This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Saturday 1 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: 'Many people don't believe social smoking is harmful - as a doctor, I know that's not true'

Dr Des Cox writes about the impact that social smoking has on your health, and why people need to quit smoking altogether.

By Des Cox Saturday 1 Sep 2018, 7:30 PM
Thu 10:56 AM 4,225 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4209557
Des Cox

I SEE MANY children with different respiratory conditions such as asthma at my respiratory clinic in Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

When I ask parents if they smoke, the answer is often “no” which is great as their children are not being exposed to second-hand tobacco smoke.

However, if I drill down a bit further and ask “do you ever smoke occasionally?”, I tend to get a different answer and some parents admit to being a “social smoker”, or “only smoking when out socialising with friends”.

Most people are aware that smoking is bad for them but in my experience I find that not many are aware that even smoking a couple of cigarettes a week is bad for them.

Health risks

This week, the RCPI policy group on tobacco has published a position paper on occasional smoking and its associated health risks. The report presents a review of the current research on the topic and offers some recommendations on how best to tackle the issue going forward.

There are different definitions of occasional smoking but it generally refers to any smoking which is done on less than a daily basis. Most people would identify social smokers as being the most common form of occasional smoking.

Overall, cigarette smoking is on the decline but data from a recent US survey suggests that occasional smoking is increasing. This may be because smokers are trying to quit and are therefore decreasing their smoking consumption. However, the increasing rate may also be due to a lack of awareness about the dangers of occasional smoking.

Occasional smokers are a divergent group who tend to smoke in a variety of patterns at different levels and at different times. Research on occasional smokers shows they are more likely to be younger, female and have a higher level of education when compared with daily smokers.

Most occasional smokers tend to continue this pattern of smoking for many years, often not realising the dangers associated with their habit. This group of smokers are at a higher risk of becoming regular smokers and young adults who occasionally smoke are three times more likely to progress onto daily smoking compared with non-smokers. Therefore this is a group that should be identified in anti-smoking campaigns as many of these young adults are the daily smokers of tomorrow.

Negative health impact

Many people do not believe that the occasional cigarette is harmful to their health. This is simply not true and there is now robust evidence that occasional smoking has a significantly negative impact on one’s health.

Long-term prospective data collected from a number of research studies carried out over the past 15 years are highlighted in the RCPI position paper. A person who smokes one cigarette a day has half the risk of heart disease and stroke as someone who smokes 20 per day. Middle aged women who smoke 1-4 cigarettes a day are five times more likely to develop lung cancer when compared with non-smokers.

Occasional smoking is associated with a 38% increased mortality risk compared with non-smokers. I could go on with more damning facts and figures but the take-home message is that occasional smoking is not safe.

In Ireland, almost one in five adults smoke on a regular basis and occasional smokers make up almost one-fifth of all smokers. Although there has been a reduction in the prevalence of daily smoking, there has been little change in the prevalence of occasional smoking in Ireland over the past few years.

Data from the Healthy Ireland Survey 2017 shows that the demographics of the typical Irish person who occasionally smokes are similar to those identified above.

Ireland is frequently near the top of the league table when it comes to alcohol consumption rates. We have a significant problem with binge drinking and this is adding to our smoking rates as binge drinkers are much more likely to smoke than non-binge drinkers are. People who binge drink have increased craving for tobacco and vice versa.

Our occasional smoking rates will decrease if we can tackle the problem of young adults who binge drink.

Interestingly, many occasional smokers don’t consider themselves as smokers so surveys and research studies are likely underreporting the prevalence of occasional smoking. As a result, we don’t know what is the best way to help occasional smokers quit.

Also, figures from the Healthy Ireland Survey 2017 demonstrate that occasional smokers have less of a desire to quit smoking when compared to daily smokers. This may be because they don’t consider themselves smokers or are not aware they are causing harm to themselves.

The different demographics of occasional smokers and misperceptions of their habit compared with daily smokers mean we need to address this problem with different tobacco cessation strategies. With this in mind, further research into how we can motivate this group to quit smoking indefinitely is required. Public health policy makers should assist in increasing awareness about the dangers of occasional smoking.

The Tobacco Free Ireland policy was launched in 2013 with the aim of decreasing the national smoking prevalence rate to less than 5%. If we are to get anywhere near achieving this goal, more investment in tobacco cessation treatments and increased legislative measures are urgently needed.

In order to help identify and assist quitters, all healthcare professionals can and should ask more specific questions about people’s smoking habits during every patient contact. If you are thinking of quitting smoking, find your local quit service through the www.quit.ie website or speak to your general practitioner.

Dr Des Cox, Chair of the Policy Group on Tobacco at the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland and Consultant in Paediatric Respiratory Medicine, Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Des Cox

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		US President Donald Trump will visit Ireland in November
    97,265  412
    2
    		Goodbye winter time? The EU is to recommend that the clocks should not change anymore
    64,088  112
    3
    		Brother of Veronica Guerin: Gemma O'Doherty's comments on her murder were 'disgusting'
    34,607  112
    Fora
    1
    		The dairy council can keep its ‘insulting’ ads - despite over a hundred complaints
    211  0
    2
    		A billion-dollar 'virtual hospital' group has pulled the plug on possible pilots in Cork and Dublin
    134  0
    3
    		AIB is trialling blockchain technology to streamline anti-money laundering checks
    133  0
    The42
    1
    		'Put yourself in his shoes - if your daughter had been murdered and that's how someone in RTÉ behaved'
    62,089  61
    2
    		'I've got a great love for this place. I don't think I can do it justice, but I love it, absolutely f**king love it'
    31,787  9
    3
    		Off the mark! Leinster strike late against Cardiff to get Pro14 title defence off to winning start
    31,348  59
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The bishop at Aretha Franklin's funeral has been accused of 'groping' Ariana Grande on stage
    31,865  5
    2
    		Roxanne Pallett released a statement about her sudden departure from Celebrity Big Brother
    16,837  4
    3
    		11 tweets that sum up how people are feeling about Trump's November visit
    8,569  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    'I think I'm going to be committed to the Republic of Ireland now after getting a phone call from Martin'
    'An attack on the press': Journalists released after arrest over theft of Loughinisland massacre documents
    Pick that one out! Screamers from Kiernan and McCabe put Ireland in control at Tallaght
    HSE
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    'Worst August on record' for hospital overcrowding with almost 8,000 on trolleys
    Johnny's no longer got you covered as HSE launches new safe sex campaign
    HSE offers training in treatment that can reverse drug overdoses
    GARDAí
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Man charged over pharmacy robberies in south Dublin
    Pedestrian in his 60s killed after being struck by van in Cavan
    Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth €700k found in Dublin flat

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie