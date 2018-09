Mac Miller performs at the 20th edition of the Meo Sudoeste Festival, August 2017.

RAPPER MAC MILLER has died, according to US media reports.

TMZ has said that the 26-year-old American was found dead this afternoon in a suspected drug overdose.

Tributes have been pouring in for the young artist from fellow musicians, singers and celebrities.

I dont know what to say Mac Miller took me on my second tour ever. But beyond helping me launch my career he was one of the sweetest guys I ever knew. Great man. I loved him for real. Im completely broken. God bless him. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) September 7, 2018 Source: Chance The Rapper /Twitter

Rest In Peace to the great soul Mac Miller — J. Cole (@JColeNC) September 7, 2018 Source: J. Cole /Twitter

Long Live Mac Miller, Rest In Peace We Love You — Jaden Smith (@officialjaden) September 7, 2018 Source: Jaden Smith /Twitter

Oh my god I don’t even know what to say about the passing of @MacMiller - I’m so so sad, upset, and just incredibly shocked. Taken WAY too young & such a crazy talented human. I feel like I grew up with him. We’re going to miss you, man - rest easy 💗😓 — Jordan Doww (@JordanDoww) September 7, 2018 Source: Jordan Doww /Twitter