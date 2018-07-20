It's actually raining in some parts, but what's in store for the weekend?

Rainfall will clear eastwards. Source: Met Ã‰ireann

PARTS OF THE east of the country and into the midlands have been waking up to rain this morning after weeks of relative dry.

Dublin has been experiencing mild but persistent rain at up to 3 mm per hour but Met Ã‰ireann is predicting that rain will clear come the afternoon.

The rain and drizzle is forecast to remain persistent in Ulster and parts of north Leinster up to lunchtime but will be lighter and more scattered elsewhere.

When it does clear, the best of todayâ€™s sunshine is likely to be in Ulster with top temperatures of between 17 to 21 degrees.

The warm conditions are expected to remain consistent throughout the weekend and may touch the mid-twenties on Sunday.

Tomorrow is forecast to be largely dry and bright with cloudy periods expected to most prevalent inÂ parts of Ulster and Connacht, where some drizzle is likely later in the day in Atlantic coastal areas.

Sunday is expected to remain humid and will be generally more cloudy than Saturday with patches of drizzle and fog likely in Ulster and Connacht.

Despite the cloud, dry and bright spells will develop too, with Met Ã‰ireann saying some sunshine will come through at times.