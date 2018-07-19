This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 20 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Catholic schools are the most sought after in their area, by families of all faiths and none'

A comprehensive deal with the State is in the best interests of the Church, as well as the broader education system, writes Jonathan Tiernan.

By Jonathan Tiernan Thursday 19 Jul 2018, 7:00 AM
17 hours ago 23,211 Views 150 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4131933
Jonathan Tiernan Director of the University of Notre Dameâ€™s Alliance for Catholic Education

AS SCHOOLYARDS LAY silent for the summer break, it provides those leading Catholic education a much needed opportunity to reflect on the future. It should be clear to them Catholic education in Ireland requires radical change if it is to remain relevant in an increasingly pluralist society.

To date, the conversation has focused largely on the need to rebalance the patronage profile of our primary schools. Such a move enjoys broad support, but if Catholic schools are to remain relevant, change must go beyond simply a downsizing exercise.

What change will look like and the pace at which it comes depends on the ability of those leading Catholic education to create a compelling vision for it.

Recognised for excellence

Catholic schools are recognised around the world for excellence in academics, for instilling a commitment to civic engagement, for fostering leadership, and for nurturing a respect for the dignity of the person.

Intentional Catholic schools embed these pursuits in their culture, and they are a trademark that has contributed to the Catholic Church becoming the largest non-governmental provider of education in the world serving over 60 million students annually.

Catholic schools are also known for serving those on the margins as Pope Francis calls us to do. Irish Catholic schools must remain true to their founding intentions and provide a quality and transformative education to those children who need it most.

Catholic schools in Ireland and internationally, despite coverage to the contrary, are inclusive and diverse. A 2012 ESRI report found that there was greater socio-economic diversity among pupils in Catholic primary schools than in those under different patronage. This must remain a distinctive feature of our schools into the future.

Status quo isnâ€™t tenable

At a time when Irish society is becoming ever more pluralist, the status quo is no longer tenable, and our education system must evolve. Catholic schools have nothing to fear in such an evolution.

In countries with truly pluralistic education systems such as the US and the UK, Catholic schools are often the most sought after in their area, by families of all faiths and none.

However, if Catholic education seeks to cling to its current position of numerical dominance it will undermine both the education system at large and the mission of Catholic schools. Such an approach will likely result in further forays by the Oireachtas, such as the recent School Admissions Bill, in a bid to slowly wrest perceived control away from the Church.

This approach would serve nobody well, not least the children and parents that our schools are supposed to serve.

A more pragmatic option

If those responsible for leading Catholic education take this path, by either default or design, public sentiment is easily predicted. Politicians will be criticised for a perceived failure to â€˜stand upâ€™ to the Church and for an inability to deliver a fit for purpose education system.

It will be the Catholic Church that receives most of the publicâ€™s ire, labeled as power-obsessed and unwilling to accept its new position in the pecking order of a pluralist society.

A more pragmatic option is available, one that should be embraced not because of its positive PR potential, but because it is simply the right thing to do. The right thing for Irish education is also the right thing to do for the future of Catholic education in this country.

The pragmatic option is to sit down with the Department of Education and work out a comprehensive agreement to rebalance patronage at primary level. This agreement should not focus only on the number of schools to be transferred; downsizing is not a compelling strategy. It should serve as the foundation for a process to renew the schools that will remain under Catholic patronage.

The strength of Catholic schools should come not from their number, but from the quality of the authentic, faith-based education children experience in them.

But first leaders of Catholic education must have a clear and compelling vision for what Catholic schools will look like in this new pluralist Ireland. This vision must move us beyond the current reality where many of our schools are, like the broader population, merely culturally Catholic. It should aspire to a new norm for Catholic schools where they are, as Margaret Spellings (former US Secretary of Education) said, unapologetically â€˜sacred places serving a valuable civic purposeâ€™.

Pluralistic education

Having set a vision for the future of Catholic schools we must be guided by it when negotiating with the State. Both sides must work toward a truly pluralistic education model that includes strong examples of both denominational and non-denominational schools.

Such a model would truly be a system that is fit for purpose, one continuing to provide a world-class education while serving parents and their children more authentically.

In any such system the Bishops, as the patrons of our Catholic primary schools, must seek a more proactive role in fostering the culture of schools under their patronage. The reality is, contrary to reports, the patrons scale of influence in their schools is quite limited.

A case can be made for the patron having a more prominent role in, for example, induction for new teachers, the provision of professional development, and whole school inspections. This would not diminish the quality of teaching and learning in schools, but rather enhance and reinforce the particular school culture being fostered by a patron.

An intentional Catholic school culture does not happen by accident. It requires appropriate systems and supports. Under a rebalanced system, we must become more actively involved in supporting schools to foster both faith and reason. This responsibility does not lie solely with the Bishops and must be shared by teachers, parents and parishes alike. It will require investment and time, but it is a reasonable expectation that properties handed over for State use under any agreement would unlock resources to this end.

The Bishops, in their role as patrons, hold strong cards in any impending negotiation. It is vital that they not only recognise what those are but are also willing to lay them on the table. This will call for a degree of bravery, and dare I say faith. It is no less than our Catholic schools deserve.

Jonathan Tiernan is Director of the University of Notre Dameâ€™s Alliance for Catholic Education â€“ Ireland initiative.

â€˜She was living in a derelict building dripping with damp under a tin roof. The year was 1998â€²>

Opinion: â€˜The housing bubble will burst and create another credit crunchâ€™>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jonathan Tiernan  / Director of the University of Notre Dameâ€™s Alliance for Catholic Education

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (150)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Irish teen dies after falling from hotel balcony in Majorca
81,721  25
2
Poll: Are you happy that we'll have a presidential election?
48,836  132
3
GAA refuses permission for Liam Miller tribute match to be hosted at PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh
48,499  197
Fora
1
Despite Ireland's craft beer boom, people are getting less fond of their pints
475  0
2
Parcel Motel is facing a crackdown on Dublin depots it opened without permission
429  0
3
â€˜In the recession, we had to nearly give products away just to keep containers movingâ€™
190  0
The42
1
US host spars with French envoy over 'African-ness' of World Cup champs
31,827  46
2
Medal-winning Olympic figure skater stabbed to death aged 25
27,601  6
3
'Iâ€™m stronger mentally from my experiences in England. It was a frustrating time'
24,136  13
DailyEdge
1
Two Love Island contestants have reportedly left the villa
24,640  0
2
Can we take a moment to remember A Wear please?
8,832  5
3
Miley Cyrus has reportedly called off her wedding to Liam Hemsworth... It's The Dredge
6,040  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â‚¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
DONEGAL
Donegal teenager acquitted of raping schoolmate after meeting at a takeaway
Donegal teenager acquitted of raping schoolmate after meeting at a takeaway
Man in serious yet stable condition after Donegal boat capsize results in two deaths
Two die after boat gets into difficulty off Malin Head
FACEBOOK
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Zuckerberg says Holocaust denial is 'deeply offensive' after criticism over comments
Naughten to meet Facebook management to discuss 'deep concerns' about harmful content
Retail Excellence suspends partnership with Facebook after undercover reporter exposes violations
COURTS
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
Teenager jailed after deliberately driving car at garda patrol vehicle
Cliff Richard wins â‚¬235,000 court case against the BBC
'No place in a modern justice system': Poor box receipts up despite minister's promise to scrap it

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie