  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Saturday 24 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

A Finn's advice on happiness: 'It's time to let go of the victimhood Ireland'

Here’s why Finland is the happiest country in the world, writes Kirsi Hanifin.

By Kirsi Hanifin Saturday 24 Mar 2018, 7:30 PM
57 minutes ago 5,111 Views 43 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3917647
Kirsi Hanifin Finn, living in Ireland

THE IRISH HAD 800 years of oppression by a coloniser; the Finns had 800 years of oppressionÂ by two colonisers.

The Irish had the Famine; the Finns had two famines that were even worse than the Irish one. The Irish had a civil war with 3,000 casualties; the Finns had a civil war with 30,000 casualties.

The Irish hadÂ the â€˜emergencyâ€™ during the Second World War; the Finns had to fight for their independence and very existence in a war they did not want. The Irish lost six countiesÂ to whichÂ they can travel to at any time, and even liveÂ there if they so wish.

The Finns lost a province and 400,000 evacuees neededÂ to be rehomed after a devastating war. TodayÂ they can visit their ancestral home only ifÂ theyÂ apply forÂ a visa.

The happiest people in the world

Yet even after all this, the Finns are the happiest people in the world.

Finns were traumatised by their civil war, reunited by the horrible experience of the Second World War, and went on to buildÂ the country they wanted. That country â€“ traditionally cold, remote and poor â€“ is now the happiest place on earth.

How can that be? Considering that drunken disputes on Friday nights are solved with knives often with fatal consequences, scores of socially awkward young men live in their flats in dark virtual realities, and strangers are only stared at but never spoken to, the word â€˜happyâ€™ is not generally how the Finns see themselves.

Finns complain a lot, and happily admit to being a pretty miserable bunch. Not blaming anyone, just being miserable by nature.

Faraway hills arenâ€™t greener

But when they look around them, they realise that things are not rosy elsewhere either.

Corrupt countries are dismissed immediately as places nobody surely wants to live in. Tales of litter and dodgy environmental practises are exchanged like horror stories. Inefficient public servicesÂ set eyes rolling. Any bling is viewed suspiciously, and yes, access to public childcare is seen as a must.

And nothing amazes a Finn more than a bus running two minutes late.

The Happiness Index is not based just on peopleâ€™s perception of how â€˜happyâ€™ they are feeling but the quality of life shown by the various indicators. What it is like to be a child, an immigrant, a consumer, a woman, a citizen or a service user. The freedom and security you have, how long you can expect to live, how good the public services are, how equal you are or how well you are educated.

What about Ireland?

Ireland comes in at number 15. It is a rather satisfyingly decent standing,Â but I think Ireland can do better. Ireland could be the happiest country if it so wishes by improvingÂ a few things.

Perhaps it is time to let go of the victimhood. ItÂ might be shocking for me to say this but itÂ is time to let go of the Famine. Others had famines worse than yours. There is no one to blame in this world, therefore it is better to just get on with it.

Trust the authorities, because the authorities are you. Stop fighting tax rates, because it is money spent on you. Invest in public services, becauseÂ they areÂ investing in you. Keep the environment clean, because it is your environment.

Invest in equality, because it is keeping you equal. Aim for income equality: itâ€™sÂ the best remedyÂ for envy and unhappiness. There is no â€˜themâ€™ and â€˜usâ€™. Â That is the secret.

Equality equals happiness

If you want to be the happiest nation in the world trust each other, believe in equality, be innovative andÂ live a normal, modest life.

In the happiestÂ country in the world, the President goes to the supermarket to buy nappies, justÂ like everyone else. That, I think, is the secret of collective happiness.

Kirsi Hanifin is from Finland, and is still a Finn after two decades livingÂ in Ireland. All views are her own, but you are free to adoptÂ some of them if you like.

State exams are a rote learning memory test and arenâ€™t serving our childrenâ€™s future needs>

Facebook post led classic story of wronged ex and new girlfriend to the defamation courts>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kirsi Hanifin  / Finn, living in Ireland

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Policeman who swapped himself for hostage in supermarket siege dies of injuries
71,660  51
2
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded â‚¬195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
71,232  26
3
How Ireland lost 25 minutes because of a British law passed after the 1916 Rising
29,630  47
Fora
1
Ireland's biggest hotelier says Dublin needs to 'grow up like other European cities'
394  0
2
This Irish man sees thousands of startup pitches a year - here's how to get his attention
112  0
3
How to successfully sell your business in 10 steps
93  0
The42
1
As it happened: Cuala vs Na Piarsaigh, All-Ireland senior club hurling final replay
38,972  18
2
Toothless Ireland fail to register a single shot on target and more talking points from the Turkey loss
29,224  69
3
Munster confirm Keith Earls suffered knee ligament damage at Twickenham
15,486  13
DailyEdge.ie
1
Julian Benson won over Late Late Show viewers with his frank and positive chat about life with CF
11,109  0
2
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pretty grossed out by a prosthetic foot in Belfast yesterday
6,417  0
3
Dermot Bannon said he has 'no regrets' about his gas appearance on Blind Date in the 90s
5,362  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRASH
50 years on, mystery still surrounds Ireland's worst ever air crash
50 years on, mystery still surrounds Ireland's worst ever air crash
Man killed in single-car crash in Co Kerry in early hours of the morning
'Wonderful, vibrant and valued': Two women killed in Ballinasloe crash named locally
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded â‚¬195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â‚¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over â‚¬1.4m seized in Dublin
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women
Woman in critical condition after being struck by cyclist in Ranelagh
COURT
Man who raped and seriously assaulted woman left her with life-changing injuries, court hears
Man who raped and seriously assaulted woman left her with life-changing injuries, court hears
Man accused of killing journalist on submarine described himself as a 'loving psychopath', court hears
Rugby rape trial jury told 'morals of any person involved are completely irrelevant'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie