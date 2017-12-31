  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 31 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

2017: How was it for Trump?

A stunning year in politics on the other side of the Atlantic has ended on a remarkable note, writes Larry Donnelly.

By Larry Donnelly Sunday 31 Dec 2017, 7:00 AM
10 hours ago 6,122 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3756226
Larry Donnelly Law lecturer, NUI Galway

IT IS ONLY fitting that what was a stunning year in politics on the other side of the Atlantic has ended on a remarkable note.

For a Democrat to win a seat representing conservative Alabama in the United States Senate – especially a pro-choice, pro-immigration candidate like Doug Jones – is an extraordinary feat, even against Roy Moore, a deeply flawed candidate.

Several questions have been posed in the aftermath. How bad is this loss for Donald Trump who, having first endorsed his unsuccessful opponent in the primary, then strenuously advocated for Moore in the campaign’s closing days in a state the President won by 28% last year?

Is it indicative of the American electorate turning on the controversial commander-in-chief? Might Democrats have a realistic chance of being competitive in red states and districts in next year’s midterm elections? Could they take one or perhaps both houses of Congress?

Allegations against Roy Moore

The answer, broadly speaking, to all of the above is that onlookers should not extrapolate excessively from one election that was defined by the unique persona of and horrifying allegations against Roy Moore.

In truth, given that an ethical inquiry in Washington, DC probably would have begun as soon as Moore took office and that Democrats would have attempted to link the accused paedophile to every candidate in the country from his party in 2018, the Republicans dodged a bullet.

Moreover, the minute Doug Jones casts a vote on abortion or immigration is the beginning of the end of his political career. Alabama hasn’t morphed into Massachusetts. Another Republican will just about certainly defeat him when he must stand for re-election in 2020.

Nonetheless, it can be argued that this result signals some slippage in the decisive backing the President received in the confines of the ballot box in 2016 from “soft Trump” voters. These men and women are indispensable to a cogent analysis of the current state of play in American politics, yet are typically glossed over.

Instead, there is a similarly important focus on Middle America, on the one hand, or a grossly over-simplistic and fundamentally misguided notion that racists delivered the White House to a New York billionaire, on the other.

Who are “soft Trump” voters?

They are college-educated, Republican-leaning, suburban-dwelling whites who were uneasy about Trump, but opted for him because they thought he would be better for their wallets. They are millions of women who, notwithstanding what they knew about the GOP nominee, somewhat surprisingly could not abide Hillary Clinton.

They are the roughly 30% of Latinos and 9% of African Americans who, although they didn’t agree with all that Donald Trump had to say, liked the way he said it. There are many, many more who aren’t amenable to straightforward classification – geographically, ethnically, socio-economically or otherwise.

If, as historically low approval ratings suggest, these voters have been alienated by his behaviour and priorities since last January, Donald Trump has a sizable task ahead of him in making a credible run for four more years.

In the shorter term, his fellow Republicans must address the fallout from an unprecedented presidency as they seek to maintain their majorities on Capitol Hill. This could lead them to quite different political places.

A tax reform package

In the face of the electorate’s scepticism, which is bolstered by evidence supplied by objective experts, President Trump and Republicans were hell-bent on enacting a tax reform package that, in the words of Forbes magazine – identified by absolutely no one as a publication aimed at the less well off in society – “delivers massive tax cuts to the 1% and [a] sharp kick to the upper middle class.”

Getting this legislation passed will benefit some Republicans in Congress and their constituents. It is unlikely, however, to do much for the president’s standing in the states where he eked out upset victories.

Indeed, this advocacy for the interests of the wealthy, while it may satisfy GOP big funders and associated lobby groups, is at odds with candidate Trump’s repeated campaign pledges.

As such, the President would be wise to start 2018 by making good on his promise to rebuild America’s crumbling infrastructure. Doing so would find favour with the vast majority of the citizenry, employ struggling people throughout the country who work with their hands and force Democrats to “play ball” in devising a plan that is both comprehensive and affordable.

Many Republicans would surely balk on philosophical and fiscal grounds. But dissenting right-wing ideologues would have to remember simultaneously that President Trump, who seldom found common cause with them in the past, has already done their bidding on taxes and Obamacare.

The Democrats

The Democrats, meanwhile, have yet to settle on a coherent, unifying message that will resonate with people in all 50 states as they endeavour to ameliorate their electoral fortunes. Of course, speculation is aflutter about who their 2020 standard bearer might be, but the type of congressional candidates they field in the mid-terms is an immediately pressing concern.

In this vein, they actually could learn something from the recent error of their adversaries. By nominating Roy Moore – in some instances, because “God told them to” – Alabama Republicans selected the one individual who could lose the race. Democrats, in choosing candidates next year, must be far more judicious and should not let the perfect be the enemy of the good.

Electability, not the purity tests imposed by the National Abortion Rights Action League and others, should be the central animating impulse for the party’s loyalists.

Of course, that may mean not having, or at least not reverencing, a core platform that some commentators claim is so important and a sine qua non in politics. But is that truly necessary in a country where there are more than 300 million people who are diverse in every conceivable way and where there are just two major political parties? A far looser set of baseline principles may suffice and would surely be more advantageous politically.

Which party will have a better 2018?

In short, complexity abounds equally for Democrats and Republicans in the waning days of 2017. To a significant extent, this is down to the occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

Remaining mindful of the conditions and related mood of the American people that engendered his volatile presidency and consequently managing to pivot adroitly will determine which party has a better 2018.

One caveat to that prescription: The leak-proof Mueller investigation continues. The New Year should tell us whether it is politically immaterial, earthshattering or somewhere in between.

Larry Donnelly is a Boston attorney, a Law Lecturer at NUI Galway and a political columnist with TheJournal.ie.

‘Maybe we should slosh our way through the forty days before Easter too’>

Supermarket promotions: ‘Down the road there is a ruinous cost to cheap food’>

Voices

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Larry Donnelly  / Law lecturer, NUI Galway
@LarryPDonnelly

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Power losses expected in west and northwest when Storm Dylan hits Ireland tonight
72,017  57
2
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
65,696  47
3
Gardaí investigate incident in which hunt dogs allegedly killed fox in front garden
53,558  199
Fora
1
'It's a cock-up, mess-up, balls-up': Here are 2017's top business bloopers
228  0
The42
1
'This was '80s Ireland... It was felt a man couldn’t possibly bring 6 children up on his own'
39,311  20
2
‘Ali was a great champion, an important civil rights figure, but he treated women horribly’
25,001  48
3
De Bruyne stretchered off and Palace miss late penalty as Man City's winning run ends
15,072  43
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here are 5 things to watch on Netflix if you seriously need to relax
18,986  3
2
22 headlines that summed Ireland up in 2017
13,514  1
3
For everyone who finds themselves inexplicably enraged by that TUI ad
7,106  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Cycling in cities has been in the spotlight, but what are traffic planners doing about it?
Plans for an office block that could scupper the entire Dart underground have been blocked
The council has shaved a storey off a major Celtic Tiger developer's new Stoneybatter complex
IRELAND
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
25 of the best Irish news photographs of the year
These are some of the most popular Irish baby names outside of Ireland
'He's first class' - Ireland's Cunningham impresses in first game since August
SHOOTING
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
'We have multiple deputies down': One police officer dead and four injured in US shooting
Male arrested on suspicion of making hoax call which led to man being shot dead by police
Four young children witness paramilitary style shooting in Belfast house
RIP
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Remembering those we lost in 2017
Erica Garner, activist daughter of police chokehold victim Eric Garner, has died aged 27
Former Dundalk manager and Ireland underage coach dies aged 58

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie