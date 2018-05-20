  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 20 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Epilepsy: 'My emotions are heightened and I'm overwhelmed by difficult or upsetting situations'

Living with epilepsy is challenging, it is a challenge for those who have the condition but it’s also a challenge for their friends and family, writes Eva-Jayne Gaffney.

By Eva-Jayne Gaffney Sunday 20 May 2018, 7:30 PM
41 minutes ago 2,401 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4012046
Eva-Jayne Gaffney Actress

I HAD A tonic-clonic seizure on the morning of December 27 2016, I had never experienced any seizures before this so it came as a shock to myself and the people close to me.

In the months leading up to this first seizure, I had been feeling very strange. I was convinced that I was having slight panic attacks due to the anxiety of Christmas coming up, I did not realise that this was the beginning of something much bigger.

I was getting an overwhelming feeling of discomfort in my whole body, unsure what was real. I got strong feelings of deja-vu and smells that weren’t actually there. I later learned that the “strange feelings” I was having were actually simple focal seizures.

It’s been great to speak to other people with epilepsy about this as it has made me feel less alone. I didn’t think anyone would understand, but they do. It is essential to speak about things that make you feel scared, worried or upset.

I still have simple focal seizures quite regularly, the way I cope with them is to breathe deeply and try to fight any thoughts of fear. I repeat in my head “this will pass”. It seems to work for me.

Temporal Lobe Epilepsy

Although my seizures started at the end of December last year, I was not diagnosed with Temporal Lobe Epilepsy until May of this year when I had three tonic-clonic seizures within a couple of hours.

Like a lot of people, my EEG and MRI did not show up any classic signs of epilepsy so it took a long time to diagnose the condition. Following my diagnosis I was not myself at all, the seizures had affected my memory and moods quite intensely and I was advised to take two months away from work.

Having to take time off was difficult and frustrating as I really enjoy my job. It is challenging to spend days upon days at home, I did begin to feel left out as I couldn’t do the things I would usually do.

I wasn’t able to go out with friends regularly, firstly because I was still in a lot of pain and secondly because I could not afford to. I am happy to be back working full-time now but I do have to take extra good care of myself.

I cannot do the strenuous hours I would have done before my seizures started. If I overdo it, I am guaranteed to begin having simple focal seizures within 24 hours.

Friends and family

Living with epilepsy is challenging, it is a challenge for those who have the condition but it’s also a challenge for their friends and family. I have a wonderful support system around me, my family and friends are very understanding and do not get angry if I cancel plans or don’t feel up for the day that lies ahead.

However, when I was first diagnosed, some people weren’t so understanding. I have fallen out of touch with friends who weren’t prepared to help out when the seizures began to strike. Everyone is different, but for myself I have to make my social circle as easygoing as possible.

Due to my diagnosis of Temporal Lobe Epilepsy, my emotions are heightened and I am overwhelmed by difficult or upsetting situations. The more of those situations I can avoid, the better.

I have been on Lamictal for SIX months now and it seems to be doing the job. I had my si month check up this week, my doctor has also been a fantastic help throughout this journey. I am confident that he has my best interest at heart.

If you are ever having problems with a doctor, I would suggest a change. It’s vital to feel comfortable in the hands of the person who is looking after a medical condition you have.

Epilepsy Ireland’s help

This Christmas will mark one year since epilepsy became part of my life, I have learnt a lot about myself and this condition in the last year. The support that Epilepsy Ireland gives is incredible. I attended an Innerwise seminar last month and I thoroughly enjoyed it. It is reassuring to know that my symptoms don’t only belong to me.

This past year has been testing but I have found a sense of pride in myself that I did not have before, I hope others have found this too.

Eva-Jayne Gaffney is an actress whose star is rising after appearances in the multi-award winning Sing Street as well as Red Rock and Can’t Cope Won’t Cope. Almost one year ago she had tonic-clonic seizure and has been learning to live with epilepsy ever since. last week was National Epilepsy Week and for more information log onto epilepsy.ie.

Floundering forests: The challenges facing the Irish forestry industry>
I’m 27. I’m living at home. Going through the same hall door since I was in a school uniform’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eva-Jayne Gaffney  / Actress

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for woman they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow
73,864  69
2
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead
51,145  321
3
Woodie's is revamping its stores as part of an Apple-inspired reboot
49,107  52
Fora
1
'There is no gym for your face': Tech founder Pat Phelan's million-euro bet on cosmetic clinics
3,055  0
2
'When you're unemployed, you don’t just lose your job - you become gripped by fear'
154  0
3
Why Irish publishers are lobbying to scale back the EU's next big online privacy push
39  0
The42
1
As it happened: Cork v Clare, Munster SHC
43,968  19
2
How a former Manchester United and Ireland captain died penniless
33,981  16
3
Zidane's son makes costly mistake on debut as Real Madrid throw away two-goal lead
29,792  12
DailyEdge
1
Which TK Maxx bargain beauty product are you?
5,018  2
2
Donald Trump called his wife 'Melanie' on Twitter as he welcomed her home from hospital
4,870  5
3
A little girl from Belfast was absolutely devastated that she wasn't invited to the royal wedding
4,655  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ 'extremely concerned' for woman they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow
Gardaí 'extremely concerned' for woman they believe was abducted in Co Wicklow
Driver in Carlow caught doing 176kmph, with no insurance and tests positive for cocaine
'An entirely opportunistic claim': Woman fails to recover almost €30,000 seized by gardaí as proceeds of crime
DUBLIN
'Significant disruption' to train services in Dublin and Wicklow after fire
'Significant disruption' to train services in Dublin and Wicklow after fire
'It's an all too common sight. It's the gradual attrition of historical Dublin'
Leinster edge thrilling clash with Munster to secure Pro14 final against Scarlets
ABORTION
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
'Don't let what happened to us happen to other families': Savita's parents back Yes vote
Latest referendum polls show the 'Yes' side is ahead
Micheál Martin: 'The argument is that if we legislate for abortion we'll become like England. That's not true. This is Ireland'
OPINION
Epilepsy: 'My emotions are heightened and I'm overwhelmed by difficult or upsetting situations'
Epilepsy: 'My emotions are heightened and I'm overwhelmed by difficult or upsetting situations'
'I had always found work soul destroying, but had accepted this as the norm'
Column: 'Those who beat the health insurance penalty deadline are at risk of overpaying'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie