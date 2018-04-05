PSNI launches investigation into distribution of anti-Islamic leaflets to Belfast homes

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have launched an investigation into the distribution of anti-Islamic leaflets posted through letterboxes in parts of Belfast.

Leaflets from a group calling itself Generation Sparta have been distributed to homes in the Ravenhill Road area of Belfast.

This insane and terrifying pamphlet was posted through my door yesterday wtf pic.twitter.com/vHWJadJej5 — Meg Brad (@MegMog95) April 3, 2018 Source: Meg Brad /Twitter

The PSNI said it received reports shortly after 4pm yesterday of the delivery of the leaflets. It was reported that the leaflets were received on Monday.

Chief Inspector David Moore has said the PSNI is treating this as a “hate incident” at present and that they are making a number of enquiries.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to make it clear that hate crime, in any form, is unacceptable,” Moore said.

Each of us has a responsibility to ensure that we live in a society where diversity is respected.

“We in the PSNI are working with our partners across the public, private and voluntary sectors to provide reassurance and support to victims, and promote tolerance and respect for all cultures and identities,” he said.

South Belfast DUP MP Emma Little Pengelly and MLA Christopher Stalford have condemned the distribution of the leaflets.

“These leaflets, distributed by an unknown and anonymous group, do not speak for the people who live in that area or the vast majority of people across Northern Ireland,” they said.

“We have seen attempts before to incite racism within Northern Ireland and thankfully they have failed on every occasion.

It is absolutely wrong and dangerous to try and stir up racist sentiment by conflating an entire religion with the vile, violent acts of terrorists, who are just masquerading under the cover of religion.

“We oppose and condemn this leaflet. The response to this leaflet has been one of united condemnation. That is the true reflection of the people of Northern Ireland,” they said.

The PSNI said more information about what constitutes a hate crime and how to report it can be found on its website.