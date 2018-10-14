This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?

Test your knowledge of Ireland’s most famous buildings.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 9:00 PM
12 minutes ago 2,232 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4273758
The Casino in Marino
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
The Casino in Marino
The Casino in Marino
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

THIS WEEKEND, SOME of Dublin’s finest structures are opening their doors as part of the Open House festival.

The annual event showcases some of the outstanding architecture around the capital, which members of the public don’t usually get to see.

Of course, Ireland has no shortage of great buildings, some of which are older than the concept of Irishness itself.

But how much do you know about them? Can you tell the Iveagh House from the Iveagh Trust? Put your knowledge to the test in our quiz below.

First up, what building is this?
Rollingnews
Broadstone Bus Depot
Connolly Station

Busáras
Kent Station
This is the tallest building in the Republic of Ireland. What is it?
PA Images
Liberty Hall
Elysian Tower

Google Docks
Riverpoint
Which of these buildings isn't owned by the Office of Public Works?
Rollingnews
Áras an Uachtaráin
Rollingnews
The Casino at Marino

PA Images
Kilmainham Gaol
PA Images
Kylemore Abbey
What castle is this?
Rollingnews
Dublin Castle
King John's Castle, Limerick

Kilkenny Castle
Cahir Castle, Tipperary
One of Ireland's more unusual-looking famous buildings, The Wonderful Barn was built in 1743. What county is it in?
Rollingnews
Kildare
Sligo

Donegal
Waterford
On which solstice does Newgrange become illuminated?
PA Images
Spring
Summer

Autumn
Winter
In what year did the new Criminal Courts of Justice open?
PA Images
2008
2009

2010
2011
Which Dublin hotel provides the setting for the 'Sirens' episode of James Joyce's 'Ulysses'?
Rollingnews
The Ormond Hotel
Rollingnews
Lynam's Hotel

PA Images
The Shelbourne Hotel
Rollingnews
The Gresham Hotel
The Cathedral of St Nicholas is in which Irish city?
Rollingnews
Galway
Waterford

Cork
Kilkenny
And finally, which of these buildings has NOT hosted a meeting of the Dáil?
Google Street View
The National Concert Hall
Google Street View
The Mansion House

Rollingnews
Parliament House
PA Images
Leinster House
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Turtley awful
A shell of a bad effor
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Baaaaaaad.
What were ewe doing!?!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat
Almost purrrfect
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Top Dog
Pawsitively brilliant
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic
A fish out of water
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

