  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ecstasy may relieve Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder in war veterans, firefighters and police officers

Sixteen participants who suffered from PTSD when they joined the trial no longer met the criteria for diagnosis.

By AFP Tuesday 8 May 2018, 6:05 AM
15 minutes ago 127 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3999040
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu

BETTER KNOWN TO nightclubbers as ecstasy, the euphoria-inducing drug MDMA appears to alleviate Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in war veterans, firefighters, and police officers.

In a trial in the United States, three different doses of the drug were tested on 26 service personnel diagnosed with the debilitating affliction after experiencing trauma in the line of duty.

Those on the two higher doses – 75 or 125 milligrammes – enjoyed greater relief of PTSD symptoms than those given the smallest dose of 30 mg, a team reported in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry.

All 26 received psychotherapy throughout the drug trial, and did not know what dose they were receiving.

A month after their second dose, 86% of the 75 mg group no longer met the diagnostic criteria for PTSD, said the study authors.

The figure was 58% for the 125 mg group and 29% for the 30 mg group.

In a second leg of the study, participants previously on 30 mg who had their dose upped to 100-125 mg of MDMA saw symptoms “significantly” decrease.

After one year, the severity of symptoms among the 26 remained “significantly reduced”, the researchers reported. Sixteen participants who suffered from PTSD when they joined the trial no longer met the criteria for diagnosis.

The findings suggest this “novel approach to pharmacotherapy” may help accelerate patient treatment by combining psychotherapy with a fast-acting drug “administered only a few times at monthly intervals” said the team.

But this did not mean that people suffering from a psychiatric disorder should rush out in search of ecstasy – an illegal drug – in the hopes it will make them feel better, said the team.

MDMA treatment should only be done hand-in-hand with psychotherapy under the supervision of a qualified medical professional, they added.

Too soon to tell 

During the trial, 85 “adverse events” – including anxiety, headaches, fatigue, and insomnia – were reported by 20 trial participants. It is not clear whether the MDMA or something else was responsible.

One trial participant was admitted to hospital with suicidal thoughts.

PTSD is triggered by living through a traumatic event. Sufferers continue to experience stress or fear long after the danger has passed – sometimes for years.

Symptoms include flashbacks and bad dreams, and PTSD sufferers can be easily startled, or quick to anger. The disorder is linked to a high suicide risk.

Previous research has shown that MDMA helps relieve PTSD symptoms in victims of sexual crimes.

The latest study focused on 22 military veterans, three firefighters, and a police officer.

The trial did not include a control group of participants given an MDMA “dummy” dose, or placebo. Nor did it compare the effectiveness of MDMA to existing medicines.

University of Oxford experts Andrea Cipriani and Philip Cowen observed that some recreational MDMA users experience a sharp drop in mood a few days after the chemical-induced high.

Such a side-effect would be of “particular concern in individuals vulnerable to depression and suicidal feelings”, the duo wrote in a comment also published by The Lancet.

“The unmet need for better PTSD treatment, particularly in veterans and first responders, is undoubted,” they added.

But further research must determine whether MDMA therapy offers any real benefit to mainstream psychotherapy.

© AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Man arrested in west Dublin after walking outside shopping centre completely naked
85,125  56
2
'All the sex you can handle... what more do you want': Woman wins €37k in sexual harassment case
55,101  0
3
I'm 27. I'm living at home. Going through the same hall door since I was in a school uniform'
46,544  139
Fora
1
A host of markets in Dublin's Liberties have been given a deadline of next month to move out
1,079  0
2
Poll: Do you think a public banking model could threaten Ireland's elite lenders?
215  0
3
A Dublin music tech startup has scooped €1.5m in funding from a Californian investor
98  0
The42
1
10 young footballers to watch out for in this summer's senior championship
41,593  14
2
'Well, I wouldn't be married to her!' - How picking Gaelic changed Paula Murray's life
38,876  2
3
'I've always been a bit of a clown, it's just me, but you can't just come here for a blooming pay cheque'
32,550  25
DailyEdge
1
You need to see Adele's whopper Titanic-themed 30th birthday party
6,221  0
2
Saoirse Ronan and her fellow actors are backing Together For Yes with a powerful open letter
4,638  6
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Bank Holiday Monday
4,013  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
HSE
Almost 5,000 people waiting for call to be returned by CervicalCheck helpline
Almost 5,000 people waiting for call to be returned by CervicalCheck helpline
Here's how many women and girls travel to the UK for abortions
HSE boss Tony O'Brien to leave position early
UK
Police in Oxford open fire on gunman after person shot on street
Police in Oxford open fire on gunman after person shot on street
Britain appeals to the US not to abandon Iran nuclear deal
Two London teens shot in broad daylight as violent crime surges
ABORTION
Pregnancy timeline: When does the heart, brain, and face form?
Pregnancy timeline: When does the heart, brain, and face form?
Anti-amendment Dún Laoghaire bucked the national trend in '83. We went to talk to locals this week
8 out of 10 voters in this area backed the Eighth Amendment in '83. We went to talk to locals this week

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie