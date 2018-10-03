Ray D'Arcy rubbishes fake news Facebook posts that say he 'invested $5 million in Bitcoin'

RAY D’ARCY HAS told his listeners that he has not invested “$5 million in Bitcoin software”, despite fake news posts on Facebook and Instagram claiming that he has.

The RTÉ presenter said he received an email alerting him to the use of his face and name in posts seen on the social networks.

The posts claim that D’Arcy has invested millions in the cryptocurrency and that he also owns a mining business.

D’Arcy told his show that the posts are utterly false and that he is “bemused” by them.

“There’s pictures of me and there’s quotes from me, but they’re not from me. ‘Ray D’Arcy invests millions in a new start-up that can make you rich in seven days. If you were born between 1971-1991,’ ” D’Arcy said, reading one of the posts.

He continued reading one of the posts:

In a recent interview with Forbes, Ray D’Arcy revleaved that more than half of his business income for 2017 came from investing in one Bitcoin system. His Bitcoin profits reportedly exceeded revenue from his hugely successful mining company.’It’s a controversial investment because the world banking community doesn’t want the average worker to have access to this much wealth outside of the system. They literally hate me for investing in this, but they’ll hate me even more for bringing it to everyone’s attention.

Source: RTÉ Radio 1/SoundCloud

Reacting to the posts, D’Arcy said his show have contacted Facebook and Instagram but that they haven’t received a reply. He describes the entire thing as “funny and farcical but worrying”.

“That’s fake news, and I’ve talked about it at length here and said that we need to take the big technological companies to task. They’ve far too much power and they’re not really taking the responsibility serious,” D’Arcy told his listeners.

“I don’t feel mad, I don’t feel upset, I don’t feel frustrated, bemused, that’s how I feel.”