Primark says staff from store destroyed by fire will be paid next week

The news comes after management met with hundreds of staff from the store.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 4 Sep 2018, 10:41 PM
1 hour ago 6,861 Views 4 Comments
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PRIMARK HAS SAID workers from its Belfast store, which was destroyed by a fire last week, will be paid this week and next week.

Investigations into the cause of the fire, which completely destroyed the landmark Bank Building, are still ongoing.

Last week the Usdaw trade union, which represents members in the retail sector, said staff from the store were now entering a period of uncertainty. Hundreds of workers from the store met with management today.

Following this meeting, a spokesperson for Primark said its team in Belfast is continuing to ensure that staff are being supported. 

“We can confirm that the team were paid this week and will be paid again next week. We are working on finalising plans in the coming days and will communicate these directly to our colleagues as soon as possible.”

The spokesperson said they also wanted to reiterate Primark’s ongoing commitment to the city of Belfast.

“We are looking to be up and trading in the city as soon as possible and are currently exploring a number of options.

“As you can appreciate, there are some areas that we simply can’t comment on or confirm today.

“We would like to thank everyone once again for their support during this very challenging time for all concerned.”

