Tuesday 31 July, 2018
Pussy Riot members arrested again immediately after release for World Cup stunt

The four members ran onto the pitch at Moscow’s Luzniki stadium in the second half of the World Cup final between France and Croatia.

By AFP Tuesday 31 Jul 2018, 7:15 AM
38 minutes ago 3,060 Views 8 Comments
RUSSIAN POLICE HAVE detained four members of the Pussy Riot punk group immediately after they were released from custody, having served 15 days for invading the pitch at the World Cup final in Moscow.

GES / Football / World Cup 2018 / Final, France - Croatia, Match 64, 15.07.2018 Activists of Pussy Riot storm the World Cup match during the final Source: DPA/PA Images

An AFP reporter saw activists Veronika Nikulshina, Olga Kuracheva and Olga Pakhtusova celebrate their release before being forced into a police van seconds later.

No explanation was given to journalists.

Russia: Pussy Riot in Court Activist the member of Pussy Riot Veronika Nikulshina Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The fourth activist Pyotr Verzilov, released from a different Moscow detention centre, tweeted that he was detained by riot police and driven to a police station next to Luzhniki stadium where the group was originally brought to after their World Cup stunt.

Russia: Pussy Riot in Court Activist and the member of Pussy Riot band Peter Verzilov Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

“They (the police) say they will leave us under arrest for the night,” he tweeted.

Pakhtusova tweeted a video from inside a police van, saying authorities accused the group of breaking the law on public gatherings. She said:

Right at the exit of the detention centre they accused us of breaking the 20.2 law (on public gatherings). They did not say anything, they just put us in a van and drove us away.

A Moscow court earlier this month sentenced the activists to 15 days in police cells and also banned them from visiting sports events for three years.

FIFA World Cup 2018 / Final / France - Croatia 4: 2. Pussy Riot member being carried away at World Cup final Source: Elmar Kremser/SVEN SIMON

The four ran onto the pitch at Moscow’s Luzniki stadium in the second half of the World Cup final between France and Croatia, watched by President Vladimir Putin and world leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron.

They said it was a protest against Putin and issued a list of political demands, including freeing political prisoners and ending arrests at peaceful rallies.

Russia: Pussy Riot in Court Activists and the members of Pussy Riot band Olga Pakhtusova (left) and Olga Kuracheva (right) Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Pussy Riot is most famous for performing an anti-Putin protest song in a central Moscow church in February 2012.

Three of the group’s members were convicted of “hooliganism motivated by religious hatred” at a trial that attracted global media attention and drew protests from rights groups.

Group members Nadezhda Tolokonnikova and Maria Alyokhina were released after serving 22 months of their two-year sentences. The other convicted member Yekaterina Samutsevich was given a suspended sentence.

© AFP 2018 

