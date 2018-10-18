This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Thursday 18 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: 'Children need to learn the importance of exercise from their parents'

The most important message parents can give their children is that any form of activity is better than nothing at all, writes Dr Sarah Kelly.

By Dr Sarah Kelly Thursday 18 Oct 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 2,243 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4275511
Dr Sarah Kelly

KIDS GROWING UP in a home where they see their parents prioritising their physical and mental health are more likely to adopt to this way of life.

They will view it as the norm and something that is a significant part of everyday life. 

But as a working mum of two small children, I completely understand how difficult it can be to fit physical activity into a busy week.

As parents, we need to be aware of how our behaviours can positively or negatively influence our children. We all know it’s not possible to be the perfect role model but teaching our kids to take care of their health from a young age is one of the most valuable things we can do for them.  

Setting the foundations for good heart health in adult life undoubtedly begins in childhood. The more active you are as a kid, the more likely you are to be active as an adult.

It’s crucial to establish the habit of being active when you’re young. Adopting new behaviours, or trying to change old ones, later in life can be extremely difficult. 

On a national level, there is a decline in physical activity amongst Irish teenagers and time spent engaged in sedentary behaviour is increasing. A worrying trend, as it’s widely documented that sedentary behaviour in youth tracks into adulthood. 

With reduced activity levels, we are seeing poor cardiorespiratory (aerobic) fitness levels among children. Children with low cardiorespiratory fitness levels are at an increased risk of developing lifestyle-mediated diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, depression and some cancers later in life.

Last month, Irish Life Health launched the Schools Fitness Challenge – a national initiative, designed to assess and improve fitness levels among Irish secondary-school students. This ongoing project is the largest fitness study of its kind in Ireland and is now the third largest in the world.

A major and concerning finding from it is that more than a third of 16-year-olds in Ireland are already at risk of poor cardiovascular health. This is a trend that is reflected across both genders with 34% of girls and 41% of boys not meeting the minimum levels of fitness required for optimal cardiovascular health. 

Most worryingly, the data reveals a steady decline in fitness levels as students’ progress through post-primary education. Compared to their older peers, significantly more first year students (92% of 12-year-old girls and 81% of boys) are meeting the minimum fitness level required for good cardiovascular health. 

One of the most positive findings from the challenge data is that small changes can have a big impact on our health in a short period of time. First year students who completed the challenge improved their fitness levels by an average of 8-10%. So, in just six weeks, they can significantly improve their cardiorespiratory fitness.

The biggest improvement was seen in low-fit teenagers, which demonstrates the effectiveness of early intervention for low-fit, at-risk youth. Even if you are starting from a very low fitness level, remember that in a short space of time you can make an enormous difference to your health. 

I’m very grateful that I was involved with a number of sports when I was younger, and I developed the habit of being active from a young age. Over the years, I have enjoyed the positive benefits of fitness, both physical and mental. But it’s important to remember getting active does not need to involve structured exercise.

Show your kids that you don’t need to park outside the door of the supermarket or that rather than wait 20 minutes for a bus to arrive, it’s no big deal to walk the 30 minutes to your destination.

Don’t be afraid to raise your heart rate as you go about your day. 

On top of the many physical benefits for us, and the reduction in the risk of developing so many lifestyle-mediated diseases, being active also helps us to manage our stress levels, sleep better and lowers our risk of depression and dementia.

We need to make it a priority and show our children that it is a priority. Our activity must not be the first thing we cut from a busy day. 

Whilst team sports may not be for everyone it is imperative that we encourage our kids to find a form of physical activity they enjoy because enjoyment is crucial to continuing an activity long-term.

There are so many different groups, classes and fun activities to choose from.

Sometimes, apprehension or nerves about starting something new can hold people back, especially if they are coming from a low-level of fitness. My advice would be just go for it and sign up for something new.

After your first time, it will never be as scary again. Yes, initially the new activity might be tough, but remember every time you do it, you are getting fitter and stronger and there will come a time, maybe sooner than you think, that you will enjoy it.

Once anyone makes that important decision to get active, they need to figure out how it will fit it into their life.

There are many simple changes that will make a big difference and can easily be incorporated into family life. If time is an issue, you can incorporate three 10-minute bouts of activity divided up throughout your day.

Start with 10 minutes of body weight exercises or yoga in the morning on your bedroom floor before you hop in the shower. Dedicate the first 10 minutes of your lunch break to some form of activity that increases your heart rate, before sitting down to eat. Then finish off your day with a brisk 10-minute power walk before dinner.

The most important message parents can give their children is that any form of activity is better than nothing at all. 

Dr Sarah Kelly is an exercise physiologist and lecturer in the School of Health and Human Performance at DCU 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dr Sarah Kelly

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Appalling' and 'abhorrent': All five presidential rivals round on Casey over Traveller comments
    93,647  328
    2
    		As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    54,158  106
    3
    		Traveller families plan silent demonstration at Peter Casey Thurles visit
    53,683  186
    Fora
    1
    		Plans to turn Dublin's College Green into a car-free plaza have been rejected
    198  0
    2
    		Sligo's Frankli is trying to cure firms of their 'big-bang approach' to staff feedback
    95  0
    3
    		Irish firms are lagging behind their European rivals in embracing artificial intelligence
    32  0
    The42
    1
    		Pound-for-pound queen willing to drop weight to face 'amazing' Katie Taylor in historic women's fight
    36,849  15
    2
    		How Ireland could lose all of their Euro 2020 group qualifiers and still qualify for Euro 2020
    25,227  27
    3
    		Sacking Martin O'Neill would be a short-term solution to a long-term problem
    18,174  63
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why everyone is freaking out over The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix
    22,461  1
    2
    		Prince Harry's giving up the drink to support Meghan during her pregnancy... it's The Dredge
    9,266  0
    3
    		Keira Knightley's Cinderella ban is as fantastical as the fairytale itself
    4,490  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    Almost â¬600,000 worth of cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin
    Almost €600,000 worth of cocaine and heroin seized in Dublin
    Driver caught travelling 162km/h on M1 Donabate
    Woman arrested in connection with fatal shooting of young man
    DUBLIN
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Court hears woman charged with attempted murder stood on road 'picking a victim'
    Man (20s) wounded in face and neck in Finglas stabbing
    As it happened: Ireland vs Wales, Uefa Nations League
    LEO VARADKAR
    Affordable homes to be built on private lands through 'quid pro quo' negotiations
    Affordable homes to be built on private lands through 'quid pro quo' negotiations
    Taoiseach wants to avoid 'dilly-dallying' but confidence and supply deal 'unlikely' by Halloween
    'I don't know where he's getting his information': Coveney denies Howlin claims on Brexit backstop deferral
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    Casey doubles down on anti-Traveller rhetoric in an otherwise unsurprising TV debate
    As it happened: Casey attacked over Traveller comments in first six-way TV debate
    Player ratings: How did the presidential candidates fare in the Pat Kenny debate?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie