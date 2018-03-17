Poll: Will you go to a pub today or tonight?

ST PATRICKâ€™S DAY happening on Saturday, with Irelandâ€™s biggest rugby match in years on the same day was always going to make for a particularly celebratory occasion.

While we may bristle somewhat at how the day has become so associated with alcohol, the connection is rather difficult to ignore with so many having a drink today.

The annual look at the growing crowds at the Temple Bar pub is one such example of the merriment, but will you be going to a pub today?

Todayâ€™s poll,Â Will you go to a pub today or tonight?

