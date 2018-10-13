This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
GIY beans: The key is harvest them young (don’t let them get too big and knobbly)

Borlotto Lingua di Fuoco, it’s worth growing just for the name, don’t you think? It means ‘Firetongue’, writes Michael Kelly.

By Michael Kelly Saturday 13 Oct 2018, 12:00 PM
Michael Kelly Grower

THE SUN SHONE last weekend and it was restorative to get out in the to the veg patch. There’s still a lot of work to do there too, mainly involving cleaning up beds that have finished cropping.

My legume bed (peas and beans) is more or less cleared now – yesterday, I cleared away two long rows of peas and broad bean plants which had long since finished cropping and were looking pretty disheveled.

I spent about 20 minutes cutting them up with a garden shears so that I could put them on the compost heap. I reckon they wouldn’t break down very well if I had left them whole.

The only thing left in the legume beds now are a late July-sown crop of dwarf French beans (cropping happily for the last 3 weeks) and a runner bean wigwam (about three or four plants at the base of each cane, and five canes in total) that is still churning out beans.

I did things a little differently this year with runner beans. I sowed them later for starters and timed it so that they would start cropping in late September when the broad beans and peas were finished – this seems to have been a good call.

I also steered clear of the more ‘bog-standard’ varieties and grew some more interesting ones – beautiful slim black pods and the blood-red Borlotto Lingua di Fuoco (it’s worth growing just for the name, don’t you think?  It means ‘Firetongue’).

I am loving runner beans at the moment. The key I think is harvest them when young (don’t let them get too big and knobbly) and cook them right – I like to boil them up in lots of salty water for about five minutes and then fry them briefly with some garlic and butter.

The legume bed won’t need any work over winter to prepare it for next year.  I won’t be adding any manure or compost to it. As part of my crop rotation plan, the brassicas (cabbages, kales, etc) will be going where the legumes were this year.

Brassicas need lots of nitrogen and legumes are nitrogen fixers, taking it from the air and leaving it in the soil.

I like that symbiotic aspect of GIYing. So once the runner beans are finished I will just cover the entire bed with black plastic until the spring, which will keep the weeds from growing and prevent the nutrients that are in the soil from being washed away over the winter.

The Basics – Pot up Herbs

Home-grown herbs can make every meal feel like it was produced in your garden – this can be particularly important in winter months when you may not have so much fresh produce available (if any at all!).

Potting up herbs and growing them on indoors is a great way to maintain a consistent supply of fresh herbs such as thyme, rosemary and sage through the winter months and save yourself money.

As long as they get some sunlight, water and air, they will do well indoors and this is a great time of the year to start them (they have time to get settled and established before winter).

They should show signs of growth about three to four weeks after potting up and continuous harvesting will encourage growth. They will grow slowly over the winter BUT they will grow – and they should be able to keep you in herbs for the winter months. They can also be planted out again in the spring.

Use relatively small plants (about half a foot) which will grow happily in six-inch pots. Dedicate a pot to each herb if you can. Getting the balance right with drainage is important. Herbs don’t like to sit in wet soil, but potted herb plants always dry out quicker than they would in open ground. So keep a close eye on them. Make sure there are drainage holes in the pots and don’t use garden soil – potting compost is better aerated.

To pot them up: Fill the pot about two-thirds of the way up. Create a well in the middle and put the plant in it gently. Fill in the well with the remainder of the compost and firm in gently.

Keep the herbs in a sunny location. Only water every two weeks or so and be careful not to over-water. The soil should be dry but not dried out. Mist them every now and then if air is dry in your home.

Recipe of the Week – Parsnip and Squash Bake

I cracked open the first of my delicious Crown Prince squashes this week and made this super-rich, creamy, bubbly, indulgent, melt-in-your mouth delicious recipe to celebrate. The parsnips are ready but won’t be at their sweetest until after the first frost.

Ingredients

  • 220ml double cream
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 thyme sprigs, 1 stripped of leaves
  • 4 large parsnips
  • 1 medium-sized squash (crown prince, butternut etc)
  • 25g Gruyère, grated

Directions

Preheat oven to 160C. Place the cream, onion and thyme sprig into a small pan. Slowly heat to just below boiling point, then remove from the heat and leave to cool. Strain, discarding the onion and thyme.

Grease the bottom and sides of a gratin dish (20 x 30cm) with butter. Peel the parsnips and peel and de-seed the squash. Thinly slice the vegetables and layer in the dish.  Pour over the cream, then scatter with the thyme leaves and Gruyère. Bake for 1 hr until golden.

Michael Kelly is founder of GIY and GROW HQ. 

Click here for more GIY tips and recipes.

About the author:

About the author
Michael Kelly  / Grower

Read next:

