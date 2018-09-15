This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 15 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GIY: My father-in-law still dismisses kale as cattlefeed - but these days it’s rightly valued as a nutritional powerhouse

Michael Kelly on the virtues of a relatively low-maintenance crop that tolerates even the harshest of winters.

By Michael Kelly Saturday 15 Sep 2018, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,082 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4236700
Michael Kelly Grower

THERE’S A TWO track harvesting taking place in the veg patch these days. First of all you have the veg that are harvested once, in their entirety, like squashes, pumpkins, garlic and onions. But then, there’s also the ongoing, ‘rolling’ harvests – these are the veg that you either harvest as you need them (like salads, beetroot, potatoes and carrots) or the ones that need regular harvesting to keep them going (like tomatoes, courgettes and runner beans). In to this mix, and with a slight shift to more autumnal weather, we’ve also started to harvest kale.

My father-in-law still dismisses kale as cattle feed when he sees it growing in my garden, but the nutri-bullet generation have given it a hipster image makeover and it’s rightly valued now as a nutritional powerhouse. I see it as a relatively low maintenance crop that tolerates even the harshest of winters and I absolutely love the look and taste of the luxuriant dark green leaves of the Cavolo Nero variety.

Kale is, happily, less prone to (though not entirely immune from) some of the great brassica pests. A bionet cover is generally enough to keep pigeons and the doughty cabbage white butterfly away. I sow kale in June to ensure I have good hardy plants heading in to the winter and with a bit of luck, we get to harvest right through the winter in to March or even April of next year.

On the advice of our head grower Richard, I sowed kale direct in the soil this year, rather than in module trays as I’ve done previously. I then used the tender thinnings in the row as salad leaves (as quickly as 25 days after sowing), eventually getting to a spacing of just one plant every 60cm, with these plants being left to grow on for winter. At this stage these plants are about 3ft tall and are ready for more serious cropping. We harvest the leaves when 10-15cm long, starting at the bottom of the plant and working our way up. If you continue to take leaves from the lower part of the plant, it will continue to grow, producing new leaves as it does so.

Kale is featured as one of the veg in the second series of our TV show Grow, Cook, Eat. In addition to growing them in raised beds in the ‘TV garden’ at HQ, we also had great success growing Cavolo Nero in a window-box style container (outside). We were able to get 3 ‘salad’ pickings off the plants before getting a fourth proper kale leaf harvest later on.

The Basics – Grow Pea Shoots

The leaves and tendrils of pea shoots have a wonderful delicate pea flavour and are high in vitamins B1 and C. You can grow peas specifically to eat the shoots and because you are harvesting the little shoots at just 5 inches, it’s a fast-growing (3-4 weeks) crop that is perfect for container growing. You can grow them pretty much all year round, and a single seed tray will yield about a hundred shoots.

Fill a seed tray with seed compost, water well, and then sprinkle peas generously on top (about 1 inch apart) – then push them down in to the compost to about an inch depth and backfill the little holes. Place in a bright spot. Harvest with a scissors – you might even get a second harvest from the re-growth.

Recipe of the Week – Roast Squash with Caramelised Red Onions and Blue Cheese

Our first airing of a squash recipe for this year comes from our head chef JB’s mezze platter – a crowd-pleasing centre piece for a dinner party.

Ingredients

1 whole squash (butternut or crown prince or patty pan squash)
1 tsp of sea salt
2 tbs of olive oil
2 large red onions
1 tbs of organic golden granulated sugar
100g cashel blue cheese
100g crushed macadamia nuts

Directions

Halve and deseed the squash (keep the skin on). Place the squash, skin face down, on a roasting tray. Sprinkle with a little sea salt and drizzle with olive oil. Cover with tin foil and bake for 1 hour at 150˚C. Check with the point of a knife if the squash in entirely cooked.

Peel and chop the onions. Fry them on high heat with 1 tablespoon of olive oil for few minutes and add the golden sugar. Leave the onions caramelising for few minutes and take off the heat. Take off the tin foil and cover the roast squash with the caramelised onions. Crumble the cashel blue cheese over the onions and sprinkle the crushed macadamia nuts. Turn up the oven at 180˚C and bake for a further 15 to 20 minutes.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michael Kelly  / Grower

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Big Brother and Celebrity Big Brother axed
    66,419  62
    2
    		Mother and baby among four dead as Storm Florence batters US East Coast
    63,543  38
    3
    		'I was completely panicking': Leaving Cert students at Dublin school taught wrong English text for two years
    60,118  59
    Fora
    1
    		Sky has been fined over €100k for not informing customers about their right to cancel contracts
    344  0
    2
    		Industry bigwigs have pumped cash into Neva Labs – Mark Little’s plan to fix the media
    201  0
    3
    		Data centre firm EdgeConnex turned down rural Ireland because of a lack of adequate power
    151  0
    The42
    1
    		Serena Williams' sexism claims 'a bit far-fetched,' says US Open mixed doubles champion
    32,570  52
    2
    		Carbery class as seven-try Munster turn on the style to down Ospreys in Cork
    31,612  68
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    22,840  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why you should pay absolutely no mind to Mark Wahlberg's insane daily schedule
    12,557  3
    2
    		6 beautiful vintage dresses perfect for you to sashay your way through Autumn's boozy brunches
    9,292  0
    3
    		Vogue Williams kicked off at 'parent shamers' on her Insta after going back to work... it's The Dredge
    6,742  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Activists to be served with court order demanding removal from third Dublin property
    Activists to be served with court order demanding removal from third Dublin property
    Mental health patients to be re-examined due to emergency legislation to address 'unconstitutional' law
    Motorist banned from driving for six months and fined €750 for parking in disabled bay
    HEALTH
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    Irish pharmacists want condoms to be made VAT-free
    Anorexia patients hide batteries in sanitary pads to appear heavier while being treated in hospital
    WEXFORD
    'Disgraceful neglect': Public rally in Wexford today over lack in mental health services for young people
    'Disgraceful neglect': Public rally in Wexford today over lack in mental health services for young people
    Fifth person arrested in crackdown on organised crime gang
    Gardaí hit 11 Wexford houses in early morning raid targeting organised burglary gangs
    DRUGS
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Homeless and addiction charity says 'Ireland is facing a deepening social crisis'
    'The invisible line': When a recreational drug habit becomes an addiction

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie