Quiz: How well do you know these landmark Irish buildings?

The Casino in Marino

The Casino in Marino

THIS WEEKEND, SOME of Dublin’s finest structures are opening their doors as part of the Open House festival.

The annual event showcases some of the outstanding architecture around the capital, which members of the public don’t usually get to see.

Of course, Ireland has no shortage of great buildings, some of which are older than the concept of Irishness itself.

But how much do you know about them? Can you tell the Iveagh House from the Iveagh Trust? Put your knowledge to the test in our quiz below.