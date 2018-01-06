  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Gardening: 'January is a great month to decide what you are going to grow this year'

I often can’t wait to get started and at least plant something – perhaps some winter salad leaves, spinach and the like, writes Michael Kelly.

By Michael Kelly Saturday 6 Jan 2018, 12:30 PM
Michael Kelly Grower

LOW HEAT LEVELS are the main reason that we can’t generally sow seeds in January and February – most seeds just won’t germinate when soil and air temperatures are low.  But, low light levels are also a factor, as is the fact that there are only about 8-9 hours of daylight per day.

A key problem with seeds sown at this time of the year is that the seedlings tend to become straggly or ‘leggy’ as they are literally straining for light. So, generally speaking you are as well to hold off until at least February before you start to sow seeds.

I can’t wait to get started

Having said that I often can’t wait to get started and at least plant something – perhaps some winter salad leaves, spinach and the like.

If you are going to sow at this time of the year, it might help to get your hands on a propagator, which is designed to increase the temperature for seedlings so that you can start your seed sowing earlier. Generally speaking a propagator is a shallow container in to which you put your seed pots and trays – it has a removable plastic lid (often with a vent) that you take on and off depending on the temperature (eg you might take it off by day if it’s mild and put it back on again at night).

Propagators can be (a) unheated, (b) heated or (c) heated with a thermostat control. An unheated propagator could be used indoors on a sunny windowsill at this time of the year. But it would probably be too cold at night to use it in a greenhouse.

A heated propagator is more beneficial (though more expensive). A unit with a thermostat control will automatically set the temperature to the desired level – a sensor will detect when it’s too hot or cold and raise/lower the temp accordingly.

If you are raising a lot of seedlings and finding space in your propagator an issue, it might be worth investing in a heating mat. It’s a similar idea, but has a far larger surface area. My heating mat is about 2m long and has a heating element in it (much like an electric blanket) so the whole surface warms up. The mat rests on a worktop in the potting shed, and I place pots and seed trays on top to warm up.

You can then cover the individual pots with cling-film or plastic covers (I find old fruit punnets useful here), or you can rig up a sort of cloche over them using coat hangers and some plastic.

The Basics – Things to Do This Month

To Do

Plan. This is a great month to decide where and what you are going to grow this year. If you are just starting out join your local GIY group for some advice and check out our website for handy “getting started” guides and videos.

Consider building or buying some raised vegetable beds. There’s still time to spread well-rotted manure or compost on your vegetable beds and cover them down with black polythene to start warming them up for spring sowing.

Start collecting old plastic bottles and containers as cloches and covers, and collect toilet roll inserts to use as pots for sowing. Order your seeds, onions sets and seed potatoes.

Harvest

January is a lean month in your first few years of GIYing and it requires foresight the previous spring/summer to ensure that you have things worth eating at this time of the year.

You may have winter cabbage, perpetual spinach, chard, leeks, kale, cauliflowers and Brussels sprouts in your veggie patch and depending on how successful your growing/storage regime last year was, you may well still be tucking in to stores of potatoes, celeriac, carrots, parsnips, onions, cauliflower, jerusalem artichokes, winter squash, pumpkins, leeks and red cabbage.

Recipe of the Week – Spinach and Cheddar Souffle 

shutterstock_238204567 Source: Shutterstock/margouillat photo

This recipe is from Donna Hay’s Modern Classics cookbook. The word souffle needn’t fill you with terror – it’s quite straightforward, if a little fiddly.

If you are growing spinach and have your own hens, then this is really a ‘store-cupboard’ recipe that won’t require a trip to the supermarket.

Ingredients

  • 1 bunch spinach leaves (about 400g)
  • 60g butter
  • 4 tablespoons plain flour
  • 3 cups milk
  • 4 eggs, separated
  • ½ cup grated cheddar
  • A handful of breadcrumbs

Place the spinach in boiling water and remove after one minute and drain. Squeeze all the excess liquid from the spinach and then chop. Melt the butter in a saucepan over a medium heat. Add the flour and stir until smooth.

Whisk in the milk and stir briskly until the sauce thickens. Remove from the heat and stir through the spinach, egg yolks, cheese. Season well with salt and pepper. Allow to cool to room temperature.

Preheat the oven to 210 degrees Celsius. Grease 4 x 1-cup capacity ramekins with butter and sprinkle with dry breadcrumbs to coat. Beat the egg whites in an electric mixer until soft peaks form. Gently fold one-third of the egg whites through the spinach mixture and then the remaining two-thirds.

Spoon into the ramekins and place them on a baking tray. Bake for 15 minutes until puffed and golden. Do not open the oven door while cooking.

Michael Kelly is founder of GIY and GROW HQ. 

Click here for more GIY tips and recipes.

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

