This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Thursday 16 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Paddy Cosgrave was wrong to invite Le Pen - and wrong to use Northern Ireland in his justification'

David McCann, an expert on the politics of peace, can not equate Marine Le Pen with the stakeholders of Northern Ireland.

By David McCann Thursday 16 Aug 2018, 7:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,997 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4182502
David McCann Deputy Editor, Slugger O'Toole

I WATCHED WITH interest the debate around the Web Summit’s decision to invite – then rescind – an invitation for Front National leader Marine Le Pen to speak.

In 2018, debates around free speech and censorship abound in political discourse but I wanted to outline why I thought the original reasons for the invite were wrong.

Paddy Cosgrave, writing last night on why he believed Le Pen should be given a platform, referenced Northern Ireland and placed particular emphasis on the broadcasting ban that was used against members of Sinn Fein.

I would just note a couple of things.

There is no censorship of Le Pen

As far as I am aware Le Pen is under no such broadcasting ban.

Her party attracted European wide attention throughout the first half of 2017 as the French presidential election took place. She and her supporters are free to articulate their views across many different platforms. That was not the case for Sinn Fein during the 1980s and 1990s, as they were shut out from any mainstream broadcasters. Le Pen on the other hand has endured no such censorship.

Another wrong parallel with our own context is this. Northern Ireland was in the grips of a conflict, where many different actors played a role. Parties like Sinn Fein were embraced, but it’s important to remember this largely happened only when they embraced peaceful means.

Gerry Adams on the Late Late

People such as Albert Reynolds were not handing Gerry Adams a blank cheque; rather they were intent on ensuring that the project of ending violence was supported. Even when that happened, I would direct readers’ attention to the first time that Adams appeared on the Late Late Show. On that occasion, he had to face a panel of critics and defend his views.

The Good Friday Agreement was achieved through talks – that much is true. But it was achieved by people who were fundamentally committed to reform and to changing their ways. The IRA and the UVF during the previous years had taken steps, through ceasefires and a subsequent declaration of decommissioning, to demonstrate this commitment.

In later years, Sinn Fein signed up to support the PSNI, met Queen Elizabeth and committed to a referendum policy on Irish unity. In pure policy terms we can point to a change in behaviour.

We can point to little change in the Front National aside from an attempt to promote a softer image.

National Front is not leading the ‘Opposition’

Since the 2017 French presidential election, when the party and Le Pen herself were under direct scrutiny, their fortunes have fallen. At the parliamentary election they won just eight seats, scoring just 13% of the vote. In contrast, another outsider movement, En Marche, won 350 seats, taking 32% of the vote. In both the presidential and parliamentary elections this new party has proven far more representative of the values of the people of France than the FN.

Le Pen is neither the Leader of the Opposition or even the head of the third party.  In fact, the Front National brand is so poorly regarded amongst French voters they’ve had to change their name.

In an age of political turbulence and the rise of the far right, it can be difficult to think about how we engage with their supporters. But we need to think about what voices are present to speak to the concerns they have.

Le Pen is not the answer to a high quality debate

How do we ensure that we produce a high quality debate? One thing I am certain of is that Le Pen is not the answer.

In the end, the decision to rescind her invitation was the right one. In an age of hot political debate and fake news, we need to all focus our minds on creating high quality debates about the serious challenges we face. Politicians like Le Pen don’t present solutions, merely scapegoats.

In Northern Ireland, serious men and women debated and talked to one another to achieve a noble goal, by doing so we achieved our peace process.

If you draw any lesson from our experience, it needs to be that.

David McCann holds a PhD in North-South relations from the University of Ulster, is a lecturer and deputy editor of political website Slugger O’Toole.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David McCann  / Deputy Editor, Slugger O'Toole

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Poll: Did your Leaving Cert results play a major role in your life?
    35,894  93
    2
    		Man (20) charged in connection with alleged knife attack on woman in Dublin city centre
    28,396  6
    3
    		Death toll following Genoa bridge collapse reaches 38
    21,103  13
    Fora
    1
    		Kerry's Fexco has snapped up another London FX firm to strengthen its place in the City
    179  0
    2
    		'We've still much to learn': Paddy Cosgrave has withdrawn Marine Le Pen's invite to Web Summit
    190  0
    3
    		Irish food-ordering startup Flipdish has scooped up a Dutch firm to enter the European market
    190  0
    The42
    1
    		Rodgers unimpressed by absence of 'fit' Boyata
    9,957  9
    2
    		Paul Pogba v Jose Mourinho: What ‘things’ was the Man United midfielder referring to?
    9,255  10
    3
    		Wales defence coach Edwards takes role with Ospreys
    6,163  1
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Perrie Edwards is being praised for showing off her freckles on Instagram
    5,525  2
    2
    		16 of the saltiest Leaving Cert tweets for results day
    9,283  0
    3
    		Here's why everyone should be watching True Love Or True Lies
    2,897  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Man accused of slashing young woman's face in Dublin city centre refused bail
    Dr Hyde Park the venue for triple-header of intriguing All-Ireland semi-finals
    Double Take: The mysterious African rhino that appeared overnight in a Dublin river
    ITALY
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    'I escaped hell': Lorry driver describes narrow escape as rescue efforts continue in Genoa
    Three children aged 8, 12 and 13 among 39 dead in Italy bridge collapse tragedy
    Death toll following Genoa bridge collapse reaches 38
    PHOENIX PARK
    With over a week to go, Dublin-bound train tickets for the day of the Pope's mass are nearly sold out
    With over a week to go, Dublin-bound train tickets for the day of the Pope's mass are nearly sold out
    HSE emergency chief: 'We're not saying there will be deaths but we're planning for that eventuality'
    The Papal Cross, the Claddagh ring and 3,000 singers: Behind-the-scenes as the Phoenix Park gets ready for Pope Francis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie