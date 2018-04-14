  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

In the garden: 'I find that my system is craving fresh greens after a long winter'

I just chop them and steam them over some boiling water for a few minutes and they are delicious, writes Michael Kelly.

By Michael Kelly Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 12:30 PM
1 hour ago 1,653 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3953210
Michael Kelly Grower

IT IS FAIR to say that it has been a long and thoroughly miserable winter, with almostÂ six months of grim weather at this stage.Â The impact has been minimal enough for the home-grower but we should of course spare a thought for the people who make a living from food production, particularly commercial growers and farmers.

For the commercial grower the hungry gap (the gap between the last of last yearâ€™s produce and the first new season produce) is always tortuous but it will be even longer this year, as it has simply been too cold to get sowing.

For farmers, livestock would typically be enjoying life on open grass by now, but with sodden fields and no grass growth, they have been forced to keep animals indoors.Â The knock on effect, as weâ€™ve been hearing, is a shortage of fodder with a real risk of animals starving to death if they run out.

You only have to see the joy of farm animals being let out onto grass for the first time in spring, to know they donâ€™t enjoy being in the sheds as much.Â After a hard winter, the arrival of spring grass growth, warmer temperatures and longer days changes the whole dynamic of farming.Â One can only imagine how distressing its delay must be for the farming community.

Glimpses of spring

Though weâ€™re certainly not out of the woods yet there are at least some signs that spring is taking hold.Â You can see and hear glimpses of it all around.Â Birds singing their morning chorus, buds forming on the trees, a small amount of grass growth.

Everywhere seems just a shade greener. If the temperatures hold up, that should all accelerate in the week ahead.Â Fingers crossed.

Though weâ€™re a long way off any major harvesting, we are enjoying the first new season greens from the polytunnel here at home now.Â Up to now the salad bowl has been reliant on the fabulous winter green, claytonia (or Minerâ€™s lettuce) which I sowed late last autumn.Â But it is now joined by some baby pak choi, red mustard and mizuna.

I find that my system is craving fresh greens after a long winter. Incidentally with the pak choi, I am harvesting them as baby leaves, rather than waiting for them to heart up â€“ Iâ€™m too impatient for that.Â I just chop them and steam them over some boiling water for a few minutes and they are delicious.Â Add some seasoning or a little chopped chilli if you want.

Longer evenings

Iâ€™ve been taking advantage of longer evenings to get some work done.Â Iâ€™ve planted my spuds, though I fret the soil was too cold.Â I am hoping to do the onions this weekend.

I planted out some beetroot that I sowed on heat in the potting shed in January, and they should be ready to start eating in about 3 weeks time.Â Iâ€™ve also just transplanted some spinach into the tunnel.

Tomato plants that were sown in February have been transplanted into module trays and have really taken off in the last week aided by the warmer days.Â I am already wondering whether I will have to pot them up into pots or get away with planting them directly in to the polytunnel from there. I hope itâ€™s the latter.

I transplanted chillipeppers from their pots into individual modules in a module tray â€“ they are slow growing, and will be happy there for at least anotherÂ six weeks.

The Basics â€“ Transplanting Celery and Celeriac

Celery and celeriac are grown the same way, and look very similar at seedling stage, but their paths diverge dramatically later on â€“ celery is eaten of course for its lovely stem (and the leaves if you want), but celeriac is a swollen root, more like a celery-flavoured turnip in shape and size.Â I grow both.

Whereas celery is sown several times in the year (between March and May) for succession, celeriac is sown just once in March or April. I am trying two different approaches to sowing celeriac this year.

1.Â Sprinkle seeds in a 10cm pot of potting compost.Â After they germinate, but before they get too big, transplant in to module trays to grow on.
2.Â Sow them direct in the module trays.

Both have germinated at this stage, and I have yet to transplant the pot-sown ones. It will be interesting (in a nerdy, not very interesting way) to see which does better.Â Obviously the latter approach would be far easier if it works.

In each case, donâ€™t forget that celery and celeriac seeds like light so donâ€™t cover the seeds with compost after sowing. You could add a small shallow layer of vermiculite (which is slightly transparent and allows light through).

Recipe of the Week â€“ Pearl Barley and Greens Broth

shutterstock_1013867968

This is great comfort food, and brilliant for you â€“ a really tasty way to get a fill of green leaves.Â Itâ€™s also classic hungry gap food â€“ using some of the new season leaves and some store cupboard or freezer ingredients.

Very good served with some sourdough, crusty bread to mop up those juices.Â The vegetable stock is best if itâ€™s home-made but if you are using a cube, try and make it an organic one.

Ingredients

  • 100g pearl barley
  • 200g frozen peas
  • 2 carrots, finely diced
  • 700ml vegetable stock
  • A large handful of greens (eg spinach, chard, kale, tat soi or pak choi â€“ or a mix) â€“ remove large stalks and chop roughly
  • Tin of cannellini beans

Directions

Bring the vegetable stock to the boil in a large pan and add the pearl barley.Â Reduce the heat to simmer for about 20-30 minutes until the pearl barley is cooked and tender.

Add the frozen peas, carrots and beans to the pan and bring back to the boil.Â Pop in the greens and cook for another 2-3 minutes.Â Serve immediately into bowls.

Michael Kelly is founder ofÂ GIYÂ and GROW HQ. The GIY TV series GROW COOK EAT is on Wednesdays on RTE 1, presented by Michael Kelly and Karen Oâ€™Donohoe, growcookeat.ie.

ClickÂ hereÂ for more GIY tips and recipes.

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michael Kelly  / Grower

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Actor Barry Keoghan: '13 foster homes. If that's on paper you'd think "he's destined to mess up"'
64,527  26
2
Russia says it has proof Britain was behind alleged Syria chemical attack
55,132  188
3
Man arrested after lorry driver found dead at Rosslare Europort following suspected assault
52,743  36
Fora
1
'I sold my business for â‚¬14m, but the retirement plans didn't work out. I needed a new job quickly'
1,371  0
2
Here's what is stopping Norwegian's transatlantic dreams from fully taking flight
751  0
The42
1
Jackson and Olding to leave Ulster - report
76,167  0
2
IRFU and Ulster 'revoke contracts' of Paddy Jackson and Stuart Olding
63,429  0
3
A try within seconds and a long-range penalty: Conor Murray swings victory for Munster in Bloemfontein
40,417  43
DailyEdge
1
Vogue Williams appears to have sold a Chanel bag for less than â‚¬30 on Star Boot Sale
7,136  0
2
11 reasons why I am obsessed with Emily Ratajkowski's glamorous (and kind of scaldy) wedding
7,112  0
3
Kim K wore a name tag to her high school reunion in case anyone didn't recognise her
6,235  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
PALESTINE
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Tear gas and black smoke: Protesters are burning Israeli flags in Gaza
Dublin Lord Mayor signs document saying he will not enter Israel again without government permission
Israeli authorities accuse Lord Mayor of waging 'campaign of hatred' against Israel
COURTS
Waterford's new â‚¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Waterford's new â‚¬25.9m courthouse opened this week - take a look
Bankers were 'scared sh*tless' carrying out deals with Anglo Irish, jury hears
Barrister begins legal action against Health Minister and senator over alleged defamatory tweets
HEALTH
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
Canadian NGO sending 'observation team' to monitor Eighth Amendment referendum
'She was just so ill, it was horrible to see my child like that'
Health study says Ireland's weekly drinking limit should be 5 pints, not 8.5
HIGH COURT
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Brother of MMA fighter Joao Carvalho suing promoters and medical staff behind event
Official tells court that Sean Dunne is owner of â‚¬58 million Dublin 4 property
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie