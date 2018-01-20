  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 21 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Group therapy helped me heal - it's why I created #BelieveYou bullying support group

Dil Wickremasinghe has found her way through tough times with group therapy and now wants to spark change with her own.

By Dil Wickremasinghe Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 7:30 PM
10 hours ago 5,403 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3802243
Dil Wickremasinghe Social justice and mental health podcaster of 'Sparking Change with Dil'

THE IRISH MEDIA, entertainment and theatre industry has been rocked by the global #MeToo campaign.

It is thanks to individuals speaking out and openly sharing their stories that the Irish public has become aware that abuse of power, inequality, bullying, sexual harassment, and assault are pandemic in our society. The new global #timesup campaign hopes to galvanize people to work together to take action and bring about lasting change.

Poor work practices often the problem

Working in media for the last decade in Ireland has made me acutely aware that many rules that usually apply in conventional workplaces for some reason don’t seem to apply to the media world.

The industry is notoriously known for poor work practices that benefit the employer rather than the employee thereby creating a culture of power imbalance.

For example, many journalists started out doing “work experience” which means working for free and in many instances, doesn’t involve really learning a skill at all but doing menial tasks like making coffee or running out for food.

Another common practice that seems to be rife in the industry is the tendency of not employing journalists but instead having a panel of freelance contributors. The term “freelance” would suggest that you are free to work for whoever you want but unfortunately that isn’t the case for many, as you are expected to remain exclusive to one media outlet even though they might not necessarily give you sufficient work.

Another downside of being a freelance journalist is that some media organisations feel they can pay you less than minimum wage because of the “exposure” you receive. As a mother of two, let me tell you that “exposure” does not put food on the table.

The shocking reality is that because of its fast-paced nature more emphasis is often put on the stories, rather than the people who are sourcing them. Yet another issue which adds to the power imbalance is of course the fact that the Irish media industry is minuscule and is unable to employ all aspiring journalists. This makes the lucky few working in media fearful to speak out when they are being mistreated as they may be easily replaced.

Inspiration for a space to speak and support

I recently interviewed writer, theatre director and producer Grace Dyas on my new podcast Sparking Change with Dil. Grace was the first to speak out against the former director of the Gate theatre, Michael Colgan. I was taken aback by the parallels between the media and theatre industry.

After the interview an idea was formed to create a space where people affected could find support, heal and feel empowered to speak out and become change-makers.

Inspiring change in self and society

In addition to my work as a journalist I am a mental health advocate. In 2006 I accessed the services of One in Four, a charity that supports survivors of sexual abuse as I was deeply depressed and was having suicidal thoughts on account of a traumatic experience in my childhood. For the first time I personally experienced how effective psychotherapy and group therapy was for trauma victims as it helped me to put words to feelings of hurt and shame that I had been carrying for decades.

When I met other survivors of abuse and heard their stories I didn’t feel alone anymore. I can’t begin to describe just how life altering and life affirming this experience was, as it helped me heal and go on to live an authentic and fuller life.

In 2011, my wife Anne Marie Toole and I founded Insight Matters, a mental health support service. Just seven years later our counselling and psychotherapy practice based in Dublin city centre supports the mental health of over 400 clients each week with a team of 50 dedicated and talented psychotherapists and counsellors.

#IBelieveYou support group

Through Insight Matters we hope to offer people who have experienced abuse of power, inequality, bullying, sexual harassment and assault in the media and theatre industry a unique opportunity to talk openly about their experiences.

The purpose of this support group is to create a safe, confidential, non-directive and affirmative space where participants can explore and understand how the experience has affected them. There is no expectation to share as listening can be just as powerful.

The group process rests on the belief that each individual has the inner ability and resources to move towards change and wellbeing. The positive aspects of sharing one’s experience in a safe and supportive group environment can help with feelings of isolation, provide emotional release, instill hope and ultimately offer healing.

The weekly support group is facilitated by two qualified, experienced and highly dedicated psychotherapists.

As a survivor of sexual abuse the right supports helped me understand that it was never my fault and when I recently witnessed victim blaming in action I was compelled to speak out. Although my actions had severe consequences, my own resilience helped me pick myself up and carry on doing what I love most – sparking change.

Dil Wickremasinghe hosts Sparking Change with Dil on the Headstuff Podcast Network and is co-founder of Insight Matters, inspiring change in self and society through personal development, psychotherapy and counselling.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dil Wickremasinghe  / Social justice and mental health podcaster of 'Sparking Change with Dil'
@dilw

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Man killed in feud-related shooting in Dublin
91,853  63
2
Family appeal for help finding Irishman (21) missing in Vienna
61,308  5
3
'I can feel that': First US inmate executed in 2018 claimed drug used to kill him 'burned'
46,944  82
Fora
1
Dún Laoghaire residents threatened with eviction have won a key battle against vulture funds
4,157  0
2
What Irish distilleries need in order to lure whiskey tourists away from the Scots
130  0
3
How to make a sales meeting more intriguing for your customers - in 5 steps
129  0
The42
1
Sad scenes as Ireland's James McCarthy stretchered off with double leg fracture
45,920  26
2
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup
33,963  12
3
Here's how the race for the 8 Champions Cup quarter-final berths stands
31,240  27
DailyEdge.ie
1
People were not happy with the Late Late's 'brief' tribute to Dolores O'Riordan
20,224  6
2
Justin Bieber, Caitriona Balfe, and Lamar Odom... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
9,137  0
3
The director of The Last Jedi had a great response to fan complaints about the film's finale
7,480  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Dublin man who sexually abused his sister and raped his niece jailed for six years
Dublin man who sexually abused his sister and raped his niece jailed for six years
Teenager jailed for glass attack that left magician blind in one eye
Evidence from garda identifying Patrick Hutch may be 'compromised by press coverage', court told
GARDAí
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
'People forgot this baby was stabbed': Why did it take so long to test Baby John's DNA?
Three men charged after tools stolen from building site
Three charged in garda operation targeting burglary gangs
DUBLIN
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
A well-known Dublin sweet shop is about to make way for a new city centre hotel
Three 1830s houses demolished at Dublin's Five Lamps to make way for social housing
Amazon's grand plans for its new Dublin data centre could use as much power as a city
COURT
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
'This should not have happened': Parents of baby who died shortly after birth settle case with hospital
Garda Detective who sent abusive letters to State solicitor is jailed for three years
13-year-old boy who sexually assaulted teen in park sentenced to 10 months in detention

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie