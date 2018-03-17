  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Saturday 17 March, 2018
Poll: Will you go to a pub today or tonight?

Will you brave it?

By Rónán Duffy Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 9:40 AM
37 minutes ago 4,763 Views 9 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

ST PATRICKâ€™S DAY happening on Saturday, with Irelandâ€™s biggest rugby match in years on the same day was always going to make for a particularly celebratory occasion.

While we may bristle somewhat at how the day has become so associated with alcohol, the connection is rather difficult to ignore with so many having a drink today.

The annual look at the growing crowds at the Temple Bar pub is one such example of the merriment, but will you be going to a pub today?

Todayâ€™s poll,Â Will you go to a pub today or tonight?


Poll Results:






About the author:

About the author
RÃ³nÃ¡n Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

