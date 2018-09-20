Gardaí urge motorists not to become complacent on roads after Project Edward success

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID that there were no deaths on Irish roads yesterday during a Europe-wide initiative to combat the number of fatalities.

Officers said they would like to thank all road users who assisted the success of Project Edward in Ireland but said that while there were no deaths, there is no room for complacency.

Assistant Commissioner Dave Sheahan said that while Ireland’s road death stats are lowering, motorists need to remain vigilant.

He said: “Last year, 2017, gave us the lowest number of road deaths in Ireland but we can never be complacent about road safety. Project Edward is an important initiative keeping road safety in the minds of all road users.

“We all need to use full concentration when behind the wheel. Never drink or take drugs and drive, put the mobile away, and wear your seatbelt on every journey. We want people to be safe on the road everyday not just on Project Edward day.”

During the 24 hours of Project Edward, GoSafe checked the speed of 129,250 vehicles. A total of 256 vehicles were detected travelling in excess of the speed limit.

Those going well above the limit include: