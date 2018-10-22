This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Monday 22 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's why Ireland needs a bioeconomy

For Ireland, the bioeconomy is an attractive, robust solution that must be considered, argues Fergan Byrne.

By Fergal Byrne Monday 22 Oct 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,259 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4295510
Fergal Byrne

EARLIER THIS MONTH, the UN delivered a quite alarming report.

In it, the organisation stated that unprecedented changes to the world economy are needed to tackle climate change, warning that unless we phase out the burning fossil fuels by 2050, the change in climate will significantly increase the risk of flooding, drought and famine. 

So what changes can be made? How can we possibly give up petroleum-based fuels and materials and maintain our current standard of living? 

First, some good news – the technology to eliminate the use of fossil resources is already well-established. In terms of producing energy, more than enough renewable electricity can potentially be produced from solar, wind and tidal supplies.

This electricity can be used to heat homes, drive cars and trucks and power the manufacturing industry. 

However, there is no such thing as a viable electric aeroplane, and it is not likely to be available any time soon.

Similarly, you cannot make plastics and pharmaceuticals from electricity alone.

So, while renewable electricity will be vital to eliminate carbon emissions, you also need a carbon source to produce liquid fuels for aeroplanes as well as materials to manufacture plastics and drugs.

This is where biofuels and biomaterials come into the picture. So, what are they?

To explain this, we must first look at what the fossil resources are. In addition to being the primary source of fuel for transportation, they are also the raw materials for all plastics, drugs and materials that we have come to rely on in recent times; particularly oil and gas.

The big issue with burning fossil fuels is that they have been buried beneath the ground for millions of years, so burning them results in the sudden release of large amounts CO2 into the atmosphere, causing the change in climate that has received a huge amount of attention in recent years. This is a linear process (fossil resource -> fuel -> atmosphere). 

On the other hand, an alternative to problematic fossil fuels are biofuels and other biomaterials produced from biomass. Biomass is anything that grows – trees, grasses, cereal crops, seaweed, etc. – which can be processed in a biorefinery, akin to fossil resources being processed in an oil refinery. 

Now, you may be thinking, does that not mean that burning biofuels also produces the terrible greenhouse gas, CO2? Yes, it does. However, the key difference between the two is that biomass takes in atmospheric CO2 while growing, so there is no net increase in atmospheric CO2 when it is burned as a fuel.

Furthermore, by producing bioplastics and other biomaterials, carbon can be removed from the atmosphere and converted back into a solid form, similar to the fossil fuels created by the exposure of decomposed plant matter to millions of years of pressure and heat.

With a gradual replacement of fossil-based products with bio-based products, twinned with effective and highly efficient recycling methods, it is possible that atmospheric CO2 will gradually decrease over time. This is a circular process (biomass -> fuel -> atmosphere -> biomass) and is therefore known as the “circular economy” or the “bioeconomy”. 

Problem solved? Almost, but there is still a significant barrier – cost.  Oil is a high-volume, low-value commodity, meaning competing with it is very difficult. Currently, most people are simply not willing to pay extra for the exact same product, no matter how ethical it may be, usually for genuine financial reasons.

Therefore, we have to be smart in how we attempt to implement the bioeconomy. 

One option would be to synthesise chemically-identical fuels and materials to the currently-used ones from biomass (known as drop-in replacements), and try to compete in terms of costs. While this can be done from a technical point of view, it is not an ideal solution.

Firstly, the same issues with biodegradability and toxicity will be present in the bio-based version of the traditional materials. For example, bio-based PET (the hard plastic used to make drinks bottles, among other common packaging) would be just as persistent in the ocean as fossil-derived PET.

Secondly, oil is so cheap that it will be very difficult to produce biofuels and biomaterials at a competitive price.   

Instead, the current bioeconomy strategy is to offset production costs by manufacturing high value, low-volume chemicals (such as pharmaceuticals and cosmetics) alongside the cheap biofuels and bioplastics in the biorefinery, much like what the petroleum industry currently does.

In addition, completely new fuels and materials, which are of better quality than the ones we currently use are constantly being developed. After all, the only reason we use many of the most common fuels and materials today is because they were easy to make in the first place; they are very rarely the optimal product for their respective function.

If new products are designed that perform better than the originals, then a bio-premium would be justified. For example, plastics with improved biodegradation, recyclability, flexibility, strength and weight compared to currently used polypropylene and PET are currently the focus of much research, with some in the late development stage.  

Another issue that a biorefinery must address is the “food versus fuel debate”.

It is not ethical to use food to produce fuel and materials while there is ongoing hunger in the world. However, there is a simple solution to this too. Instead of crops, only the agricultural waste is used.

For example, in the case of wheat, the edible grain would be harvested as food as normal, while only the inedible straw would be processed into fuels and materials. This is known as a second-generation biorefinery, and yes, there is more than enough waste biomass available to meet our needs. Importantly, exploitation of agricultural waste would provide added revenue stream for farmers.  

Another huge benefit of the second-generation biorefinery, especially for a country like Ireland, is that to maximise efficiency and minimise transportation costs, the biorefinery should be located close to the biomass which it is refining. A biorefinery also needs manpower and expertise, so attractive jobs would be created where they are needed most: in rural areas. 

For a country like Ireland that does not possess traditional natural resources to sustain a manufacturing industry, that has suffered greatly from mass emigration due to unemployment, and that is in danger of suffering at the hands of climate change as much as anyone else, the bioeconomy is an attractive, robust solution that must be considered.

Fergal Byrne is a postdoctoral research associate from Co. Kildare, currently working at the Green Chemistry Centre of Excellence at the University of York in the UK. Any views or opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The University of York. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fergal Byrne

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ryanair reports video to police after footage emerges of passenger racially abusing another
    68,794  103
    2
    		‘When RTÉ wanted us on the Toy Show, I rang my wife and cried down the phone’
    66,098  14
    3
    		Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment
    46,409  0
    Fora
    1
    		Employee opinion surveys are deeply flawed. Here's why
    380  0
    2
    		For the first time in seven years, fewer French tourists are planning a trip to Ireland
    177  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Toulouse v Leinster, Champions Cup
    84,064  57
    2
    		Leinster brought back down to earth with narrow defeat to thrilling Toulouse
    36,956  91
    3
    		Geaney grabs hat-trick while Clifford is sent-off on contrasting day for Kerry forwards
    33,111  20
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what happened when I asked every presidential candidate if they had seen A Star is Born
    26,589  2
    2
    		Poll: How would you feel if a proposal or baby announcement took place at your wedding?
    14,256  1
    3
    		Choose Your Favourite Witch And We'll Give You A Halloween Movie To Watch
    4,124  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Bus Ãireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Bus Éireann charges almost double what NI company does for the exact same Dublin-Belfast service
    Man arrested in connection with death of woman (30s) found in Cabra apartment
    Woman running 'sensual massage' parlours believed the acts were legal, court hears
    RAPE
    'Evil, dark crimes': Australian PM apologises to thousands of victims of child sex abuse
    'Evil, dark crimes': Australian PM apologises to thousands of victims of child sex abuse
    Mayo man (49) questioned over alleged rape of 75-year-old woman in Ennis
    Travelling salesman jailed for five years for raping woman while serving suspended sentence
    OPINION
    Here's why Ireland needs a bioeconomy
    Here's why Ireland needs a bioeconomy
    The Irish For... How the Vikings influenced the Irish language
    Ireland in a snapshot: A stroll down the canal and it’s like Saturday never happened

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie