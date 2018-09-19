RTÉ Radio 1 back on air in Dublin after transmission knocked out by Storm Ali

RTÉ RADIO 1 is back on air in Dublin this afternoon, after problems with the transmitter at Three Rock in the Dublin Mountains earlier this afternoon.

The station was knocked off air at 88.5FM for several hours earlier today.

The storm also caused problems for viewers of RTÉ News Now on Saorview earlier this afternoon.

Apologies to our viewers on @saorview,



We are currently experiencing difficulties with the Three Rock transmitter



We will be back as soon as possible — RTÉ News Now (@RTENewsNow) September 19, 2018 Source: RTÉ News Now /Twitter

Separately, the broadcaster has been forced to abandon a plan to anchor a number of programmes from the National Ploughing Championships site in Co Offaly today.

Day 2 of the Ploughing was cancelled due to the extreme weather.

A pop-up studio has been set up in Tullamore instead.