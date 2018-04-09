  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Monday 9 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: How is it legal for schools to refuse to set up special classes?

Students with special educational needs have enough challenges place in front of them, they should not have to fight the education system as well, writes Graham Manning.

By Graham Manning Monday 9 Apr 2018, 7:00 AM
46 minutes ago 2,689 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3940724
Graham Manning Secondary school teacher

WHAT WOULD HAPPEN if schools decided enrolment by skin colour or the Department for Education sanctioned a policy that meant members of a specific community couldn’t access an education?

Well that question is not rhetorical for students with autism (autistic spectrum disorder/ASD) who need the support offered by special classes in order to achieve to their full potential.

Somehow in Ireland in 2018 it’s still legal, and acceptable to the Minister for Education, for schools to be allowed to groundlessly refuse to set up special classes for students with autism (and other special classes).

They can ignore their duty to provide an appropriate education for all those in their local community. While an education based in a mainstream school may not be in the best educational interests of all, it should most certainly not be denied to those who want and will benefit from it.

Discrimination

Because of this institutionalised discrimination students and their families are being placed at a significant educational disadvantage and subjected to unjustifiable stress and anxiety.

Some students with special educational needs are being misplaced in special schools, attending mainstream schools without the support they need and are entitled to, or are dropping out of education altogether.

It is far from uncommon for students to have to travel 40km+ per day in order to access an appropriate educational setting, passing innumerable schools who refuse to provide that setting en route.

At present the Schools Admissions Bill is before the Oireachtas. After much lobbying, there is an amendment proposed to this Bill in relation to special classes. It has cross party support and will give SENOs, through the NCSE and the Minister for Education the authority to instruct schools to set up special classes where there is a need and where schools refuse to do so.

A step forward

While the passing of this Bill and accompanying amendment will be a significant positive forward step it is still just a step, and a baby step at that. There needs to be wholescale reform of how special classes and associated services function in Ireland.

There are many vital systemic structural problems. For example:

  • The lack of special classes, especially at secondary level.
  • The huge variance from school to school in what a special class actually provides.
  • Primary schools receive €642 per student in a special class per year in extra capitation while their counterparts in secondary schools receive nothing. This despite the NCSE and, until they edited it out of their literature and denied it had ever been there, the Department of Education recommending that the funding should be equal.
  • Schools taking the teaching hours assigned to special classes and repurposing them to be used as mainstream teaching hours despite the fact they are not permitted to do so.
  • Principals having the authority to take SNAs allocated to a school for students in a special class and using them elsewhere.
  • Complete lack of or poorly written enrolment policies.
  • Regular rotation of teachers working in special classes and, in secondary schools, teaching posts being fractured between an excessive number of staff.
  • Lack of experienced, qualified teaching staff.
  • No training opportunities for SNA staff and limited access to such training, aside from single day, for teaching staff.
  • The NCSE guidelines on how to set and run special classes being entirely inadequate and unfit for purpose.
  • Little to no access to psychological services, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy.

This list is representative as opposed to exhaustive but serves to highlight the progress needed of which the amendment to the Schools Admission Bill is just the initial step.

Even when this amendment passes it has been delayed to such an extent that it will not be in place in time for student looking for places in special classes that, currently, won’t exist this coming September. So yet another cohort of students will be denied their right to an appropriate education.

Students with special educational needs and their families have enough challenges place in front of them, they should not have to fight the education system as well.

Graham Manning is a husband, father of two boys, secondary teacher, ASD programme coordinator and campaigner for the reform of special classes for students with autism.

The lost decade is over: Our 7.8% GDP growth last year was comfortably the highest in Europe>

An Irishman in Brexit Britain: ‘The atmosphere has changed since the vote’>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Graham Manning  / Secondary school teacher

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Marriage has some very tasty tax benefits attaching to it: Here's how to claim them
77,488  52
2
A tapas bar claims turning this Dublin church into a food hall could cause 'a major rat problem'
58,337  37
3
Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man in his 40s struck and killed by car on motorway in Kildare
53,550  7
Fora
1
One of Ireland's biggest builders plans to overhaul Athlone's rundown Texas Shopping Centre
3,145  0
2
How to make sure your family business is ready for the next generation
109  0
The42
1
As it happened: The Masters, final round
73,210  43
2
As it happened: Kilkenny v Tipperary, Division 1 hurling league final
43,012  34
3
'I saw people taking drugs, taking tablets and drinking. I said, 'I don't want this life''
39,721  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
Zayn Malik has pulled the classic Taylor Swift move, and Instagram is absolutely weak
17,625  0
2
Bertie Ahern had Twitter absolutely hopping after appearing on The Ray D'Arcy Show last night
12,512  6
3
An elderly Irish couple have struck up a friendship with Kim Kardashian's makeup artist
8,054  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
GardaÃ­ investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
IRELAND
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'It's a huge deal to wear the green of Ireland' - Mixing it up between the world stage and school
'Less talk, more action': Thousands take to streets of Dublin calling for end to homeless crisis
'Always being the little kid, you have to try and find a way not to get hit too hard’
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'Maybe it is my fault' - City goal collapses worrying Guardiola
'It is very difficult to explain': Conte bemused by Chelsea's failure to beat West Ham
Chicharito's late equaliser leaves Chelsea's top-four bid in tatters
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie