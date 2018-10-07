This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 7 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish For... You'll find some of the most beautiful autumnal words as Gaeilge

Darach Ó Séaghdha brings us all the wonderful Irish words for things like the harvest moon, conkers, and the rustling sound made by trees.

By Darach Ó Séaghdha Sunday 7 Oct 2018, 8:45 AM
53 minutes ago 4,242 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4265770
Darach Ó Séaghdha

OCTOBER HAS ARRIVED with a leafy flourish and has brought with it all the promises of late autumn - bangers, toffee apples, pumpkins spice lattes, Libra birthdays and an extra hour in bed for those without small children. Well, that last one can be enjoyed for this year at least; an t-am nua (daylight savings time), literally “the new time”, is going to be the old time as it joins Dry Good Friday in 2018’s bosca bruscar.

With all this hurlamaboc, you’ll probably need some apt Irish vocabulary to get you through to Hallowe’en in one piece. So here are some warm, cinnamony words to wrap yourself up in… the spookier ones will follow in a week or two.

Fómhar: This is the Irish word for autumn; September is Meán Fomhair (middle autumn) and October is Deireadh Fomhair (end of Autumn). You knew these ones already, of course, but you mightn’t know the expression chomh líonta le frog fómhair – as full as an autumn frog (one who is about to hibernate, that is). If you’re wondering why Irish doesn’t have a more bespoke word for frog, the 1864 foclóir has a theory – “an animal not found in Ireland before the reign of William III of England, whose Dutch troops first introduced it amongst us”.

Gealach na gCoinleach: This is the harvest moon Coinleach means stubble; rather than implying that the moon has a 5 o’clock shadow, the stubble referred to is the recently-shorn farmland seen at harvest time. 

Sméirín: This is a small, cuddly mammal with black fur. It comes from the sméar, the Irish for a blackberry. This fruit is synonymous with autumn in Ireland; the herald of winter was púca na sméar (the blackberry goblin) who’d mark the end of the season by peeing on the blackberry crop.

Cnó Capaill: This means a conker and translates literally as a horse nut. A game of conkers is the delightfully alliterative cluiche cnónna capaill.

Fáinleog: Swallows migrate south when autumn comes (or ought to, as readers of The Little Prince will remember), and this is reflected in their Irish name, which literally means little wanderer. In a classic incidence of a fada making all the difference, the verb fan means to stay and fán means to wander.

Dearglach: There’s no English word for the red glow in the evening skies around autumn, but Irish has this lovely one. This phenomenon is slightly different from the layered sky-colours of the gloaming, which is amhdhorchacht (raw/uncooked darkness) in Irish.

Clagarnach: Another one without a direct equivalent in English, this means the sound of raindrops against a roof or window when you are inside. If you’re outside, spútrach can mean rain splashing in puddles or ground that has been temporarily turned to mud by rainfall.

Seadbhraon: These are small raindrops that are carried horizontally by the wind (as opposed to falling mirthlessly straight down).

Seordán: This is a rustling sound, such as is made by leafy branches swaying in the breeze.

Seoithín na gaoithe sna crainn: this means the whispering of the wind in the trees.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Darach Ó Séaghdha
@TheIrishFor

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Banksy artwork self-destructs after selling for €1.2 million at London auction
    61,836  55
    2
    		Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin
    38,455  13
    3
    		Balaclava-wearing gunmen shoot dead dad-of-two in suspected drug dispute murder
    28,342  31
    Fora
    1
    		'I have 20 years' experience as a recruiter - but I feel more like an estate agent these days'
    580  0
    2
    		HubSpot could hit 1,000 staff in Dublin soon - if it can convince workers to move here
    246  0
    3
    		Cork startup Solo Energy wants people to sell renewable power to their neighbours
    151  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    76,091  88
    2
    		Conor McGregor tapped out by Khabib Nurmagomedov before event descends into mayhem
    75,320  175
    3
    		As it happened: Man United vs Newcastle United, Premier League
    59,207  67
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Amy Huberman and Imelda May wore the same fab dress during their chatshow appearances last night
    30,660  2
    2
    		7 light (but waterproof) jackets for when the weather just cannot be trusted
    4,361  0
    3
    		Jeffree Star, Mia Farrow, and Brian McFadden... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    4,111  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DUBLIN
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    Landlords' group says Take Back the City protesters should be open to moving out of Dublin
    Plans afoot to construct new bridges in Dublin alongside iconic Royal Canal structures
    Appeal for information following fatal shooting of man (45) in Dublin
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    Contractor was asked to install papal road markings in Dublin for free over concerns about cost
    Contractor was asked to install papal road markings in Dublin for free over concerns about cost
    'You feel like you have no life left': Teenager living in hotel speaks about daily struggle of being homeless
    Council to spend nearly €3 million on fanzones for four Euro 2020 games to be played in Dublin
    PSNI
    Belfast to Liverpool ferry evacuated amid fears of 'device' on board
    Belfast to Liverpool ferry evacuated amid fears of 'device' on board
    Appeal after reports of Belfast robbery involving two hammer-wielding Halloween masked men
    Man (25) charged with rape of infant appears in Armagh court
    LEO VARADKAR
    Welfare increase, fuel hike and income tax cuts: Here's what's coming in Budget 2019
    Welfare increase, fuel hike and income tax cuts: Here's what's coming in Budget 2019
    Vast majority (94%) consent to take part in delayed smear test review
    Ministers told corporation tax windfall will not be used in next week's Budget

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie