  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GIY: Sow seeds on a sunny indoor windowsill and try this cheesy leeks recipe

We’re coming out of our winter shell this month, writes GIY guru Michael Kelly.

By Michael Kelly Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 12:30 PM
10 hours ago 7,087 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3814065
Michael Kelly Grower

A THOUGHT OCCURRED to me last weekend as I considered what to do with my morning – there is, literally, nothing to do in the veg patch. We’re in a sort of interregnum, perched uncomfortably between two growing seasons. It feels odd.

Most of the preparatory work for the season ahead is finished. All of my beds are covered down nice and snug with a layer of compost or manure and a covering of black plastic.

I can assume that underneath, some interesting and beneficial things are happening – the soil is warming up (or not getting as cold as the soil around it) and the worms are doing their thing, breaking up the compost/manure and bringing it down in to the topsoil. Everything is as it should be.

Previous experience has taught me that it’s a bad idea to sow seeds this early in the year, even if I am tempted to get stuck in – there is just not enough light or heat in the days yet for seeds to do well. In previous years I’ve sown seeds around now only to find that (a) they get all straggly and weak because they are literally straining to reach the light and (b) they are ready for transplanting in late February or March when it’s too cold outside to plant them.

So here’s the bad news if you’re itching to get started (like I am). It’s as well to hold off for another few weeks, and even longer if you can bear it. Some of the long-season plants like tomatoes, aubergines, peppers could be sown next month, but really your vegetables will thank you for it if you hold off until it gets a little milder.

For the moment, we busy ourselves with jobs that barely qualify as GIY-related. Last weekend, I decided to power-hose the outside of the potting shed. It’s a job that’s sort of worth doing and I can list the benefits for you if you’re interested but it’s hardly vital in the grand scheme of things. That for the moment, is about as good as it gets.

HQ Courses in February

We’re coming out of our winter shell this month at GROW HQ, with a range of growing courses timed to coincide with the new growing season. On Saturday 10 February join our Head Grower Richard Mee for a course that looks at planning your veg patch; preparing the soil; sowing in trays for early crops outside; planting and pruning fruit; and preparing the tunnel for summer crops.

For complete novices, I’ll be delivering a full day ‘Beginners Guide to Growing’ course on Saturday 24 February.  More details on these and other courses at shop.giy.ie or on 051 584422.

The Basics – Things to Do in February

To Do

Turn over the soil only if the weather is dry – if the soil sticks to your boots it’s too early for digging. Keep off the soil to prevent soil compaction – use timber planks to stand on for access.

If you have not already done so order/buy your seeds, spuds and onion sets. “Chit” or sprout seed potatoes – put them in a container (eg used egg carton or empty seed tray) and leave them in a bright warm place.

Check the pH of your soil – you can buy a soil pH testing kit in any garden centre. Lime your soil now if required (to reduce acidity in very acid soils), particularly important in your brassica bed.

Sow

Finally, we can sow some seeds. On a sunny windowsill indoors, in a heated greenhouse or on a heating mat: sow celery, celeriac, leeks, lettuce, tomatoes, peas, aubergines, peppers/chilli-peppers and oriental greens. In the polytunnel or greenhouse you can direct sow: beetroot, summer and autumn cabbage, carrots, lettuce, radish.

Outside: Weather permitting you can try planting out broadbeans, spinach, kohlrabi, onion and shallot sets, and early pea varieties.

Harvest

Continue harvesting winter cabbage, Brussels sprouts, spinach, kale and leeks.

Recipe of the Week – Cheesy Leeks with a 3-Mustard Sauce

shutterstock_555301699 Source: Shutterstock/Brent Hofacker

Leeks and cheese – what’s not to love. Try making this Lotte Duncan recipe with blue cheese or swapping out the leeks for some other seasonal veg (parsnips etc).

Ingredients

  • 3lb (1kg 350g) small leeks, trimmed and washed and cut in half
  • salt and pepper
  • 2oz (50g) butter
  • 3oz (50g) plain flour
  • ¾ pint (425ml) milk
  • 6oz (175g) cheddar cheese, grated
  • 1oz (25g) parmesan, or similar vegetarian hard cheese, grated
  • 1 tbsp (15g) wholegrain mustard
  • 1 tbsp (15g) Dijon mustard
  • 1 tsp (5g) English mustard

For the topping

  • 2 tbsp fresh white breadcrumbs
  • 1oz (25g) grated cheddar cheese

Directions

Preheat oven to 200C/400F/Gas 6/180C fan oven. Place the leeks in a pan of cold salted water, bring to the boil and simmer for 3 minutes until just tender. Drain and put under cold water immediately to refresh and stop the cooking process.

Place the butter, flour and milk in a saucepan and slowly bring up to the boil and whisk all the time. Once it is up to the boil, reduce the heat and let it just simmer for 2 minutes. Add the grated cheddar and parmesan and then the mustards. Season with salt and pepper.

Put your leeks into a shallow serving dish and pour over the sauce. Mix the breadcrumbs and the cheese together and scatter over the top of the leeks. Bake in the oven for 20 minutes until the top is golden brown.

Michael Kelly is founder of GIY and GROW HQ. 

Click here for more GIY tips and recipes.

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michael Kelly  / Grower

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Two men injured in south Dublin shooting
174,860  120
2
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
54,853  83
3
US ambassador says rumours of an affair with Trump 'highly offensive' and 'disgusting'
39,498  58
Fora
1
Competition officials are virtually powerless to police a €700m car loan market
765  0
2
A Dublin startup has raised millions to corner the data protection training market
207  0
3
'They know the gun's to the head': Vexatious objectors accused of stalling major building plans
189  0
The42
1
As it happened: Dublin v Kildare, Allianz Football League Division 1
47,394  15
2
Former Liverpool striker rediscovering 'love and hunger' for football in Sligo
46,827  17
3
As it Happened: Cork v Kilkenny, Division 1A hurling league
43,755  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Liam Gallagher tweeted that he can't wait to play in Ireland "with the mighty RA"
6,532  2
2
Amy Huberman still gets scarlet about her husband Brian seeing her kiss other fellas on TV
6,297  7
3
Reese Witherspoon, Domhnall Gleeson, and The Rock... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
6,229  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Kinahan Hutch feud coincides with huge need for armed Garda prisoner escorts to courts
Child abuser Bill Kenneally has launched an appeal against his 14-year jail sentence
Family home of man jailed for exploiting young girls 'was attacked earlier this week'
GARDAí
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin
Man charged over discovery of suspected meth lab in Dublin
'This was attempted murder': Suspected arson attack on family home in Waterford
Man (40) dies in fire in Mayo
DUBLIN
Seven of Dublin's All-Ireland winning team named to start in league opener
Seven of Dublin's All-Ireland winning team named to start in league opener
Dún Laoghaire residents threatened with eviction have won a key battle against vulture funds
Low-cost gym chain Flyefit has worked out a huge increase in revenue
COURT
UK court rules Birmingham bombing inquest should be broadened
UK court rules Birmingham bombing inquest should be broadened
Civil servant jailed for selling personal details of hundreds for almost €22,000
Mother-of-four who stole €100,000 in fraudulent social welfare payments sentenced to 10 months

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie