, and what the possible consequences of our vote may be. Having done that to the best of our ability, and following it with the, often painful and difficult, task of consulting our conscience, let us cast our vote.

“A vote cast in accordance with each person’s conscience, whatever the result, deserves the respect of all.

There is undoubtedly a moral content to this referendum, but as with many other issues, there are also social, political and pastoral dimensions. For that reason we are concerned that some Catholic parishes are allowing their pulpits to be used by campaigners during Mass. As there are, among faithful, Church-going Catholics, a great variety of opinions on this vote, we believe this is inappropriate and insensitive and will be regarded by some as an abuse of the Eucharist.
We believe it would be better if this practice ceased for the rest of the campaign.

A Save the 8th statement said that the speakers had been encouraged by Catholic bishops and said the practice was legitimate.

The Association of Catholic Priests appears to be worried that Catholics may hear Catholic teaching reflected at Catholic masses.

“We will never decline an invitation to educate voters about the extremity of the Government’s proposal, which legalises abortion for healthy mothers, and healthy babies, for any reason at all.”

The referendum will take place on 25 May.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (89)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Most wanted British fugitive arrested outside gym in Spain
35,795  18
2
Man who was Ann Lovett's boyfriend breaks silence
33,490  44
3
Garda hospitalised after being stabbed in upper body during incident in Galway
28,575  60
Fora
1
'On the day I signed the lease, the news that night said the recession had started'
761  0
2
Dublin council is planning a 'last-mile delivery' service to cut back on trucks and vans in the city
218  0
The42
1
Irish FA turn down Cliftonville request and God Save The Queen will be played before tomorrow's cup final
41,602  65
2
As it happened: Brighton v Man United, Premier League
32,212  39
3
RTÉ announce their live TV schedule for GAA championship games for 2018
31,453  28
DailyEdge
1
Kris Jenner spoke out about Kanye's comments on slavery on The Ellen Show
5,917  0
2
Ed Sheeran's Cork gigs kick off tonight and the entire city has completely lost the run of itself
5,730  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
4,206  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
Man to stand trial accused of manslaughter in connection 'one punch assault' on student in Tallaght
An Garda Síochána member appears in court charged with sexual assault of minor
Witnesses tell Freddie Thompson trial they saw car 'repeatedly crashing' into another car before it was set on fire
GARDAí
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Two people injured in stabbing incident in Dublin city
Appeal for witnesses after 11-year-old boy injured during hit-and-run incident
Garda hospitalised after being stabbed in upper body during incident in Galway
DUBLIN
Ireland comparing critical incident plans with senior police from 35 European countries
Ireland comparing critical incident plans with senior police from 35 European countries
Average rents in Dublin have hit a new record high of €1,875 a month
Top two! Dublin and Mayo unveil starting teams for Sunday's league final showdown
COURT
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Sports fan who attacked man with baseball bat in row over Olympic sailing avoids prison sentence
Ian Bailey's lawyers advise him to take challenge against murder charge to European Court of Human Rights
Fingerprints of Freddie Thompson found in two cars allegedly linked to killing, court hears

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie