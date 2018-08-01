'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services

ALMOST 1,700 people under the age of 18 have been waiting for more than a year for community psychology services.

As of May, 1,686 children and teenagers were waiting in excess of 52 weeks to receive treatment.

Figures detailing how long people are waiting to access community psychology services in various parts of the country were released to the Social Democrats in response to a parliamentary question.

The party’s mental health spokesperson Sarah Jane Hennelly said the variation in waiting times in different areas is “very disturbing”.

Source: Social Democrats

“It amounts to a postcode lottery. The Cork area is a particular black spot with a total of 542 under-18s (including 27 people aged four or younger) waiting more than a year for treatment, with 230 in the Kildare/West Wicklow and Dublin community healthcare area (13 under-4s) and 199 in the Galway, Roscommon and Mayo area (21 under-4s).

“By contrast, only one under-18 has been waiting for community psychology treatment for more than a year in the midlands area, with no one facing delays of more than a year in the Wicklow and South Dublin area.”

Hennelly said, as it is vital that treatment for mental health issues is accessed early and easily, it is “intolerable that children and teens would have to face such length waiting times”.

When asked about the waiting times, a spokesperson for the HSE acknowledged: “Both the waiting times and numbers on waiting lists are unacceptably large.”

They said the solution to making primary care psychology services more fit-for-purpose is to “both increase resources and engage in new ways of working”.

The spokesperson said that in 2018 the HSE has allocated/funded:

114 assistant psychologist posts to “deliver rapid access low intensity psychological interventions for young people … with mild to moderate mental health problems”

20 additional staff-grade psychologists for children in geographical areas where there are none or inadequate numbers of posts in place

The delivery of a computerised cognitive behavioural therapy programme for young people, which will be adapted from the work already completed for the programme for adults

Children admitted to adult units

The Mental Health Commission’s 2017 annual report was published last week and noted that 82 children were admitted to adult mental health in-patient services last year. The report highlighted how difficult it can be to source a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) bed, especially in an emergency situation.

In relation to the report’s findings, Hennelly said: “The issues we face today frighteningly resemble the time of institutionalisation of mental health in this state. We have, it seems, not moved on so far from those times.

All stakeholders in mental health are now clearly and loudly calling for radical reform. We must deliver on this as a matter of urgency.

The HSE’s spokesperson said that the organisation is “committed to the delivery of quality and safe mental health services and while it acknowledges that in 2017 there was a slight increase in admissions of under 18s to adult units and hospitals, overall admissions for under 18s was down from the previous year”.

The spokesperson said this can happen for a number of reasons, such as:

a shortage of personnel to staff available beds in CAMHS nationwide

geographic location to the patient

family preference or a clinical decision but there are initiatives underway to address the bed shortage and waiting list within CAMHS

They added that, following on from a significantly increased demand on CAMHS services nationally, 10 new posts for advanced nurse practitioners were announced to “enhance the current service”.