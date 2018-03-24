A Finn's advice on happiness: 'It's time to let go of the victimhood Ireland'

THE IRISH HAD 800 years of oppression by a coloniser; the Finns had 800 years of oppressionÂ by two colonisers.

The Irish had the Famine; the Finns had two famines that were even worse than the Irish one. The Irish had a civil war with 3,000 casualties; the Finns had a civil war with 30,000 casualties.

The Irish hadÂ the â€˜emergencyâ€™ during the Second World War; the Finns had to fight for their independence and very existence in a war they did not want. The Irish lost six countiesÂ to whichÂ they can travel to at any time, and even liveÂ there if they so wish.

The Finns lost a province and 400,000 evacuees neededÂ to be rehomed after a devastating war. TodayÂ they can visit their ancestral home only ifÂ theyÂ apply forÂ a visa.

The happiest people in the world

Yet even after all this, the Finns are the happiest people in the world.

Finns were traumatised by their civil war, reunited by the horrible experience of the Second World War, and went on to buildÂ the country they wanted. That country â€“ traditionally cold, remote and poor â€“ is now the happiest place on earth.

How can that be? Considering that drunken disputes on Friday nights are solved with knives often with fatal consequences, scores of socially awkward young men live in their flats in dark virtual realities, and strangers are only stared at but never spoken to, the word â€˜happyâ€™ is not generally how the Finns see themselves.

Finns complain a lot, and happily admit to being a pretty miserable bunch. Not blaming anyone, just being miserable by nature.

Faraway hills arenâ€™t greener

But when they look around them, they realise that things are not rosy elsewhere either.

Corrupt countries are dismissed immediately as places nobody surely wants to live in. Tales of litter and dodgy environmental practises are exchanged like horror stories. Inefficient public servicesÂ set eyes rolling. Any bling is viewed suspiciously, and yes, access to public childcare is seen as a must.

And nothing amazes a Finn more than a bus running two minutes late.

The Happiness Index is not based just on peopleâ€™s perception of how â€˜happyâ€™ they are feeling but the quality of life shown by the various indicators. What it is like to be a child, an immigrant, a consumer, a woman, a citizen or a service user. The freedom and security you have, how long you can expect to live, how good the public services are, how equal you are or how well you are educated.

What about Ireland?

Ireland comes in at number 15. It is a rather satisfyingly decent standing,Â but I think Ireland can do better. Ireland could be the happiest country if it so wishes by improvingÂ a few things.

Perhaps it is time to let go of the victimhood. ItÂ might be shocking for me to say this but itÂ is time to let go of the Famine. Others had famines worse than yours. There is no one to blame in this world, therefore it is better to just get on with it.

Trust the authorities, because the authorities are you. Stop fighting tax rates, because it is money spent on you. Invest in public services, becauseÂ they areÂ investing in you. Keep the environment clean, because it is your environment.

Invest in equality, because it is keeping you equal. Aim for income equality: itâ€™sÂ the best remedyÂ for envy and unhappiness. There is no â€˜themâ€™ and â€˜usâ€™. Â That is the secret.

Equality equals happiness

If you want to be the happiest nation in the world trust each other, believe in equality, be innovative andÂ live a normal, modest life.

In the happiestÂ country in the world, the President goes to the supermarket to buy nappies, justÂ like everyone else. That, I think, is the secret of collective happiness.

Kirsi Hanifin is from Finland, and is still a Finn after two decades livingÂ in Ireland. All views are her own, but you are free to adoptÂ some of them if you like.