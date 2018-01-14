  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 14 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Clickbait: 'Reliable sources of news are beginning their own digital, tabloid-lite adventure'

But that’s fine, because debunking dodgy writing is really a lot of fun, writes Richard MacCarthy.

By Richard MacCarthy Sunday 14 Jan 2018, 8:45 AM
5 hours ago 5,993 Views 35 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3791606
Richard MacCarthy Writer and academic tutor

A WAVE OF sensationalism and fake news has descended upon us all, and ironically, it’s the most interesting “real” news story in years.

You’ve got Russian spies, secret dossiers, fascists, bots, pizzagate – even the Pope has weighed in, calling sensationalism in journalism a “very serious sin”.

The hubbub makes exaggeration and media bias feel like new inventions, but you don’t have to turn many pages in the history books before you get to the infamous It’s The Sun Wot Won It.

Yes, that’s a page one, banner headline boast about how The Sun helped sway the 1992 UK general election in favour of John Major’s Conservative party. Not exactly a picture of pre-Twitter innocence, especially when you consider that entities like The Sun really were (and are) political forces to be reckoned with.

So, what has changed?

If the world can tolerate exaggeration and fabrication when packaged as a tabloid, why do the same antics create pandemonium when packaged as tweets, blogs and biased news articles?

Despite the many social, political and economic forces in play (to say nothing of the technology), new media’s current malaise can mostly be boiled down to one problem: online, it’s hard to tell if you’re reading a tabloid or not.

It would be nice to just blame it all on Facebook and Twitter for creating platforms that favour clickbait, or to point out that Breitbart mostly creates political fan fiction. The disheartening reality is that even mainstream, reliable sources of news are beginning their own digital, tabloid-lite adventure.

Semi-mythical US institutions like The Washington Post – the people who broke Watergate – are posting articles that sometimes read like unfinished mixtures of news and clickbait, like the ever-so-slightly alarmist Russia is going to attack our next election. The Trump administration may not even try to stop it.

Oversimplifications and fear-mongering

Needless to say, Trump is awful and Putin is sneaky, but oversimplifications and fear-mongering language and like that surely belong back with The Sun in 1992, not under the umbrella of a news media heavyweight in 2018?

The Guardian probably deserves less criticism that anyone, but even they can get a little tricksy online. Take Russian nuclear facility denies it is source of high radioactivity levels.

The article begins by discussing the detection of radioactive isotope concentrations “several hundred times the norm” found in “several locations” in Russia. The apparently serious incident developed quickly enough to warrant its own “everything you need to know” factsheet.

Yet it still took four paragraphs of suspenseful, retweetable journalism for anyone to mention that the leak was “20,000 times less than the allowed annual dose and presents no threat at all to health”.

Why is it so easy to miss or ignore tabloid-like exaggeration online?

Mostly it’s just that we go easier on opinions we agree with overall. Then it’s little things. Professional-looking websites can make WordPress amateurs look like authorities. Sensationalised headlines work, especially as social media fodder.

The tiny on-screen gap between a “news” and “opinion” tab can make you forget that, on content-aggregating sites like Reddit, opinion pieces are often just provocative headlines over advertising-laden filler.

After accepting that these issues exist (and not just for Fox News junkies), you start seeing problems everywhere.

But that’s fine, because debunking dodgy writing is really a lot of fun. You feel like Sherlock Holmes, casting a critical eye over everything. And not a moment too soon.

If a website’s only trick is to turn the emotional volume up to 11, it probably never deserved your attention. If an article isn’t honest and fair, you’re paying full price for half a story.

Richard MacCarthy is a writer and academic tutor.

Dr Anthony O’Connor: Things we could do to get more people off trolleys>
Opinion: ‘We can improve children’s school results with music, not maths’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Richard MacCarthy  / Writer and academic tutor

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
85,257  28
2
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
66,470  38
3
Protesters trash H&M shops in South Africa in response to 'monkey' ad
51,793  142
Fora
1
Job search giant Indeed is locked in a six-month fight with Dublin council over an 8ft sign
1,883  0
2
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
257  0
The42
1
‘I was literally spending hours vomiting and five minutes later, I’d have to go and compete’
27,595  8
2
O'Halloran wonder try seals draw at Sixways and a quarter-final slot for Connacht
27,261  21
3
Brilliant Best leads ferocious Ulster to victory over La Rochelle
22,690  16
DailyEdge.ie
1
What Percent Celtic Tiger Cub Are You?
7,088  4
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Saturday
6,388  0
3
Michelle Williams has responded to Mark Wahlberg's donation to the 'Time's Up' campaign
5,743  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Armed Support Unit overtime cut after successful 2017
Man in his 80s 'seriously injured' after being hit by a car
Appeal renewed to help find missing man Michael Cullen
DUBLIN
GardaÃ­ investigate after woman dies in Dublin bar
Gardaí investigate after woman dies in Dublin bar
A new county has topped the table of Ireland's dirtiest restaurants and takeaways for 2017
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after car stolen in Dublin with 13-month-old baby in the back seat
CORK
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
Objections made against plan for 12-storey hotel tower in Cork city centre
PHOTOS: Cork roads closed due to flooding
Cork teenager wins BT Young Scientist after discovering blackberry antibiotic in his back garden
YOUR SAY
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Do you think charges on unused gift cards are fair?
Poll: Should bibles be present in Irish polling stations?
Poll: Should referenda only be held at non-religious venues?

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie