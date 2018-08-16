This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí investigating alleged rape of inmate in Midlands Prison

The man has given a statement to gardaí.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 12:04 PM
1 hour ago 18,569 Views 35 Comments
Image: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie
Image: Nicky Ryan/TheJournal.ie

GARDAI ARE INVESTIGATING allegations by a prisoner that he was repeatedly raped at the Midlands Prison.

An allegation of sexual assault was reported to prison officers recently alleging that the inmate was repeatedly raped by up to six men.

The Irish Daily Star reported this morning that the prisoner was attacked multiple times.

A spokesman for the Irish Prison Service confirmed to TheJournal.ie that both it and gardaí are investigating the allegations.

The man has since given a statement to gardaí where he described, in detail, how he was raped.

He said that the rape continued for a long time and that the attackers wore condoms during the act.

The incident happened at the section of the prison which houses people who have been convicted of very serious sexual crimes.

The inmate has been removed from that wing and has been receiving medical and psychological counselling.

