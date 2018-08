When was the last time a pope visited Ireland? PA Images 1977 1978

1979 1980

Pope Francis is in Ireland for the World Meeting of Families. In which US city was the event held in 2015? PA Images Boston Philadelphia

New York Seattle

10,000 volunteers have been recruited to keep the show on the road, but which of the following jobs was NOT on offer? Rollingnews Washing the Popemobile Dressing up in a human-sized sheep outfit

Ironing religious garments Making tea and sandwiches

How many hours of television coverage is RTÉ dedicating to the papal visit this weekend? Rollingnews 16 18

20 22

What did the Pope say he hoped his visit to Ireland would achieve in a video message earlier this week? Youtube Unity and reconciliation Faith and togetherness

Truth and understanding Peace and love

Which of the following will the Pope not meet during his visit to Ireland? Rollingnews Michael D Higgins Homeless people

Victims of child sex abuse Victims of violence during the Troubles

How many will attend the papal mass at Knock Shrine? PA Images 15,000 25,000

35,000 45,000

How many loaves of bread are expected to be eaten at the Phoenix Park mass? PA Images 25,000 50,000

75,000 100,000

Which of the following souvenirs were not spotted on sale ahead of the Pope's visit? Rollingnews A Pope Francis doll wearing a ‘Repeal’ jumper Cigarette lighters with the Pope’s face on them

A figurine of the Pope with a solar-powered waving hand A biodegradable cardboard chair with the Pope’s face on the side