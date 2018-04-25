  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 25 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Have we broken the ocean?: 'Read the ingredient list before you buy your next batch of toiletries'

We need to recognise the damage our plastic addiction is having on our planet, writes Professor Gordon Chambers.

By Professor Gordon Chambers Wednesday 25 Apr 2018, 7:00 AM
55 minutes ago 4,039 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3972647
Professor Gordon Chambers DIT

LAST WEEK, THE Dublin Institute of Technology launched a Science Foundation Ireland-funded project to raise awareness of the impact of microplastic pollution on the Irish coastline.

The aim of Irish Microplastic Awareness and Coastal Threats (IMPACT) is to empower young people and local communities to take action against the ever increasing volume of plastic pollution that we are producing as a society.

This project differs from other plastic awareness campaigns because its focus is not on the large plastic debris which we can see littering our beaches, parks, playgrounds and streets. Instead the focus is on the hidden component of plastic pollution – microplastics.

Microplastics

Interestingly, last weekend also marked Earth Day 2018, with the theme ‘End Plastic Pollution’ and the media was awash with articles on plastic pollution. The silent danger of microplastics however may slip through the net and undermine the optimism of the Earth Day theme to end plastic pollution.

Arbitrarily defined as any plastic debris or waste less then 5mm, microplastics represent a latent risk to health and the environment. These plastic particles can range from the average width of your small finger nail down to ten thousand times smaller than the diameter of a single strand of hair.

At this size and scale, microplastics can be ingested by marine species of all shapes and sizes. In the smallest of marine creatures for example plankton, the microplastics can accumulate in the digestive system resulting in intestinal blockages, starvation and malnutrition – similar to the accumulation of lager plastic debris in higher marine organism like whales.

Unlike the larger marine plastic these tiny fragments can be absorbed from the intestine and subsequently deposited in the tissue, muscle and organs of species that have ingested them. This transport of microplastics particles from the intestine occurs regardless of whether it was a whale or a snail that ingested them?

An unknown quantity

The longer-term impacts of microplastics on both our health and the environment is still an unknown quantity and something which needs significant research.

We know that microplastics can cause both individual health risks to organism with changes in immune response, liver function and respiratory rates begin regularly reported in science literature. However, the long-term population changes due to the presence of microplastic in our environment are still the subject of much debate.

It was this backdrop in which the question “have we broken the ocean?” was asked from one of the younger participants at our workshop. The question raises an important issue, can we recover? Have we finally pushed the ocean and environment too far?

The answer to the question will remain open for many years to come and may ultimately be something the next generation will need to solve.

Each and every one of us can help

One thing that is for sure is that we cannot solve the problem until the flow of plastic into the environment ends – and each and every one of us can help make that happen. We have heard for years the reduce, reuse and recycle slogan. However we now need to add a fourth ‘R’ – recognise: Recognise, Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

We need to recognise the damage our plastic addiction is having on our planet. We need to recognise that large plastic debris can breakdown in the environment due to weathering and sunlight into smaller and smaller pieces which could potential have significant population effects.

We need to recognise the unnecessary use of single use plastic and microplastics which are needlessly added to personal care products. Finally, we need to recognise that the time has come to take action.

It is true that reducing the flow of large plastic waste into the environment will stop secondary microplastics forming from the breaking apart of the larger waste. However, those concerned about microplastics may also want to check their home for primary or intentionally produced microplastics.

Reviewing ingredients

To do that, you need to look specifically at your toiletries and detergents and review the ingredient list watching for some of the more common microplastic additives from the list below:

  • Polyethylene (PE)
  • Polyethylene/acrylate copolymer
  • Polypropylene (PP)
  • Polystyrene (PS)
  • Nylon
  • Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)
  • Polyacrylate
  • Polyethylene-glycol  (PEG)
  • Polylactic acid (PLA)
  • Polytetrafluoroethylene (Teflon)
  • Polyisobutylene; (PIB)
  • Polyvinylpolypyrrolido (PVP)

When you’re doing your shopping, don’t just think of the plastic packaging, but think of these microplastics and take some time to read the ingredient list before you buy your next batch of toiletries and detergents.

For more advice, contact IMPACT: The Microplastics Awareness Project or book an interactive science workshop in your school or organisation.

The time is now to implement your own action plan to combat personal plastic waste. This way we will no longer have to answer questions like “have we broken the ocean?”

Professor Gordon Chambers has been an active researcher in the Dublin Institute of Technology (DIT) for almost two decades. IMPACT means Irish Microplastic Awareness and Coastal Threats. The project aims to raise awareness of the impact of microplastics on the Irish coastline by hosting interactive science workshops for children and young people in schools and community organisations.

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: ‘The atmosphere has changed since the vote’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Professor Gordon Chambers  / DIT

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Trainee garda faces deportation after investigation exposes his sham marriage
90,530  123
2
British judge rules that terminally ill toddler Alfie Evans can't be taken to Italy for treatment
85,709  135
3
Ulster Bank: 'Human error' caused cash to disappear from some accounts
70,536  80
Fora
1
JD Wetherspoon's huge Dublin city centre pub is due to open by Christmas
690  0
2
The car market is 'shrouded in uncertainty' as imports outpace new registrations
627  0
3
'I used to be scared to say no - I had to learn how to stand up to senior people'
217  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Roma, Champions League semi-final
47,696  61
2
Fans react with horror to Leeds' announcement of tour to war-torn Myanmar
36,363  27
3
Liverpool rock Roma in Champions League thriller
32,722  111
DailyEdge
1
Ireland's county mottos have been revealed and some of them are gas
10,417  3
2
Avicii's family have released a statement following his death
9,610  0
3
Irish people on Twitter are sharing the most important things they learned from Home Ec
6,836  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
COURTS
Council forced to spend â¬7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
Council forced to spend €7,000 to dispose of animal carcasses dumped off Clare cliffs
'He took my virginity': Woman tells court she confronted brother years after rape abuse ended
Young boy awarded 'grief money' over sister's death in hit-and-run
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Gardaí investigating if car in four-vehicle crash on Dublin's south quays involved in two other collisions
Public asked to help find woman who is missing from Cork
Two men charged after €248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin
DUBLIN
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
'I felt that I didn't show as good a version of myself as I could have. I had to step up'
Missing Chinese man found safe and well in Dublin
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie