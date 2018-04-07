  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Saturday 7 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Michael Kelly’s top tips for putting food and food growing at the centre of your workplace

Food growing is a simple, practical way to really engage employees, writes Michael Kelly.

By Michael Kelly Saturday 7 Apr 2018, 12:30 PM
25 minutes ago 432 Views 1 Comment
http://jrnl.ie/3940469
Michael Kelly Grower

WHEN I HEARD that my friend Kitty Scully was leaving her role as Head Gardener at Airfield in Dundrum, I assumed she was going to move on to manage an equally sublime garden estate elsewhere.

So it came as a surprise to hear that instead she was taking up a job as horticulturalist-in-residence at a Cork-based IT company called Voxpro. A horticulturalist in an IT company…  say what now?

Food-growing project

Some years ago an employee called David Humber convinced Voxpro to establish a food-growing project at their site near Mahon Point in Cork. The idea was to give workers something a little more creative and interesting to do at lunch time, and since lots of research shows that engaging with nature is good for mind, body and soul the veg garden forms a central pillar in the company’s employee wellness plan.

The project started with the building of a geodome (sort of a trendier version of a polytunnel) which acts both as somewhere to grow heat-loving plants like tomatoes, peppers and hops, but also as the ultimate in bespoke meeting spaces.

Alongside the geodome are raised beds for growing edible flowers, a pizza oven and most recently, some laying hens. Kitty’s role is to expand the project further, with more and more of the idle green space on the site to be dedicated to growing and a whispered ambition to make the company canteen almost self-sufficient in veg.

At a time when the value of food is constantly under threat, I find it incredibly exciting that an IT company is putting home-grown food centre stage to the extent that they’ve hired their own food grower.

Voxpro aren’t on their own. Over the last few years we’ve noticed a massive increase in companies looking to establish GIY@Work initiatives. These initiatives can be as simple as helping employees to grow some grub on their desk (we call it ‘al-desko’ growing – perfect for quick growing salad leaves or a little chilli-pepper plant); putting in a bespoke veg patch in the workplace or connecting employees with local food growing projects in schools or community gardens.

So why the resurgent interest? 

Well, I think it’s because food growing is a simple, practical way to really engage employees in what can often be rather dry/aloof employee wellness or sustainability programmes. Food growing connects people with their food in a really meaningful way, and interacting with nature at work centres and grounds them.

Above all, it is a profoundly optimistic, purposeful and hopeful activity that takes you out of your head and in to your hands. God knows, we could all do with a bit more of that at work.

National Workplace Wellbeing Day takes place on Friday 13 April. For further details and ongoing support for getting healthier at work see: GIY.ie. GIY is a not-for-profit social enterprise supporting people to grow their own food for a healthier, happier and more sustainable life.

The Basics – A Healthy Workplace

Here are Michael Kelly’s top tips for putting food and food growing at the centre of your workplace.

1. Eat Together – Studies are suggesting that employees who don’t talk about topics other than work and eat at their desks may have poorer mental health than those who do. Supporting healthy eating is fantastic, but encouraging employees to take their lunch breaks and eat together is even better.
2. Get More plants – Research shows that certain plants act as air purifiers and also release oxygen into the atmosphere. This significantly improves indoor air quality and employee cognition. Good plants for indoors spaces include kale, mint, coriander, jade, bamboo and snake plants
3. Let’s Go Outside – Like plants, humans need regular exposure to UV light to encourage production of Vitamin D and elevate levels of serotonin in the body. This makes us feel happier and more content. Allowing for a few minutes of outside time during the day can dramatically increase employee wellbeing, particularly if there’s some nature involved (trees, plants, grass).
4. GROW Food -  Growing food is a mindful, hopeful, purposeful activity that reconnects you with food and health and can even be done your desk (we call it al-desko growing). Some of our partner companies have put in veg gardens where employees can do some food growing on their breaks – getting your hands in the soil is known to boost serotonin levels and gives employees access to delicious, seasonal, organic food.
5. Encourage volunteering – One guaranteed way to increase productivity in your office is to create a sense of purpose and belonging. Encouraging employees to contribute to something meaningful in the community, like a community garden, through paid staff leave, in or outside of normal working hours, is a fantastic way to develop organisational pride and improve employee morale.

Recipe of the Week – Rhubarb Cake

shutterstock_622372793 Source: Shutterstock/juefraphoto

Rhubarb is abundant at this time of year and this cracking recipe from The Cake Shelf turns it in to a lovely moist cake.

Ingredients

  • 400g rhubarb – washed and cut in to 2-inch pieces
  • 250g butter
  • 150g of ready to use custard
  • 250g self-raising flour
  • 2 tsps of baking powder
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 tsps vanilla extract
  • 300g caster sugar

Heat the oven to 180C and butter a 23cm cake tin. Add a layer of grease proof paper to the base and sides of your tin.

Place the rhubarb in a baking tray and coat with 50g caster sugar – cover with foil and pop in the oven for 20 mins. Meanwhile beat the butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla and baking powder together and then mix in the custard (save a little for later).

When the rhubarb has cooled pour your cake mix in to the cake tin and add your rhubarb to the top. Add the rest of the custard in rough dots over the surface.

Bake for 40 minutes – then add a layer of foil and bake for another 15 minutes until golden brown and spongy to the touch. Eat warm, served with custard.

Michael Kelly is founder of GIY and GROW HQ. The GIY TV series GROW COOK EAT is on Wednesdays on RTE 1, presented by Michael Kelly and Karen O’Donohoe, growcookeat.ie.

Click here for more GIY tips and recipes.

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michael Kelly  / Grower

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Conor McGregor appears in court charged in connection with bus incident
270,935  45
2
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
91,483  103
3
Paddy Jackson: 'I will always regret the events of that evening'
45,338  0
Fora
1
Dublin property moguls have been cleared to overhaul this long-vacant city nightspot
1,922  0
2
'I mitched off school when I was 13 and asked a hair salon for a job. Now I own it'
1,571  0
3
A 536-unit housing plan for the 'green lung' of Dublin's north has the go-ahead
352  0
The42
1
The UFC has released its backstage footage of the Conor McGregor bus incident
34,050  0
2
Super sub Barrett Ireland's hero as World Cup qualification dream lives on
29,145  37
3
'I went straight home, got into bed, and put the pillow over my head': the Manchester 'slaughter' of 1989
28,884  19
DailyEdge.ie
1
Mike Posner has found the lad who gave him the pill he took in Ibiza so Avicii would think he was cool
8,360  6
2
Some bloggers are being accused of selling pre-worn items and incorrectly sized clothes on Depop
8,076  1
3
Busy Philipps spoke out about accusations that she exploited Heath Ledger's death
6,994  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging â¬200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Kildare councillor pleads guilty to fraudulently lodging €200,000 into his account from a housing agency
Two men released on bail after appearing in court over assault of Laois footballer Daniel O'Reilly
Dundalk stabbing accused Mohamed Morei's nationality still unknown 92 days after murder
GARDAí
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
Man replies 'I'm innocent' when charged over murder of Polish man Michal Kurek
'Action is needed and quick': Border gardaí are 'completely unprepared' for Brexit
Public asked to help in effort to find missing teenage boy
DUBLIN
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
Cuisine de France maker overturns payout for worker accused of showing up drunk
'It's devastating': Permission granted for major 536 unit housing development beside Dublin park
A tapas bar says turning this church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
RUSSIA
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Niece of Russian nerve gas victim refused entry to UK
Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal 'improving rapidly' after Salisbury poisoning
The pets of Russian spy poisoned in Salisbury are dead - UK government

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie