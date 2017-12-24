  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Knock's Fr Richard Gibbons: 'Christmas is the antidote to humbug, despair and hopelessness'

Christmas is Christianity at its best, it’s the carols and the stories behind them, it’s the cribs, the community at prayer, writes Fr Richard Gibbons.

By Fr Richard Gibbons Sunday 24 Dec 2017, 6:00 PM
7 hours ago 5,835 Views 69 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3756270
Fr Richard Gibbons Rector, Knock Shrine

SOMETIMES, AT THIS time of year, an air of despondency and jadedness can hit us. It may reflect on what is happening on a global or personal level.

On a global level it can come wrapped in words such as Brexit, North Korea, war, genocide, religious persecution etc. On a personal level it may be expressed in terms of sickness, homelessness, loneliness, addiction, relationship difficulties, the list goes on.

All of this can hit us at any time of the year really, but these issues seem to hit home a bit more as we head towards Christmas.

Why? Maybe it has to do with the fact that at Christmas we hear about “Peace on earth and goodwill towards all”. Maybe it’s the pressure to be happy, merry and joyful even when we might not feel like it.

Wearing us down

The preparation for the celebration might be wearing us down – the long lead in. I was genuinely taken aback, at the end of last August, by one shop in which the girl behind the counter told me that they were in the process of setting up their Christmas department in the store. In fairness to the girl she wasn’t happy about it either.

Too long a lead in and the build-up can cause indebtedness and unrealistic expectations for people trying to cope with life. The vampiric and soul destroying “black Friday” (which seems to go on for a week) doesn’t help either. A crass concept alien to our own culture which is simply another phrase for avarice or greed.

Sales are important but could we not even try to associate them around our own holidays, Halloween or around 8 December, the traditional day for shopping? I have seen black Friday in action in the US – the battle of Waterloo had more decorum. We don’t need that.

My point in all this is that even before we get to celebrate Christmas itself (which begins on Christmas day by the way and lasts twelve days) we are saturated by consumerism and trying for the perfect Christmas. As a result we begin to take on the mantle of Dickens’ Scrooge: Christmas? Bah, humbug.

Christmas is about being better people

Now for the positive part. Christmas is not just about being better people, not just for children, not just about presents or Santa or holidays from work or even family get togethers, all of which are wonderful.

Christmas is the antidote to humbug, despair and hopelessness. Christmas is about the birth of God to show us that we are not alone, we are wanted, loved and welcomed. God became one of us because we lose our way at times through the rigours of life. But we are not forgotten and have a destiny beyond this life.

I am well aware that many of you reading this may dismiss this as drivel, be that as it may, it is the message that has resonated for the last twenty centuries and a message that has shaped our heritage for the better.

Christmas is Christianity at its best, it’s the carols and the stories behind them, it’s the cribs, the community at prayer, the solidarity of goodness making a better world and it is Mass, at midnight and other times. Christmas is the eruption of God into the history of humanity.

The potential in a new baby

The birth of a child is a protest against that tired view that nothing changes. In any baby we see the potential of something wonderful and the blessing of God. To be born is to be gifted with a new beginning and a story that has yet to unfold. That is why a reverence for life, existing and yet to be, is reverence for the God of all life.

The birth of Christ calls for our own rebirth each year in that we are not defined by past mistakes but we have within ourselves the possibility of bettering ourselves and the world around us. The future is hopeful because of the birth of the Son of God.

In Knock, no more than elsewhere, we love Christmas and celebrate it with gusto.

Recently Handel’s Messiah was performed by the RTE Concert Orchestra marking its 275th anniversary in the Basilica. Around 3,500 people attended. We have numerous Christmas Masses and Midnight Mass, at midnight. We celebrate it in the Basilica because around 2,000 people attend it.

Blessings of Christmas

The point here is that whether we celebrate in a Basilica or our own parish Church, we do so because the birth of Christ still means something to us. It is good and gives us hope. If this is the only time you go to Mass during the year, you are most welcome. But please don’t sell yourself short for the rest of the year.

It is together we believe, together we celebrate, and together we support one another – we cannot do these things alone. The Christ child calls you back home and the Church is always a home for you.

I wish all of you the blessings of Christmas and in dismissing humbug I’ll leave the last words to Dickens’ tiny Tim: “God bless us, everyone”.

Fr Richard Gibbons is Parish Priest of Knock and Rector of Knock Shrine.

‘Maybe we should slosh our way through the forty days before Easter too’>

Supermarket promotions: ‘Down the road there is a ruinous cost to cheap food’>

Voices

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fr Richard Gibbons  / Rector, Knock Shrine

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (69)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Hozier just joined Glen Hansard for a Christmas Eve singalong in Dublin
56,842  43
2
'Children have to pass adults still drinking from the night before to get their breakfast, it's not on'
54,786  60
3
Column: 'I'm facing my second Christmas without my partner, Patric'
36,974  17
Fora
1
How evergreen, tearjerker Christmas ads tap into our 'primal programming'
113  0
The42
1
'Bad guys are supposed to lose. I change that. I win'
28,832  14
2
Triple life! Flying between two countries for inter-county football, netball and life as a doctor
26,285  10
3
'Tourists randomly started arriving at the club just to see it... it's a bit mad'
21,951  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Irish Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick has reportedly been called in after Meghan Markle's dog 'breaks two legs'
20,119  2
2
Irish rugby player Ian Madigan delivered a serious burn when someone gave out about women referees
8,641  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Christmas Eve
7,372  4

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Concern for 30-year-old man who went missing four days ago
Concern for 30-year-old man who went missing four days ago
Gardaí want to speak to taxi drivers who may have been in area during alleged Dublin assault
Missing 13-year-old girl found safe and well
DUBLIN
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
Just one prosecution over illegal drone use since regulations introduced
'I work because they are lonely': Sex workers describe the dangers of the trade at Christmas
Blood Bikes: These riders will be working 24/7 over Christmas to help those who need it
YOUR SAY
Poll: What's the best part of Christmas dinner?
Poll: What's the best part of Christmas dinner?
Poll: Should the State relax free legal aid rules to cover more arrears cases?
Poll: Does Santa wrap gifts for your house?
CHRISTMAS
'It can be a lonely time of year. That's why I go out working': How it feels to work on Christmas Day
'It can be a lonely time of year. That's why I go out working': How it feels to work on Christmas Day
What do they eat around the world for Christmas?
8 things that get boring very quickly on Christmas Day

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie