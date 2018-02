Source: Oireachtas.ie

THIS WEEK, FIANNA Fáil’s Marc MacSharry and the Healy Rae brothers served us up some top-notch Dáil histrionics and got the whole shebang in Leinster House suspended.

A good old-fashioned Dáil barney is something of an institution (there’s been enough of them), but how well do you remember the spats of recent times? There’s only one way to find out…