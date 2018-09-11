This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I ran away but she sat there... Then they smiled and shot her'

Jim Loughran shares some of his experiences visiting human rights defenders in some of the most dangerous places for them on the planet.

By Jim Loughran Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 7,018 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/4228385
Image: Shutterstock/Jacob_09
Image: Shutterstock/Jacob_09

“NOS QUITAN TODO, HASTA EL MIEDO”: They have taken everything from us including our fear

BRAZIL, COLOMBIA, GUATEMALA, Honduras, Mexico and the Philippines. More than 80% of the human rights defenders (HRDs) killed globally over the last four years were murdered in these countries.

The vast majority of the cases have never been properly investigated, and few perpetrators have been brought to justice.

In 2016, Front Line Defenders launched the HRD Memorial to document the cases of the estimated 3,500 HRDs who have been killed since the United Nations Declaration on HRDs came into effect 20 years ago.

This research has provided the basis for a new report, Stop the Killings, which identifies the root causes of the violence common to all six countries: the power of entrenched elites who are resistant to change; legal systems co-opted by organised crime and corporate interests; the collusion of the State and/or its agents but above all a fundamental lack of political will to address the issue.

Three weeks ago I travelled to Guatemala as part of an international delegation in response to a call for help from local communities under siege by large landowners, mining firms and hydro-electric companies who want to control the land and the water.

In Guatemala, 74% of the land is owned by 6% of the people. Every single river in the country has been concessioned for private hydro-electric schemes and peasant communities have been forcibly evicted to make way for vast estates of African palm (grown to produce palm oil), rubber and sugar.

Since January 2018, 19 HRDs have been killed in Guatemala, nine of them from CODECA, an organisation that campaigns to protect the land rights of peasant and indigenous communities. CODECA has strong leaders, is well organised and can mobilise nationally. Its members are therefore a threat – and a target.

The community of Aldea Verde has been evicted four times since the 1990s, including in recent weeks. Its members keep trying to return to their traditional lands.

One of them, Dona Juana, described to me how her husband (who had received multiple threats) went out to buy food for the family and was later found dead on the road.

Four other members of the community have been killed since then.

Sugar fields

There are other life and death issues. Independent farmers who have either been evicted from their own land or whose farms cannot compete with agricultural corporations have no choice but to work in the sugar fields.

Sugar cane is harvested first by burning and then cutting it, creating a toxic mix of soot and chemical residue. The conditions are so inhuman that anabolic steroids (given to horses in the United States), are added to the workers’ food to give them the strength to endure their task.

As a result, the area has the highest level of renal failure in the region and few of these workers live beyond 40.

As one man said, “They have taken everything from us – even our fear, so we have no choice but to continue the struggle to defend our rights.”

Yet in demanding their rights, these people are considered obstacles to development and made enemies of the state.

In Brazil, the territories of indigenous peoples are usurped by land grabbers, farmers and by the State itself.

In 2016 alone, 196 incidents of violence against rural communities were reported. The indigenous peoples of Brazil and their leaders are more at risk now than at any time in their recent history.

On 24 May 2017, 10 rural workers were killed in the municipality of Pau d’Arco, in Pará state, during an operation by the military and civil police.

Among the dead was Jane Júlia de Almeida, leader of the camp and the only woman murdered that day. Jane had suggested that the group stay where they were when the operation began, believing the police would not come looking for them in the rain.

But she was wrong.

According to a witness, “As the group stood under a tarpaulin waiting for the rain to stop the police arrived shooting as they ran, shouting that everyone was going to die.

I ran away but she sat there. I do not know if they killed her sitting down, I just remember they were saying: ‘Get up to die old bastard, old slut, bitch.’ Then they smiled and shot her.

PastedImage-66255 Jane Júlia de Almeida

During an Indigenous Peoples’ Summit in Davao City in the Philippines on 1 February 2018, President Duterte stated that Lumads (indigenous peoples of the Philippines) should leave their ancestral domains as he would broker investors to invest in these lands: “We’ll start now, and tomorrow I will give something to you. Prepare yourselves for relocation” was his cryptic warning.

In one incident in December 2017, eight Lumad people were killed in what was initially presented as an armed confrontation with the army.

The main target of the attack was Victor Danyan, chairman of Tamasco, a tribal group formed in 2006 to reclaim 1,700-hectares of ancestral land.

Forensic expert Dr Benito Molino was able to discredit claims by the army that they were attacked by members of the Lumad community. According to his evidence, “There was no clash – all the shooting came from the army.”

In all these cases the single unifying factor, apart from the sheer brutality of the killings, is the lack of any political will to do anything about it both nationally and internationally.

In the Philippines, President Duterte has declared open season on HRDs: in Colombia, more HRDs are being killed than during the actual conflict (90 so far this year) and in Honduras student leaders are routinely kidnapped by “alleged” police and later found dead on the side of the road.

Meanwhile President Morales of Guatemala has shut down the UN-backed Commission Against Corruption and Impunity in what in is effect a pre-emptive strike to protect himself from charges of prosecution for corruption.

The only active agents for change are the HRDs working for justice and human rights. Their support and protection must be an urgent international priority.

Jim Loughran is head of the HRD Memorial Project with Front Line Defenders.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jim Loughran

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Four in 10 people support Keane and O’Neill in wake of leaked voice message
    1,805  7
    2
    		The 8 at 8: Tuesday
    721  0
    3
    		Olivia Newton-John has cancer for the third time
    4,769  4
    Fora
    1
    		Plans to put a children's play centre in Swords superclub the Wright Venue have been shelved
    86  0
    2
    		Poll: Should Airbnb hosts be blocked from renting out homes they don't live in?
    545  0
    3
    		Johnny Ronan has the all-clear to build one of Dublin city centre's largest housing blocks
    6,143  0
    The42
    1
    		Staying on! Malachy O'Rourke agrees extension to remain in Monaghan job
    84  0
    2
    		Leinster hope to see women's inter-pros expanded from three rounds
    201  0
    3
    		'It's a relief for it to finally happen because I've been promising it for so long'
    1,157  0
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let’s talk about how my mother used an episode of 'Malcolm In the Middle' to teach me about sex
    61  0
    2
    		CBB winner, Ryan Thomas, believes Roxanne Pallett 'has been punished enough'
    448  0
    3
    		Olivia Munn's ostracization by castmates reveals why 'hysterical' women are still afraid to speak out in the age of #MeToo
    4,410  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    How the recreational user becomes the small-time dealer in the eyes of the law
    Four men arrested after gardaí seize €52k worth of benzodiazepines and prescription drugs
    'People tend to start doing cocaine because it's so much more socially acceptable'
    LEO VARADKAR
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    Substitutes for female politicians on maternity leave should be considered, says Taoiseach
    15 months into the job, how has Eoghan Murphy performed as Minister for Housing?
    Will Frances Fitzgerald be made a minister again? She was up front and centre at this year's think-in
    OPINION
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'We say 'we need to talk about mental health in Ireland' - while looking the other way when people scream for help'
    'If we don't pay our Defence Forces a decent wage, we will lose talented, educated young people'
    'With palliative care, my dad was able to choose how he died - in his family's arms'
    US OPEN
    Umpire acted with 'professionalism and integrity' during Serena row - ITF
    Umpire acted with 'professionalism and integrity' during Serena row - ITF
    Djokovic has sympathy for Serena, but does not see double standards in tennis
    WTA chief backs Serena as row grows over US Open 'sexism'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie