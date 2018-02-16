  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Friday 16 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I will regret that night forever': Uncle who raped his niece jailed for four years

He was sentenced to six years with the final two suspended.

By Fiona Ferguson Friday 16 Feb 2018, 5:25 PM
5 hours ago 23,446 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3856372
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A MAN WHO raped his 20-year-old niece following a night out has been jailed for four years.

The woman described in her victim impact statement how she had been very close to her uncle and had trusted and confided in him, considering him a friend as well as family. She told the court how divisions had arisen in her wider family following the offence.

The 33-year-old man, who cannot be identified to protect his victim’s anonymity, pleaded guilty at the Central Criminal Court to rape and sexual assault of the woman at her home on 9 July 2016.

The accused man wrote a letter of apology to his niece saying he could not describe how sorry he was for what he had put her through. “Please do not let this affect your life,” he wrote, “please live life to the full and be happy”.

He said he would never forgive himself. “I will regret that night forever,” he wrote.

Justice Michael White said it was a case of “monumentally tragic proportions” and that an “entirely innocent victim” had suffered greatly as a result. He said she was in no way to blame for the divisions which had arisen in the family.

He said it was important to stress that this offence was not an individual issue between the woman and her uncle but was a crime against the public. He said a young person was entitled to be protected and their bodily integrity ensured.

Justice White said he hoped the divisions with in the family could be healed. He said the woman was “a totally innocent victim” and should not suffer any family opprobrium for that.

He said he found it very hard to understand “this ten minutes of madness”. He noted the accused had consumed a lot of alcohol but said this could not be an excuse or the whole reason for such a serious offence.

He took into account the accused man’s acknowledgement of his guilt within one hour of the offence and his genuine remorse. He noted the man was now suffering severe mental health difficulties. He said the offence appeared to be “totally out of character for the man he was”.

“He himself is devastated by his own actions and the consequences of these for [his niece],” said Mr Justice White.

He noted that the aggravating circumstances of the case included the fundamental breach of trust and breach of the relationship of a uncle and niece. He said it had had a devastating impact on the victim, in terms of how she lives her life.

Justice White imposed a six-year-sentence and suspended the final two years. He ordered that the man attend a suitable education course, either in prison or afterwards, under the supervision of the probation services, on the effects of sexual violence.

Tom Creed SC, defending, said the uncle and niece had been very close and effectively grown up side by side. He said the accused man was like an older brother and they frequently socialised together. He said an “enormous amount” of alcohol had been consumed on the night.

He outlined a psychiatric report which detailed the man had a history of depression and bipolar disorder. He said there was a reference to the man having been sexually assaulted as a ten year old. He said the accused had curtailed his drinking and was on antidepressants.

Read: Rugby rape trial: Rory Harrison told police alleged victim was ‘fixated on’ Paddy Jackson >

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fiona Ferguson

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
121,253  62
2
Body found on Wales beach confirmed as missing Irishman Brendan Burke
58,541  20
3
Rugby rape trial: Rory Harrison told police alleged victim was 'fixated on' Paddy Jackson
56,143  0
Fora
1
Recruiters say Ireland's heading for a 'major talent crisis' in the next 12 months
783  0
2
The long-awaited Dart Underground looks to have been delayed again
194  0
3
'When someone with a shotgun asks for your money, you give it over and say don't shoot'
165  0
The42
1
After 64 days at sea ex-Connacht and Leinster lock Browne completes epic row across Atlantic
33,856  18
2
From delivering pizzas to delivering medals: Tadhg Beirne's momentum has been hard-won
23,081  30
3
Four West Brom players apologise after allegedly stealing a taxi in Barcelona and driving it to McDonald's
21,780  38
DailyEdge.ie
1
RuPaul just tweeted as Gaeilge, and people are losing their minds
9,686  2
2
Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have publicly announced their split after two years of marriage
7,696  4
3
Amy Schumer had a secret wedding over the weekend with a huge celebrity guest-list... it's The Dredge
6,142  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Murder investigation opened into death of Joanne Lee
Four men arrested after man is stabbed in Portarlington
Man in his 20s dies in workplace incident in Kildare
DUBLIN
This 80s footage of Irish teens explaining the difference Goths and Cureheads is amazing
This 80s footage of Irish teens explaining the difference Goths and Cureheads is amazing
Empty lots in cities to be snapped up to help achieve 35,000 new builds a year
Owner receives lifetime ban from having a dog after labrador found in 'cruel' conditions
SHOOTING
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Dissident republicans believed to have been behind murder of man in Belfast
Steve Kerr: 'It doesn't seem to matter to our government that children are being shot to death'
Trump promises to tackle mental health, as he condemns Florida shooting as act of 'evil'
HAITI
Oxfam Ireland to take the lead as global charity looks to remove 'stain' of sex scandal
Oxfam Ireland to take the lead as global charity looks to remove 'stain' of sex scandal
Archbishop Desmond Tutu quits as Oxfam ambassador in wake of sex scandal
Now international aid organisation MSF says it had to sack 19 people for harassment last year

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie