This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 14 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do dangerous minds rule the world?

People with dangerous personalities have a greater chance of gaining power than those with normal psychology, Ian Hughes writes.

By Ian Hughes Sunday 14 Oct 2018, 1:00 PM
12 minutes ago 738 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4273769
Ian Hughes

FOR THE PAST seven years I have been researching the influence of dangerous personalities on politics for my new book Disordered Minds.

What I discovered is that not only do positions of power appeal to individuals with dangerous personalities but the conditions that enable them to gain power, such as inequality and xenophobia, have re-emerged today with a vengeance. As a result, dangerous minds are increasingly ruling our world.

So, what are dangerous personality disorders?

While psychologists recognise several disorders that can result in dangerous behaviour, I have concentrated on three particularly dangerous conditions – psychopathy, narcissistic personality disorder and paranoid personality disorder. The core feature of psychopathy is an absence of conscience.

Desmond Tutu remarked that a person is a person because they regard others as persons. The cognitive and emotional functioning of psychopaths, however, is such that they see little or no distinction between people and things and are therefore unable to see others as persons.

Lacking any trace of empathy, they can commit violence of fraud without remorse. People with narcissistic personality disorder are characterised by their rigid belief in their own superiority. Individuals with this disorder crave constant attention and adulation. They treat others with disdain and are cognitively incapable of conceiving of the idea of equality, a concept they find intolerable.

People with paranoid personality disorder live in a constant state of hyper-attentive paranoia and regard everyone around them as a potential threat. In politics, individuals with this disorder typically scapegoat minorities, who they depict as an existential threat to society.

How do people with these disorders come to power?

Under certain circumstances, people with dangerous personalities have a greater chance of gaining power than those with normal psychology. In violent situations, such as revolution or civil war, for example, the ruthlessness of psychopaths is a distinct advantage.

Journalist Jason Stearns has described violence as being akin to a centrifuge that rapidly spins out of control, throwing reasonably minded leaders to the margins and leaving only the most callous at the centre of power. Such was the case with Hitler, Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot. The rise to power of each of these tyrants was enabled by widespread violence and the social disintegration of their respective societies.

But it is not only violence that can allow leaders with dangerous personality disorders to come to power. As the election of Donald Trump in the US and the rise of xenophobic populism across Europe attests, we are currently living in conditions that enable politicians with dangerous personalities to gain widespread support.

The toxic triangle is an idea in political science that can help us understand why this is happening. The triangle consists of a dangerous leader, a critical mass of core followers, and the conducive environment that enables the leader’s rise.

Today’s political environment is characterised by the memory of a financial crash in which the perpetrators largely walked free; the cumulative effects of a decade of austerity when the consequences of the crash were shifted onto ordinary workers; stagnant wages and growing inequality; terror attacks by Islamic extremists; and large numbers of refugees fleeing war in Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and beyond.

The mix of anger and fear that these conditions have created are providing the perfect environment for toxic leaders to gain power by stoking fears and promising easy solutions.

But it’s not just them, it’s also us.

The rise of pathological individuals to power cannot, however, be put down simply to the psychology of those with these disorders; it is also crucially about the psychology of the rest of us. People with dangerous personalities can have a powerful appeal for many normal people.

Freed from anxiety, self-doubt, and guilt, they strike many of us as having qualities we ourselves would like to possess. They ‘say what they think’, ‘they get things done’, ‘they do what they like’ and ‘don’t care what others think’.

The attraction which pathological individuals hold for many of us means that not only do we fail to recognise these most dangerous of personalities, but we often willingly place power in their hands.

What can we do?

In her book on Stalin’s Gulag, Anne Applebaum wrote, ‘This…was not written “so that it will not happen again”, as the cliché would have it. This…was written because it almost certainly will happen again.’ As Applebaum recognises, the seizure of power by pathologically disordered leaders is not an aberration. Sadly, it has been the norm throughout history.

The strongest protection against dangerous personalities is also the most logical – to ensure that individuals with dangerous disorders do not achieve positions of power.

As I argue in Disordered Minds, democracy provides our surest defence against dangerous political leaders. Electoral democracy provides the opportunity to keep dangerously disordered individuals out of power and to remove them from power once their destructive nature has become apparent.

Social democracy can be strengthened to limit social inequality and avoid the type of social breakdown that propels tyrants to office. And legal protection for human rights provides safeguards for every citizen against arbitrary abuse of power and the persecution of minorities by the majority.

As political scientist Ronald Inglehart has written, democratic institutions do not guarantee that the people will elect wise and benevolent rulers, but they do provide a regular and nonviolent way to replace unwise and malevolent ones. And the institutions of democracy place stringent limits on the actions of malevolent leaders during the time that they are in power.

At the launch of Disordered Minds in the Science Gallery last week, in my discussion with clinical psychologist Paul D’Alton, Paul talked about the civilising effect of conversation when such conversation is held in the context of respect and equality.

Democracy allows at least the possibility of civilising conversations being the basis of deciding how we are to live together as a society. With democracy now facing its worst crisis in half a century, it is up to all of us to value and strengthen our democracies. If we don’t, those civilising conversations could soon be replaced by the enforced silence of authoritarianism alongside the shrill cries of hate.

Ian Hughes is a scientist and author. His new book Disordered Minds: How Dangerous Personalities are Destroying Democracy is now available.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ian Hughes

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Eir 'working to resolve issue' as mobile and broadband remains down for customers across the country
    79,433  91
    2
    		'They have no place in our city': Take Back the City protesters occupy Airbnb HQ
    52,088  200
    3
    		Casey attacks Higgins on dog grooming (and other standout moments from a feisty debate)
    50,653  90
    Fora
    1
    		'There's very little talent': How Ireland's blockchain firms are trying to fix staff shortages
    293  0
    2
    		The government was told that shifting TV licence duties to Revenue would crush post offices
    284  0
    3
    		How people with disabilities hold the key to future-proofing Ireland's workforce
    85  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Denmark, Uefa Nations League
    57,916  38
    2
    		As it happened: Exeter Chiefs v Munster, Champions Cup
    52,957  75
    3
    		Death of talented young footballer the 'predominant thought' for new Kerry manager Keane
    38,579  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Jamie Dornan continued his streak of telling mortifying stories on the Graham Norton Show
    8,808  0
    2
    		Seann Walsh, Amy Huberman, and Nadia Forde... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    4,931  5
    3
    		Biting the Big Apple: One PR girl on making the move from Cork to New York
    4,155  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Eir says full service has been restored following fault that led to phone and broadband outage
    Tourism officials quietly overhaul Dublin's multimillion-euro marketing brand
    Gunman shoots at wrong house in Dublin 'after thinking sex offender lived there'
    MICHEáL MARTIN
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    Naughten leaves Fine Gael short on numbers, but Brexit may mean we avoid an election
    Micheál Martin writes to Leo Varadkar urging him to say he won't call an election
    'They demanded her head on a plate': Harris says Fitzgerald deserves an apology from opposition leaders
    TURKEY
    22 killed after vehicle carrying migrants plunges into river bed from highway in Turkey
    22 killed after vehicle carrying migrants plunges into river bed from highway in Turkey
    Saudi stocks plunge after Donald Trump threatens 'severe punishment' over journalist's disappearance
    Freed US pastor flying home from Turkey after case sparked crisis
    MISSING
    GardaÃ­ seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    Gardaí seek help tracing missing Dublin man spotted in CCTV on Monday
    Search launched for missing Cork mother and infant daughter
    Have you seen Blake? Gardaí appeal for help finding missing 20-year-old

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie