This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Wednesday 5 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: On either side of the Atlantic, a disregard for verifiable facts has increasingly become the norm

Simon Foy examines politics in the era of Donald Trump, taking in fake news, allegations about Jeremy Corbyn, and the behaviour of Boris Johnson.

By Simon Foy Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 7:00 AM
17 hours ago 5,020 Views 26 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4211570
Simon Foy

SINCE DONALD TRUMP’S election in 2016, a disregard for verifiable facts has increasingly become the norm.

False narratives gain traction where they would have once been easily dismissed, even ridiculed. And while traditional newsrooms attempt to combat ‘fake news’ smears, a by-product to this post-truth age has emerged that is less obvious but equally as troubling: a disregard for political scandals.

In James Balls’s book Post-Truth: How Bullshit Conquered the World, the author observes that “fake news is more a symptom of this vacuum of trust than a cause: bullshit is indeed the enemy of truth, and without a sense of truth we have no way to debate across the political fence – we can only shout our conflicting narratives”.

In previous eras, revelations of an extramarital affair could consign a political career to the grave. Now, men who cheat – certainly maritally and potentially electorally as well – lie, or gravely offend hold some of the most powerful positions on either side of the Atlantic, or are on the cusp of doing so.

The standards by which we hold our leaders have fallen significantly. Politics is now based less on principles and respectability than it is on emotion and tribal loyalties. This gives cultish supporters an excuse to play down or even indulge the worst excesses of their preferred candidate which, in turn, allows populists to thrive.

Trump is clearly the zenith of this post-scandal age. During the 2016 campaign, not even a recording of the then-candidate declaring that it is acceptable to grab a woman “by the pussy” hurt his electoral chances. That was only the beginning.

With Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen implicating the president, under oath, in a federal crime, the response of the sycophants who follow the President was to cry ‘Witch Hunt!’ to delegitimise Robert Mueller’s investigation – as Trump himself has done repeatedly.

His less fervent supporters attempted to shrug off the allegations, with some arguing that ‘lots of people commit crimes’.

When the average voter starts to believe that it is acceptable for a sitting president to be involved in criminal activity, democracy, as the basis for structuring a successful political system, is in trouble.

Boris and Jeremy 

Examples in the UK have shown that a disregard for scandal encompasses both extremes of the political spectrum.

Boris Johnson recently attempted to remain relevant for an impending leadership challenge by employing a calculated form of dog-whistle racism.

The former foreign secretary suggested that Muslim women wearing burkhas look like ‘letterboxes’ and ‘bank robbers’ which, according to a watchdog, led to an increase in hate crimes against Muslim women wearing similar garments.

There is little doubt that the stoking of racial prejudices played a role in the UK’s vote to leave the European Union two years ago.

Similarly, Jeremy Corbyn has spent much of his summer struggling to defuse claims that his party has a fundamental issue with antisemitism. Corbyn’s history of courting figures with highly questionable links has not served him well. Neither have a number of speeches he gave prior to becoming Labour leader.

Last month it emerged that in 2013 Corbyn argued that ‘Zionists’ have “no sense of English irony despite having lived here all their lives”. A declaration that, in any normal era, would force a leader of a major political party to resign or to be kicked out if they refused. These, however, are not normal times.

Neither Johnson nor Corbyn are to blame for these mishaps, according to their followers. Rather, it is the mainstream media (‘MSM’), the liberal elite, political correctness, the right-wing of the Labour Party, the Tory Remainers, the centrists, or a combination of any number of conspiracies that are responsible for plotting against them.

In an interview on Sky News, a woman defending Corbyn even claimed that Labour could not have an anti-semitism problem because “Jeremy won the Nobel Peace Prize last year” – a depressing example of the mistruths people will believe to confirm their own biases.

Ireland 

While our own democracy has yet to be exposed to a comparable level of toxic discourse, it is certainly not immune to it occurring in the near future. Two UCD academics have even called for a citizens’ assembly to be set up to deal with the potential threat of right-wing anti-immigrant sentiment and to establish how Ireland can become a ‘Diverse Republic’. A constructive proposal if done properly.

It is not uncommon to overhear people say that they admire Trump for his entertainment factor. Politics, though, is not show-business and we should rightly hold our leaders to a higher standard than we hold other public figures. They are, after all, elected to represent us. And in doing so they should represent the best of our traits and values rather than those we wish to conceal.

When electorates fail to think objectively and instead choose to rally behind a scandal-ridden partisan leader, democracy becomes less about compromise and winning arguments than it does about slinging grenades over the trenches.

With a sitting US president trying to rubbish criminal allegations made against him and the prospect of Brexit Britain being run by Jeremy Corbyn or Boris Johnson, some might conclude that the colourful term James Balls uses as a synonym for “fake news” in the title of his aforementioned book is rather applicable to the current state of western democracy: bullshit.

Simon Foy is a freelance journalist and is studying for a master’s degree in Financial Journalism at City, University of London. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Simon Foy
@Simon_Foy

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (26)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    120,161  190
    2
    		'I'm afraid the time has come': BBC radio presenter says she has just days left to live
    78,407  26
    3
    		Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house
    50,911  49
    Fora
    1
    		Billionaire Dermot Desmond has the all-clear to demolish Ireland's most expensive house
    791  0
    2
    		A waitress who was sacked over a bad TripAdvisor review has been awarded €2,000
    727  0
    3
    		Pat McDonagh’s plans for a new Clare motorway plaza have been put on hold by the council
    353  0
    The42
    1
    		'I know something that's much, much worse than this and never could be compared to this'
    58,649  37
    2
    		'No player welfare issues exist': Mayo Ladies squad issue statement following controversial player departures
    37,747  20
    3
    		Man-of-the-match, working in paediatrics, cruciate comeback and Dublin glory
    32,141  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		People are praising Emma Willis for taking on Roxanne Pallett in her exit interview on Celebrity Big Brother
    45,654  7
    2
    		Victoria Beckham's finally broken her silence on all of those split rumours... it's The Dredge
    8,358  0
    3
    		MAC put up an unretouched photo of a model with lip hair, and people are very impressed
    6,529  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children's health - study
    'It's one less thing to worry about': HSE grants free GP service to 14,000 carers
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Gardaí seek public's assistance to trace 17-year-old who has been missing for over a week
    Fresh appeal for information over fatal hit and run that killed 76-year-old man in Limerick
    Rachel Allen says she's been 'devastated' by her son's drugs arrest
    DUBLIN
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Concerns raised at Dublin hospital over suicidal man's attempt to take own life
    Motorists warned to be cautious of smoke as car goes on fire on Dublin's N7
    Over 9,500 people sign petition to block sale of former Dublin Magdalene Laundry

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie