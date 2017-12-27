  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 0 °C Thursday 28 December, 2017
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Lonely this Christmas?: Being single in a room full of couples is the worst

It might sound a little fluffy, but loneliness kills more older people than cancer does, writes Rena Maycock.

By Rena Maycock Wednesday 27 Dec 2017, 7:30 PM
7 hours ago 18,306 Views 37 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3745624
Rena Maycock Matchmaker

WE’VE ALL BEEN there. It’s morning after the Christmas party, and in between the “fear” and hankering for a breakfast roll, you’re disappointed that last night wasn’t the night that Mr or Mrs Right dragged you under the mistletoe.

A burning sense of loneliness

December is a peculiar month in dating. It starts off slowly as most people are distracted by their packed festive calendar. But the end of the month sees a huge spike in activity on dating sites and a surge in people contacting matchmaking agencies who have lost patience with serendipity.

They start taking matters into their own hands. They don’t want to be feeling the same way this time next year.

Yes, Christmas is a time for family and friends, but it tends to throw being unattached into the spotlight as nights out come to an end and couples slope away arm in arm.

Being single in a room full of couples can often result in a burning sense of loneliness.

Loneliness kills

It might sound a little fluffy, but loneliness is no laughing matter. Loneliness kills more older people than cancer does and doubles the risk of death among the elderly, according to the Mercer Institute for Research on Ageing.

Being alone can also lead to social isolation and poor mental health, and those that live alone are at greater risk (Finnish Institute of Occupational Health). It particularly affects women. According to the last Census 27% of 65+ women live in single-occupancy homes.

Contrary to popular opinion, loneliness is not exclusive to the elderly though, it is an epidemic among all ages. You would think the rampant spread of connectedness through social media sites like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter would have made us all feel warm in the embrace of our many ‘friends’ and ‘followers’.

But University of Pittsburg research shows that the more time young people spend on social media, the more lonely and socially isolated they are likely to be. In 2010 the Mental Health foundation in the UK found loneliness is an epidemic among younger people and should be considered a greater concern among young people than the elderly.

Never been easier to meet new people

But why? It, literally has never been easier to meet new people. You can make 10 new connections in as many minutes from the comfort of your own couch.

So why is it that when we commissioned our own Amárach survey to test attitudes to dating a staggering 52% of single people over 25 said they felt they would never meet their special someone? Why are we so hopeless when it comes to finding love?

Our educated guess is that we have become jaded by the dating scene. We are not built to deal with disappointment after disappointment when potential partners don’t tick our boxes, or worse still, we don’t tick theirs.

Our skins are yet to evolve and become thick enough to deal with the regular rejection and occasional abuse we might face on dating sites or apps.

It is only the seasoned Teflon dater that can play the long dating game effectively and emerge unscathed. So, either we avoid the dating scene altogether for fear of being bruised, or perhaps truck along, even though we think it’s a futile exercise.

There is someone out there for you

A lot of us are perfectly content with being single and live full and satisfying lives, but for those of us who would like to share our life with a significant other, there are 1.55 million single people in Ireland with a further 418,000 separated/divorced/widowed people.

So no matter who you are, where you are or what age you are, there is really no reason at all to be alone if you don’t choose to be.

There is someone out there for you. Be hopeful, be positive, and be persistent. Be proactive and you will succeed.

Rena Maycock is co-founder and director of Intro Matchmaking intro.ie and dating website arealkeeper.ie.

‘Maybe we should slosh our way through the forty days before Easter too’>

Supermarket promotions: ‘Down the road there is a ruinous cost to cheap food’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rena Maycock  / Matchmaker

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (37)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Status yellow snow-ice warning issued for 21 counties
80,192  28
2
A white Christmas: Record-breaking 60 inches of snowfall has completely buried this US town
52,586  32
3
Flight from LA to Japan turns back after four hours due to 'unauthorised person'
40,893  36
Fora
1
A last-ditch attempt to save an old pub has stalled a €200m project to overhaul Dublin's Liberties
2,066  0
2
Goldman Sachs is plotting to move one of its London units to Dublin
361  0
3
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
249  0
The42
1
Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk joins Liverpool for world-record fee
36,926  164
2
Liverpool's Jon Flanagan charged with common assault
19,371  0
3
60,000 listens in over 80 countries! How a GAA podcast is promoting better conversations
17,898  3
DailyEdge.ie
1
Niall Horan was on the lash in Mullingar last night because it's Christmas, after all
8,910  1
2
Chrissy Teigen's flight to Tokyo had to do a u-turn after 4 hours so she live-tweeted the whole thing
6,653  2
3
10 of the most ridiculous products that people bought in 2017
6,280  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
Woman arrested in connection with shooting in which two adults and baby boy were injured
'This is a very volatile situation': Baby and teenager injured in west Dublin shooting
Missing Dublin woman found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
DUBLIN
Goldman Sachs says it is 'considering options' after report of UK jobs moving to Dublin
Goldman Sachs says it is 'considering options' after report of UK jobs moving to Dublin
Appeal for witnesses after serious assault on taxi driver
Post-mortem to take place on body of woman found in her flat in Rathmines
RETAIL
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a âlost decadeâ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
Irish cream liqueurs are finally recovering from a ‘lost decade’ of sales
'Sales are like a drug for retailers': How Stephen's Day shopping took hold in Ireland
CHRISTMAS
People are more interested in sex around Christmas (according to their web searches)
People are more interested in sex around Christmas (according to their web searches)
Nearly 700,000 of us (on average) watched Mrs Brown's Boys on Christmas Day
House-to-house donations: Public urged to be wary of unregistered charities
SALES
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
Irish retailers on course to record best Christmas season since 2007
'I could lose the run of myself': We talked to the early risers queuing outside Brown Thomas
Dunnes Stores is clinging onto top spot in Ireland's battle of the supermarkets

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2017 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie