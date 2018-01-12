  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 12 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

AodhÃ¡n Ã“ RÃ­ordÃ¡in: It's time to abolish single-sex schools

Can any of us genuinely argue that separating girls and boys in schools is a practice worth defending, asks AodhÃ¡n Ã“ RÃ­ordÃ¡in.

By AodhÃ¡n Ã“ RÃ­ordÃ¡in Friday 12 Jan 2018, 7:00 AM
5 hours ago 11,111 Views 72 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3787897
AodhÃ¡n Ã“ RÃ­ordÃ¡in Senator, Labour

2018 IS A much anticipated year for womenâ€™s rights in Ireland. It is the 100th anniversary of the achievement of womenâ€™s suffrage and the election of the first female MP, Constance Markievicz from Sligo.

We also expect movement on the Gender Pay Gap legislation and crucially it is expected that we will get an opportunity to repeal the infamous Eighth Amendment before the summer.

Gender based segregator

It strikes me as unusual, therefore, that one of the most glaring gender based segregators in Irish society rarely gets discussed. It is time for us to genuinely reevaluate the justification, if any, or segregating our children along gender lines in so many of our nationâ€™s schools.

The debate on religious patronage has been well aired and movement on the baptism barrier have been long promised. Organisations such as Educational Equality and Equate have articulated time and again their frustration at the massive influence of religious institutions over our education system.

The Educate Together Movement has gone from strength to strength and are now to be found in almost every town and parish in the country.

Religious segregation is up for discussion and rightfully so. So why not gender segregation?

One third of second levels schools are single gender

Ireland has a higher proportion of gender segregation than our European peers. One third of our second level schools are single gender which is unusually high by international standards. 17% of our primary school children still attend single-sex schools, a percentage that is much higher in Dublin.

We are strange when it comes to our gender-based education system. What is even stranger is that we donâ€™t seem to want to talk about it.

Can any of us genuinely argue from a sound educationalist standpoint that separating girls and boys from their earliest days in primary school is a practice worth defending?

It is certainly more of a phenomenon in urban parts of the country, but it is a relic of a time past when girls and boys were considered to be so fundamentally different that having them in the same classroom would be morally and educationally detrimental to their development.

No evidence it benefits either boys or girls

A 2011 study found no evidence that single-sex schooling benefits either girls or boys, despite the instinctive belief from parents that teenagers need to be housed in the schooling equivalents of a monastery or a nunnery. The same study also found that single-sex schooling promotes sexual stereotyping and can make it more difficult for the sexes to get along.

An ESRI study by Professor Emer Smyth also showed little evidence for better academic outcomes for single-sex schooling. International evidence from almost every English-speaking country shows co-education does however lead to better social outcomes.

Girls and boys engaging with each other as equals. Understanding one another. Challenging stereotypes together. One study in the UK even showed a disproportionately higher rate of marital breakdown from men in their 40s who had attended all boys schools.

Gender stereotyping

But even if the evidence didnâ€™t show it. Wouldnâ€™t it still be wrong? Did African-Americans need educational analysis to argue that black and white children should attend the same schools in the Deep South in the 1950s?

The drive for integrated schooling in Northern Ireland doesnâ€™t point to scientific research on better academic outcomes â€“ itâ€™s just the right thing to do. And desegregating the minority of our same-sex schools is also the right thing to do. Or at the very least it is the right time to talk about it.

At a time when women are speaking up louder than ever before about sexual violence and intimidation, we have a moral responsibility to examine what in our society needs repairing.

Segregated schooling leads to gender stereotyping, restricted subject choice but also presents a manufactured educational setting that has no relevance in the modern world. Gender equality demands parity of esteem. Not separate schooling in separate buildings from morning to late afternoon.

We need a debate

Iâ€™m quite sure there are many who will disagree with me. There are thousands of parents of pupils in single sex schools who will robustly defend their choice and the experience of their children in those same institutions.

I know exactly how they feel because I was a teacher and a principal of an all-girls primary school for 11 years and I loved every second of it. But no one should be frightened of a debate.

If we were to set a target of desegregating all our primary schools in the next 10 years, with community buy-in and taking account for the dynamics of each individual school, what would be the case against it?

AodhÃ¡n Ã“ RÃ­ordÃ¡in is a Labour Party Senator.

Dr Anthony Oâ€™Connor: Things we could do to get more people off trolleys>
Opinion: â€˜We can improve childrenâ€™s school results with music, not mathsâ€™>

original

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AodhÃ¡n Ã“ RÃ­ordÃ¡in  / Senator, Labour
@AodhanORiordain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (72)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Donald Trump 's***hole countries' comment slammed as 'racist' by UN
30,580  178
Fora
1
Ryanair launched twice as many new routes last year as any of its low-cost rivals
60  0
The42
1
Messi inspires rout with Coutinho watching on as holders Barcelona book quarter-final spot
10,074  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
16 times Niall Horan was a typical lad on social media
2,621  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
FACEBOOK
Facebook is rolling out one of its biggest-ever changes to its news feed
Facebook is rolling out one of its biggest-ever changes to its news feed
HSE says people claiming to be nurses are warning against HPV vaccine on social media
Solicitor for teenage girl whose naked picture was shared on Facebook says the company was 'negligent'
COURTS
Construction workers had to live in terrible conditions, court hears
Construction workers had to live in terrible conditions, court hears
No third trial for man who claimed he was asleep when he allegedly raped his friend
Man promised girlfriend he'd buy non-existent site for house, before gambling away over â‚¬22,000
GARDAÃ­
GardaÃ­ seize drugs worth an estimated â‚¬200,000 and arrest one man in Cork
GardaÃ­ seize drugs worth an estimated â‚¬200,000 and arrest one man in Cork
Car caught speeding twice in less than half an hour in two different Clare towns
Second man arrested in connection with Martin Clancy murder
DUBLIN
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Announcement of site for Dublin injection centre delayed
Body of man found in Dalkey laneway
Alternative accommodation secured for almost all homeless families staying in the Gresham Hotel

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie