  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 3 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Gardening can be a major turn off for people but food growing is not about gardening, it’s about food'

“It’s been a particular bugbear of mine for years that food growing is always presented as a gardening thing”, writes Michael Kelly.

By Michael Kelly Saturday 3 Mar 2018, 11:59 AM
8 hours ago 8,859 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3881531
Michael Kelly Grower

I WAS LOOKING through some old notes and things this week, and was surprised to discover that we did our first real pitch for a GIY TV series way back in 2011. Seven years later and we’re finally getting GIY in to sittings rooms everywhere.

So, that didn’t take long, did it??! GROW COOK EAT will be on for seven weeks presented by yours truly and the wonderful Karen O’Donohoe.

Each week we will take a particular veg and take viewers on a plot-to-plate journey showing them how to grow and cook with the veg. Along the way, we will be visiting GIY projects in communities, workplaces and schools, and getting tips from some amazing, sustainable commercial growers.

Watching a preview this week I was struck by how incredibly odd it is to watch yourself on TV – you really just have to park any sense of pride or vanity and just go with it. It goes without saying that this is a huge moment for the GIY movement. I mean, of course the media landscape has changed utterly, but in Ireland there’s still nothing quite like TV to reach a large audience (we hope).

In a seven week run, I guess it’s reasonable to expect an audience of well over a million people. If we can get even a minority percentage of those viewers motivated and informed enough to crack on and do some growing that will be massive. Particularly since we know that even a small amount of food growing can have a transformative effect on people’s diets and overall health.

Unashamedly about food 

Perhaps of equal significance is how food growing will be portrayed in the show. It’s been a particular bugbear of mine for years that food growing is always presented as a gardening thing.

In books, in newspaper articles and on TV it’s always a bit of a gardening after-thought, sandwiched in between information on growing good dahlias and deadheading rhododendrons.

For me, food growing is not about gardening at all, it’s about food. Don’t get me wrong, there’s nothing wrong with gardening, and I love my garden – but making it about gardening can be a major turnoff for people, particularly younger people. So, GROW COOK EAT is unashamedly about food. Growing it, cooking it, loving it. In the process, we want to keep it really accessible – so, don’t expect any weird horticultural terms or Latin names.

Expect plenty of craic, a bit of banter, a little innuendo, but above all, lots and lots of food. I will be watching from behind the couch.

The Basics – Sowing Aubergines

Aubergines can be a little tricky to grow well. They require a reasonably fertile soil, good ventilation and a long growing season. You need to sow them as early as possible, certainly by mid March. Sow five seeds in a 9cm pot and place it on a warm sunny windowsill or on a heated propagator. They will need temperatures of about 18-20 degrees Celsius to germinate.

About a week after the seedlings have appeared, prick them out and put each seedling in a 7cm pot. About a month later (when 5cm high) pot them on again in to 10cm pots.

Recipe of the Week – Garlic Confit Yeast Bread

So the supermarket shelves are empty of bread? Fear not. Here’s our Head Chef JB’s recipe for amazing garlic confit yeast bread rolls that you have to try.

Ingredients

  • 1 large whole garlic bulb
  • 30cl olive oil
  • 500g strong flour
  • 1 small tea spoon of sea salt
  • 25g of fresh yeast (or 7g of dry instant yeast)
  • 30cl warm water

Directions

For the roast garlic: place the whole garlic bulb (skin on) in a small oven proof dish, pour over the olive oil and bake for 1.5 hour at 110˚c. Let the garlic cool in the oil. Take the garlic out of the oil and squeeze the soft confit garlic pulp out of the skin on to a plate.

In a large mixing bowl mix the flour with the salt. In a smaller mixing bowl whisk the yeast in the warm water (for the warm water I use 20cl of cold water and 10cl of boiling water). Knead the water in the flour for 7 to 10 minutes until the dough is firm and elastic. Put the dough in a clean mixing bowl and cover with cling film. Leave in a warm place for the first proof of the dough. The dough should double in size.

Knead back down the dough and incorporate the garlic pulp and add a little more strong flour if needed. Work the dough for a further 5 minutes. Shape the bread rolls (100g each), place them on a parchment paper on a roasting tray and leave them in a warm place for the second proof. When the bread rolls doubled size, bake for 17 minutes at 190˚C. Let the bread rolls cooling slightly before serving.

Michael Kelly is founder of GIY and GROW HQ. GROW COOK EAT starts on Wednesday 14 March at 7.30pm on RTE 1.

Click here for more GIY tips and recipes.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michael Kelly  / Grower

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Gardaí arrest nine people in Tallaght area of Dublin after looting of supermarket and car thefts
351,716  274
2
'It's absolutely disgusting': Locals express anger and sadness over supermarket looting
112,780  41
3
How RTÉ put on a last-minute Late Late Show with the country frozen to a halt
104,809  73
Fora
1
Starbucks has faced almost no penalty for opening stores without planning approval
1,699  0
2
'It would be a cop-out': Businesses reject calls for forced closures during red alerts
255  0
3
The Irish have a powerful ability to sniff out claptrap - that's why puff pieces don't work
198  0
The42
1
'We didn't have a game, so Jamie went to play with our seconds on the back pitch in Monkstown'
34,026  6
2
As it happened: Liverpool vs Newcastle United, Premier League
30,025  26
3
Fighters choose foes for Saturday's big-money Last Man Standing tournament in Dublin
22,936  5
DailyEdge.ie
1
There were absolute scenes in shops across Ireland today as people queued for supplies
33,443  1
2
15 of the most creative snowmen built around Ireland this week
19,006  3
3
Just 17 wonderful things that happened when the snow hit Ireland
15,090  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
'What used to be low-rent areas will stay high now': How Airbnb is 'worsening crisis' in some Dublin areas
'What used to be low-rent areas will stay high now': How Airbnb is 'worsening crisis' in some Dublin areas
Gardaí arrest nine people in Tallaght area of Dublin after looting of supermarket and car thefts
Public appeal to find 17-year-old missing since Monday
LIDL
Tallaght gardai requested more 4WD vehicles days before Jobstown looting
Tallaght gardai requested more 4WD vehicles days before Jobstown looting
Eight men charged over alleged Lidl looting
'It's absolutely disgusting': Locals express anger and sadness over supermarket looting
TRANSPORT
Most public transport gradually returning to normal - though Luas Green Line remains out of action
Most public transport gradually returning to normal - though Luas Green Line remains out of action
What's running in the morning: Dublin flights cancelled, no trains and no Luas service for now
Forecast, transport and closures: Here's what you need to know today
ESB
Major progress made with reconnections, but 11,000 homes still without power in southeast
Major progress made with reconnections, but 11,000 homes still without power in southeast
Thousands in Dublin without power as Storm Emma sweeps across the country
Pay-as-you-go electricity customers won't be cut off during storm if they can't top up

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie