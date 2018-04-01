  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Eileen Paisley: 'I think there was a quietness and shyness about Martin. He was good company'

Jude Collins’ Martin McGuinness: The Man I Knew was released to commemorate the first anniversary of the passing of one of Irelandâ€™s most iconic politicians. This is an extract of Eileen Paisley’s account of his friendship with her husband, Ian Paisley.

By Jude Collins Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 3:00 PM
By Jude Collins Sunday 1 Apr 2018, 3:00 PM
Jude Collins

I THINK THERE was a quietness and shyness about Martin. He was good company â€“ interesting to talk to. I donâ€™t know â€“ I think they saw each other as they really were, underneath, beyond what was on the outside.

I think some Protestant people saw Ian and Martinâ€™s friendship as somehow giving in to the IRA. But Martin lost a lot of friends on his side and Ian lost a lot of friends too.

Ian believed your country is the people who live in it and we have to share it. We go into the same shops â€“ you donâ€™t walk in and see somebody with a label saying â€˜Iâ€™m a Catholicâ€™ or â€˜Iâ€™m a Protestantâ€™. Theyâ€™re just people. I think Martin realised he had been misled and had taken a wrong path.

Too close

I do think some people in the party thought they were too close as friends â€“ the friendship was too much for them to take. I donâ€™t know why, because Ian was never opposed to people for their religion.

He would have been opposed to people on both sides for being involved in terrorism â€“ he had no time for that. But I expect some people did think it was too close. Some people in the party and in the church just couldnâ€™t take it. They couldnâ€™t see what Ian saw.

Not everybody sees things the same way. But then maybe theyâ€™re not talking to people from across the board â€“ theyâ€™re keeping in the same wee clique. Itâ€™s like the man who Christ touched his eyes and asked him what did he see, and he said, â€˜I see men as trees.â€™ And he touched him again to make him see clearly.

I think a lot of people need to be touched again. They donâ€™t see others as human beings like themselves, with the same wants, the same anxieties and everything else.

Missing Ianâ€™s company

Martin rang here one day. I think he just missed Ianâ€™s company in Stormont. There wasnâ€™t the same rapport between Peter Robinson and Martin as there was between Ian and Martin. So he phoned one day and asked if itâ€™d be all right if he came to visit. And I said that certainly it would.

So he came up here, saw Ian and they had a very nice chat together. Ian wasnâ€™t too well at that point â€“ though he was not in his last illness at that stage. Martin wasnâ€™t uneasy at all â€“ he came in and I welcomed him and made him some tea or coffee, and they had a great chat.

They talked about a lot of things. They had the country in common, and people in common. And Martin, despite everything else, was a family man. And Ian was a family man, so they had that as well. And I had no difficulty talking to Martinâ€™s sons and daughters and wife â€“ they were very friendly. They were just people to me and I was glad to meet them.

Friendship that was genuine

When Ian died, Martin phoned me. He said, â€˜I know the funeral is in your house and strictly private, but I would love to come up and see you. Would that be all right?â€™ So I said, â€˜Yes, Martin, that would be all right â€“ come on up.â€™

Ian died on Friday 12 September 2014 and Martin came up on Saturday. Ianâ€™s coffin was in the dining room. He came in and saw us and then he went over there and stood over the coffin and bowed his head and said a prayer â€“ he had tears in his eyes. I wouldnâ€™t have turned him away because I knew his friendship was genuine.

He listened to what Ian said â€“ from a spiritual point of view as well. But I think what brought them together was the fact that every day, every morning as soon as they met, Ian prayed with him. There was no particular prayer â€“ Ian would have prayed a practical prayer. Whatever was the problem for that day, they would ask for Godâ€™s guidance and His wisdom.

I think Martin saw that he was genuine, that it wasnâ€™t just from the lips out; he was talking to God personally. Ian would stand and pray and Martin would listen.

A niece of mine and her husband were here when Martin called after Ianâ€™s death. I said to them, â€˜If you would like to meet with Martin McGuinness, heâ€™s here â€“ I just wanted to let you know.â€™ So they said they would like to meet him and they did.

Jude Collinsâ€™ Martin McGuinness: The Man I Knew is published by Mercier Press and is available now.

