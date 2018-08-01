This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services

The situation has been called a “postcode lottery”.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 6:10 AM
34 minutes ago 438 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4157365
Image: Shutterstock/Victority
Image: Shutterstock/Victority

ALMOST 1,700 people under the age of 18 have been waiting for more than a year for community psychology services.

As of May, 1,686 children and teenagers were waiting in excess of 52 weeks to receive treatment.

Figures detailing how long people are waiting to access community psychology services in various parts of the country were released to the Social Democrats in response to a parliamentary question.

The party’s mental health spokesperson Sarah Jane Hennelly said the variation in waiting times in different areas is “very disturbing”.

52 weeks Source: Social Democrats

“It amounts to a postcode lottery. The Cork area is a particular black spot with a total of 542 under-18s (including 27 people aged four or younger) waiting more than a year for treatment, with 230 in the Kildare/West Wicklow and Dublin community healthcare area (13 under-4s) and 199 in the Galway, Roscommon and Mayo area (21 under-4s).

“By contrast, only one under-18 has been waiting for community psychology treatment for more than a year in the midlands area, with no one facing delays of more than a year in the Wicklow and South Dublin area.”

Hennelly said, as it is vital that treatment for mental health issues is accessed early and easily, it is “intolerable that children and teens would have to face such length waiting times”.

When asked about the waiting times, a spokesperson for the HSE acknowledged: “Both the waiting times and numbers on waiting lists are unacceptably large.”

They said the solution to making primary care psychology services more fit-for-purpose is to “both increase resources and engage in new ways of working”.

The spokesperson said that in 2018 the HSE has allocated/funded:

  • 114 assistant psychologist posts to “deliver rapid access low intensity psychological interventions for young people … with mild to moderate mental health problems”
  • 20 additional staff-grade psychologists for children in geographical areas where there are none or inadequate numbers of posts in place
  • The delivery of a computerised cognitive behavioural therapy programme for young people, which will be adapted from the work already completed for the programme for adults

Children admitted to adult units 

The Mental Health Commission’s 2017 annual report was published last week and noted that 82 children were admitted to adult mental health in-patient services last year. The report highlighted how difficult it can be to source a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) bed, especially in an emergency situation.

In relation to the report’s findings, Hennelly said: “The issues we face today frighteningly resemble the time of institutionalisation of mental health in this state. We have, it seems, not moved on so far from those times.

All stakeholders in mental health are now clearly and loudly calling for radical reform. We must deliver on this as a matter of urgency.

The HSE’s spokesperson said that the organisation is “committed to the delivery of quality and safe mental health services and while it acknowledges that in 2017 there was a slight increase in admissions of under 18s to adult units and hospitals, overall admissions for under 18s was down from the previous year”.

The spokesperson said this can happen for a number of reasons, such as:

  • a shortage of personnel to staff available beds in CAMHS nationwide
  • geographic location to the patient
  • family preference or a clinical decision but there are initiatives underway to address the bed shortage and waiting list within CAMHS

They added that, following on from a significantly increased demand on CAMHS services nationally, 10 new posts for advanced nurse practitioners were announced to “enhance the current service”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Suicide bomber who killed 22 in Manchester Arena was rescued by British navy in Libya
89,722  75
2
Man admits he killed woman and toddler, before dumping child's body in suitcase
51,659  41
3
Four-year-old Irish girl drowns in Spain
45,143  11
Fora
1
'We've put in effort, money, time': John Teeling won't axe his Louth whiskey warehouse plan... yet
1,059  0
2
A west Cork fintech company has scored a massive investment to expand globally
491  0
3
Ireland's oldest stockbroker is being sold to Chinese investors
375  0
The42
1
Australian golfer, 36, enters palliative care after third battle with cancer
43,623  16
2
'Goosebumps', 'Superb' and 'Incredible' - tributes pour in for RTÉ's hurling documentary The Game
40,247  28
3
The unseen hand helping Limerick overcome past failures and write their own history
29,377  8
DailyEdge
1
Meghan Markle's sister is a brave woman cause she just called Chrissy Teigen a 'pudgy airhead'
20,179  7
2
Netflix defends renewing 13 Reasons Why, but Twitter is no longer here for it
6,949  3
3
Love Island is officially over, and viewers don't know how to re-join the real world
6,566  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
COURTS
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Local horse trader ended girl's dream of becoming vet after he raped her, court told
Man who shot dead a dissident republican in pub car park gets life sentence
Teen receives suspended sentence for impeding investigation into murder committed by his brothers
HEALTH
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
'Very disturbing': Almost 1,700 children waiting over a year for psychology services
HSE prescriptions for antidepressants and anxiety medications up by two thirds since 2009
'I regret any of this ever happened': Taoiseach says mediation in CervicalCheck cases not the 'holy grail'
RUSSIA
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Trump's former campaign chief to face trial today
Pussy Riot members arrested again immediately after release for World Cup stunt
Trump claims he had 'very nasty business relationship' with Robert Mueller

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie