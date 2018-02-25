  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 25 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The most common foods we throw out and how to keep them fresher for longer

Making sure to correctly store and prepare our food means that when life gets in the way, our food can get another chance, writes Odile Le Bolloch.

By Odile Le Bolloch Sunday 25 Feb 2018, 3:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,131 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3851097
Odile Le Bolloch Head of EPA Stop Food Waste programme

MANY PEOPLE ARE unaware of the amount of food they waste. In fact, 30% of the food we buy ends up in the bin, costing the average household around â‚¬700.

Nobody wants to waste food, but often our busy lives and changing plans mean that food bought with good intentions, doesnâ€™t get eaten. We buy too much, donâ€™t store it correctly, or we donâ€™t eat it on time.

Some of the most common types of food we throw away include bread, dairy products, fruit and vegetables.

We waste 20% of bread and bakery products; bananas, apples and potatoes are the fruit and veg we waste the most and 10% of yoghurts, milk & dairy are wasted. Making sure to correctly store and prepare our food means that when life gets in the way, our food can get another chance.

Bread

Bread is best stored in a bread bin or paper bag (not plastic) at room temperature. This allows for air circulation but prevents it from drying out too fast.

Even though smaller loaves are more expensive per slice, they are better value if much of the large loaf goes uneaten. An alternative is to freeze half a large loaf straight after purchasing.

Stale baguettes can be rejuvenated by slightly wetting their surface and warming in the oven. Old, dried bread can be turned into breadcrumbs and stored in the freezer. Breadcrumbs have many uses including coatings for baked chicken or fish, and binding for burgers and fishcakes.

Fruit, veg and potatoesÂ 

Keep bananas at room temperature, without a plastic bag, until they are ripe. Bananas produce ethylene gas which causes other fruits to ripen faster. Unless you actually want to ripen other fruit, store bananas separately.

Store potatoes in a cool, dark and dry place. Plastic bags encourage condensation, which in turn promotes the development of rot. To avoid this, remove potatoes from their bag as soon as you get them home. A cloth potato sack in a dark cupboard is perfect. Potatoes with visible damage such as cuts and bruises will be fine to eat but will not store as long and should therefore be used first. Avoid storing spuds in the fridge.

Small quantities of apple can be used up in soups, salads, coleslaw or bread. Old or damaged apples are still great stewed, perfect for baking or adding to porridge. Stewed apples can be frozen.

Dairy

Milk should always be stored in the fridge. If storing for more than a couple of days, avoid putting it in the door. The door is the warmest part of the fridge and experiences the most temperature fluctuations. Milk should be returned to the fridge as soon as possible.

There are loads of recipes requiring milk so if you find yourself with milk to spare that might otherwise go off, use it up in rice pudding, white sauce, or custard. Alternatively, make pancakes which you can also freeze.

The EPAâ€™s Stop Food Waste programme has developed an A â€“ Z of Foods, a handy resource that provides ingredient specific tips to make the most of these common food items that often go to waste.Â To learn more about how we can reduce the amount of food we waste visit stopfoodwaste.ie

Odile Le Bolloch is head of the Stop Food Waste programme at the Environmental Protection Agency.

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Odile Le Bolloch  /  Head of EPA Stop Food Waste programme

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'A sweet, funny, unusual, loving human being': British actress Emma Chambers dies aged 53
164,911  41
2
'A tragic loss': Young Gaelic football player dies after suffering serious injury during game
67,195  12
3
Quiz: Which Irish town is this?
45,574  22
Fora
1
Why we shouldn't uproot Dublin Port to make way for housing
268  0
2
Why the Irish family business sector could be 'cleaned out' in a generation
178  0
3
Why councils will soon be fining themselves for owning vacant housing sites
136  0
The42
1
As it happened: Mayo v Dublin, Monaghan v Tyrone - Saturday GAA match tracker
64,239  19
2
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Wexford v Clare, Cork v Waterford - Sunday hurling match tracker
47,819  16
3
Grand Slam hopes alive as Ireland notch bonus-point win against Wales
41,522  97
DailyEdge.ie
1
Pick some chocolate and we'll give you a movie just released on Netflix to watch
12,754  1
2
10 people you are absolutely guaranteed to meet at every Irish wedding
9,445  1
3
Here's why Netflix's Queer Eye is less of a makeover show, and more a lesson in queer culture
5,856  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
BUSINESS
Poolbeg incinerator contract extended
Poolbeg incinerator contract extended
Bord na MÃ³na workers end strike
Galway co-op destroyed in blaze
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
DUBLIN
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â‚¬650k from investors
An Irish answer to Amazon's same-day delivery has bagged â‚¬650k from investors
Man brings High Court challenge against Irish State and Secretary for Northern Ireland over border poll
'For a lad coming over from Dublin at 15 to say you'd be at Arsenal for 20 years... I got very lucky really'
IRELAND
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Spanish rugby on a high as they close in on RWC19 place in Ireland's pool
Last year's defeat in Edinburgh still rankles in Grand Slam-chasing Ireland squad
Injuries not concerning for Schmidt, who backs Sexton call to 'seize the moment'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie