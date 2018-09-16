This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 16 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I’ll always remember holding my results in my hand and seeing the look of pride on my parents' faces'

Ryan Lynch hadn’t been sure if he would ever attend college due to his long-term illness – until he was given the support that he needed.

By Ryan Lynch Sunday 16 Sep 2018, 7:30 PM
50 minutes ago 2,876 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4235952
Ryan Lynch

I ARRIVED AT Maynooth University last year to study computer science. I had always wanted to study computer science, ever since I first attended the computer science club CoderDojo at Maynooth University when I was 13.

My path was different from a lot of other students who started college at the same time, though. I had been diagnosed at the end of fifth year with a long term illness that would affect my ability to read, write, and walk, plus I also had to worry about how I could afford to come to college.

With my illness, I was in a lot of pain. I was unable to walk and I’m blind in my right eye. I barely made it through my final year of secondary school because of the severity of the pain and I didn’t believe I would be able to cope in university.

I had applied to both the HEAR and DARE schemes, but still didn’t believe they could do enough to help. I didn’t know what I was going to do instead of university; I had lost all motivation to do anything. I knew I couldn’t just sit around feeling sorry for myself but I couldn’t do much more than that at the time. This was devastating to me because I had always been a very academic person and it had always been expected that I would go on to college.

When I received an email from the Maynooth University Access Programme (MAP) on the day my offer came through for Computer Science and Software Engineering, I was sure I wasn’t going to take my place. I didn’t think university was a place for people like me. My belief was that college was a “survival of the fittest” type of environment so not being able to read or write because of my illness, I felt I would never keep up.

I was also afraid I wouldn’t be able to get to college. The only way for me to get in from where I live in Meath was by bus, which just wasn’t an option due to my illness. Even if I could, €10 a day for the bus was going to be a struggle on top of buying textbooks that were €60-70 each (minimum) together with so many other college expenses. Add in actually eating and the expenses were piling up fast.

The email I got was an invitation to Launchpad, the orientation programme for students who come to Maynooth through the Access programme, and to a meeting with one of the MAP staff.

Supports

I went into the meeting thinking I would just outline my circumstances and why I wasn’t going to take my place in the course. When I did meet with one of the MAP team however, I was given a list of solutions or directions to a solution for every problem. The MAP team helped me every step of the way.

For my financial worries, I was told about the Student Budgeting Advisor who informed me of all the assistance available and helped me to work through my finances to see what could be done to accommodate the huge list of college expenses. I felt so much more prepared for coming into university after a meeting with her.

In regards to my disability, I was given all the supports I could ask for. Because I couldn’t read or write at the time, I was provided with a note-taker for some lectures and a laptop for recording other lectures. For my exams, I received extra time and rest breaks to relax and work on pain management. I was also given the option for each exam to type it out or to work with a scribe.

My family were also such a great help and were so supportive throughout everything. I knew that if I ever needed help getting anywhere, my mam would always make sure I got there. My whole family would keep me going on my bad pain days and were always the ones to convince me I could do more.

‘Tough but worth it’ 

With all of this and with some much-needed encouragement from my family, I decided I would at least try to attend college and it was definitely the right decision for me. I found a course I loved and made friends right from the start. These friends were amazing in helping me get settled and making sure I was coping well. The workload was tough but I really enjoy my course so I worked my way through it. This turned out to be great for me because it gave me back the motivation I’d lost over the last few years. My family and friends were also amazing at keeping me motivated to just keep going, both with college and with my physio trying to get me to walk again. The university has been so accommodating to this struggle and made sure I could keep attending even on my bad pain days, by arranging transport when necessary.

My health started to improve, enabling me to try and take part in some more extra-curricular activities. I found a few clubs and societies that really suited me and the other students in those helped me so much, from general tips and tricks to helping me get my stuff around campus.

Now I’m a MAP Ambassador welcoming new students to the university and I’m impatient to get into second year and get right back into it.

The year has been tough but worth it. I’ll always remember holding my first year results in my hand after telling my parents I’d passed everything and seeing the look of pride on their faces when my dad said to me, “You actually did it. I don’t know how but you did it.” This was only weeks after I had taken my first steps walking independently in over 2 years. And I was so proud too. 

Ryan Lynch is a student at Maynooth University. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Lynch

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Company ordered to pay man €8,000 over his payslips never matching what he was actually paid
    65,908  37
    2
    		New poll suggests President Higgins is on course for a landslide re-election
    51,703  113
    3
    		Liadh Ní Riada promises to bring 'enthusiasm, energy and commitment' if elected president
    49,166  158
    Fora
    1
    		'They're dropping like flies': Why Cork pubs have been closing in droves
    1,487  0
    2
    		'Progress was slow on my new bike startup – so I moved to Asia'
    449  0
    3
    		'It costs small firms thousands': Businesses say councils should be fined for axing tenders
    145  0
    The42
    1
    		Wallaby fan confronts players after loss to Argentina
    73,648  32
    2
    		As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    34,741  13
    3
    		Gold for Ireland! Sanita Puspure crowned women's single sculls world champion
    32,134  38
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A girl named Georgia Burgess auditioned for the X Factor and well, we're all thinking the same thing
    14,572  1
    2
    		A Big Brother contestant has already been removed from the house over 'historic' offensive tweets
    6,463  2
    3
    		Damn. Conor McGregor gets really, really touchy if you slag his style
    5,950  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    DRUGS
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    From Colombian cartels to grow-houses in Galway: where do Ireland's illegal drugs come from?
    Suspected cannabis grow house discovered at Malahide restaurant
    Cannabis remains most commonly used illegal drug in Ireland
    GARDAí
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaÃ­ as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    Bookies raiders armed with hammers leave empty handed after struggle with staff and customer
    Driver at scene of M50 collision had fake driving licence and tested positive for drugs
    DUBLIN
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Title dream turns to nightmare in 164 seconds as Spike O'Sullivan is floored in Sin City
    Poll: Who will win today's TG4 All-Ireland senior football final - Dublin or Cork?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie