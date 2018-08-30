This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 30 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'You don’t have to be male, middle-aged and born into the right family to be rich in Ireland – but it helps'

Journalist Joe O’Shea delved into the world of Ireland’s rich list for a two-part programme due to air this week.

By Joe O'Shea Thursday 30 Aug 2018, 7:00 AM
3 minutes ago 290 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4203810
Joe O'Shea

A DECADE ON from the financial crash of 2008, Ireland has a record number of millionaires (around 85,000), centa-millionaires (just under 100 people with over €100m in assets) and billionaires (eight).

The stats on high net-worth individuals in Ireland are often fluid and usually contested, partly due to the record rate at which wealth is being created and partly because it depends on who you define as Irish.

Of the eight Irish billionaires listed on the latest Oxfam report on worldwide wealth, two (Indian construction magnate Pallonji Mistry and US financier John Grayken) obtained Irish citizenship relatively recently.

Two more of the eight were very much born and bred here and in 2016 they became the youngest self-made billionaires on the planet – Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison, founders of the digital payments company Stripe.

But when you look behind the eye-watering figures – the Collisons alone are worth an estimated €2.4bn – what does the list of our wealthiest people tell us about the super-rich in Ireland today?

Male and middle-aged

Well, one obvious take-away is that while you don’t have to be male, middle-aged and born into the right family to be rich in Ireland – it certainly helps.

When the Sunday Times Rich List began in 1997, just 10 women featured in the roll-call of Ireland’s 300 wealthiest people. Fast forward to 2018 and that number has risen to 61.

It’s progress but hardly revolution.

Working on this year’s edition of Ireland’s Rich List which has a strong emphasis on Ireland’s wealthiest women, I met some female entrepreneurs who could well feature in upcoming roll-calls of our seriously wealthy, including the woman behind a Wexford-based start-up that is being tipped for very big things globally.

And they – along with trailblazers like the Collison brothers – show how the ways in which wealth is being generated in Ireland are rapidly changing.

In the digital age, it’s possible to be in school or just heading into college in Ireland (as the Collisons were), have a world-beating idea and turn that flash of genius into a multi-million-dollar reality within months.

You can launch a start-up from four desks in a shared workspace in Gorey, Co Wexford that attracts millions in funding from angel investors. Or you can get your Big Idea in front of Silicon Valley gurus in seconds via social media, assuming they are open for DMs.

Of course, the more traditional routes to riches still dominate. The top 30 of Ireland’s richest people is still populated mostly by individuals and families working in sectors such as construction, manufacturing, retail, hotels, aviation and investment.

Recognise these rich people?

Ireland's Rich List Joe O Shea

What’s also striking is how the higher you go up the list, the more private and publicity-shy these people seem to become.

Yes, you have your Michael O’Leary’s and John Magniers. But do you know who David McMurtry, Deirdre Lyons and Luke and Brian Comer are? (here’s a hint, the latter duo are former plasterers from Glenamaddy, Co Galway, now worth a bob or two… billion).

Would you recognise John “Ippy” Dorrance if he was stood next to you in a pub in Dublin? He’s the heir to the Campbell’s Soup fortune and with a net worth of €2.6bn, the third wealthiest individual in Ireland.

Ireland’s super-rich also turn-up in the most unexpected places. Close to the picturesque, relatively remote West Cork harbour village of Schull, you’ll find the family home of William Bollinger, a retired hedge-fund manager worth over €500m.

The Bollingers keep a very low-profile (in common with many of our super-wealthy) but give generously to local causes and sponsor West Cork arts and events.

William Bollinger may be considered pretty typical of Ireland’s Rich List, a middle-aged man who made his money the old-fashioned way (well, via hedge funds), took retirement and found a lovely location to keep out of the limelight.

But the roll-call of the super-wealthy is changing. And this year’s edition of Ireland’s Rich List focuses on the new faces – and the women – setting up home on Millionaire’s Row.

Joe O’Shea presents Ireland’s Rich List which once again dives into the Sunday Times Rich List in this two-part programme. This year’s programmes looks specifically at Ireland’s Top 20 New Entries and Ireland’s Top 20 Richest Women. Ireland’s Rich List starts on Thursday, 30th August on RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Joe O'Shea
@josefoshea

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin woman 'stranded' in Spain after suffering stroke and being discharged from hospital
    66,173  131
    2
    		Thousands of sandwiches thrown in skip after Papal Mass because charities refused them says OPW
    62,637  74
    3
    		Sexism row at US Open after female player penalised for removing her shirt
    52,092  30
    Fora
    1
    		A bartender won compensation after being asked to form a 'human barrier' at a concert
    431  0
    2
    		Jameson sales are booming - but its boss has hosed down talk of a new distillery
    225  0
    3
    		How Dublin startup Banach is helping the betting giants keep up with technology
    120  0
    The42
    1
    		'That's where you're getting so much punishment - three massive free shots'
    31,019  16
    2
    		Turning down squad invite from Mickey Harte, a broken leg on 21st birthday and a Tyrone breakthrough at 24
    19,699  7
    3
    		'This is the game he loves, this is the job he loves, this is the county he loves'
    17,028  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Penneys have released a dupe of the Keep Cup, so everyone can finally have one
    11,525  1
    2
    		Serena Williams explained that she won't celebrate her daughter's birthday for religious reasons
    7,596  3
    3
    		Meghan Markle's former on-screen dad warned her about her 'fishbowl' life ahead
    7,173  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GARDAí
    Two gardaÃ­ injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    Two gardaí injured in Limerick after horse tramples car
    Motorcyclist dies in collision with truck on M1
    Gardaí in Dublin have been clamping down on cars parked in cycle lanes
    DUBLIN
    Plans unveiled for new â¬18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Plans unveiled for new €18m 'Lumen' office block in Dublin
    Two men arrested after gardaí seize firearm in west Dublin
    Gardaí renew appeal to help locate whereabouts of 17-year-old missing from Dublin
    COURT
    Texas company sells plans for 3D guns, despite court ruling
    Texas company sells plans for 3D guns, despite court ruling
    High Court orders occupiers of house in Dublin's north inner city to vacate by 2pm tomorrow
    Mother leaves prison after purging contempt in €1m property repossession case

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie