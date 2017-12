As the year got underway, a minister was knocked off their bike and injured. Which minister? Michael Creed Richard Bruton

Paschal Donohoe Denis Naughten

The Trump presidency started with which pronouncement by Sean Spicer? "Even Hitler didn't use chemical weapons." "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration – period."

"The nominee for Secretary of the Navy will take the job." (He didn't.) "I like Saturday Night Live. The President does not."

On 3 January, the INMO announced a record number on trolleys in Ireland. What was that number? 575 612

659 706

To whom did Dublin City Council vote to give the Freedom of Dublin to in February? Chris Hadfield The Obamas

Hillary Clinton Colin Farrell

The half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un was assassinated. Where? Japan China

South Korea Malaysia

The government survived a Sinn Féin motion of no confidence in February. Why were Sinn Féin calling for resignations? The Budget Government refusal to hold a referendum on the Eighth Amendment

The handling of the Maurice McCabe affair Homelessness levels rising

March saw the crash of Rescue 116 claim the lives of four Coast Guard members. Near which Mayo heliport did it come down? Blacksod Achill

Belmullet Castlebar

Martin McGuinness died in Derry. What age was he? 58 61

63 66

George Osborne took over as editor of which paper in March, sparking anger? The Independent The Evening Standard

The Mail on Sunday Metro

In April the US launched an attack on an air base in Syria over a suspected chemical weapons attack. Where was it later revealed Donald Trump was when he ordered the strikes? In bed At his golf club in Florida

On a yacht On Air Force One

The government said it would not oppose a bill from senators that would end what? The ban on a dual mandate The restricted dog breed list

The ban on Good Friday alcohol sales Speed limits on motorways

The US dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb of all time on Afghanistan. What is its codename? Tall boy Chaosbringer

Mother of all bombs Doomsday

Who is this man addressing the Dáil in May? Jean Claude Trichet Emmanuel Macron

Jean Claude Juncker Michel Barnier

Computers across the UK and Ireland were hit by ransomware. What was it called? Wannadie Wannacry

Wannafly Wannabuy

In May, flight chaos was caused by an airline suffering a computer issue. Which airline? Ryanair United Airlines

British Airways Qantas

Leo Varadkar become Taoiseach in June. On what date was he appointed by President Michael D Higgins? 2 June 13 June

14 June 17 June

Theresa May suffered an electoral upset in June's general election. How many seats did the Conservatives lose? 100 13

68 45

The Grenfell Tower officially claimed 70 lives in June. Which London borough council owned the block? Westminster Kensington and Chelsea

Ealing Hammersmith and Fulham

What job did this man get in July? Chief Justice of Ireland Garda Ombudsman

Minister for Jobs Garda Commissioner

122 UN members voted for a treaty in July that prohibits what? Animal testing Nuclear weapons

CFCs Drilling the Arctic

Amazon's Jeff Bezos briefly became the world's richest man in July when the company's stock surged. What figure did his wealth pass? $100 billion $90 billion

$80 billion $70 billion

North Korea spent August riling the US about which island? American Samoa Hawaii

Guam Puerto Rico

Flooding hit Donegal in August after a heavy storm. How many soldiers were sent to help out? 300 3

30 3,000

What is Donald Trump looking at here in August? An American flag A US Air Force display

Trump Tower The sun

In September Ireland announced we would pay back €5.5 billion worth of bailout money early. Who didn't get repaid? The UK The IMF

Sweden Denmark

Noirín O'Sullivan stepped down as Garda Commissioner in September. What's her (acting) replacement's name? John Twomey Dónall O'Cualáin

Finbarr O'Brien Pat Leahy

Dublin won another All-Ireland football final. Whose kick decided it, despite a flying GPS tracker? James McCarthy Bernard Brogan

Stephen Cluxton Dean Rock

An ex-hurricane battered Ireland and caused three deaths in October. What was it called? Brian Ophelia

Margaret Irma

Ibrahim Halawa arrived home after four years in an Egyptian jail. What Dublin suburb is he from? Blackrock Dun Laoghaire

Templeogue Firhouse

A pair of exposés on Harvey Weinstein uncover a pattern of sexual misconduct. Which actor's son wrote one of the stories? Meryl Streep Glenn Close

Mia Farrow Goldie Hawn

Gerry Adams announced he will stand down as Sinn Féin President. Where did he make the announcement? The INEC The RDS

The Slieve Russell Hotel The Convention Centre

Frances Fitzgerald stepped down as Tánaiste in November. But what ministry did she also quit? Justice Transport, Tourism and Sport

Business, Enterprise and Innovation Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht

How did Prince Harry propose to his future wife Meghan Markle? In bed Over a roast chicken

In Botswana In front of the queen

The Luas Cross City came on stream in December. Which of these is not a stop? Cabra Broombridge

O'Connell Lower Dominick

Six Garda stations will reopen, it was announced. Which isn't one? Stepaside, Dublin Rush, Dublin

Leighlinbridge, Carlow Termonfeckin, Louth

Donard, Wicklow Bawnboy, Cavan

Ballinspittle, Cork