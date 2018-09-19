This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
RTÉ Radio 1 back on air in Dublin after transmission knocked out by Storm Ali

The station is back on air at 88.5FM this afternoon.

By Daragh Brophy Wednesday 19 Sep 2018, 1:57 PM
1 hour ago 7,426 Views 19 Comments
Image: Sam Boal
Image: Sam Boal

RTÉ RADIO 1 is back on air in Dublin this afternoon, after problems with the transmitter at Three Rock in the Dublin Mountains earlier this afternoon. 

The station was knocked off air at 88.5FM for several hours earlier today. 

The storm also caused problems for viewers of RTÉ News Now on Saorview earlier this afternoon. 

Separately, the broadcaster has been forced to abandon a plan to anchor a number of programmes from the National Ploughing Championships site in Co Offaly today. 

Day 2 of the Ploughing was cancelled due to the extreme weather. 

A pop-up studio has been set up in Tullamore instead. 

