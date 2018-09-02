Quiz: Did Donald Trump fire this person?

YOU’RE FIRED WAS Donald Trump’s catchphrase while he presented The Apprentice but it seems he hasn’t given it up while in the White House.
We thought we’d test your knowledge of who has been fired by the US President.
YOU’RE FIRED WAS Donald Trump’s catchphrase while he presented The Apprentice but it seems he hasn’t given it up while in the White House.
We thought we’d test your knowledge of who has been fired by the US President.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (6)